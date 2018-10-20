DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pemra serves show cause notices to TV channels for airing Nehal Hashmi 's controversial speech

Javed HussainOctober 20, 2018

Email

Former PML-N Senator Syed Nehal Hashmi. — File Photo
Former PML-N Senator Syed Nehal Hashmi. — File Photo

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Saturday issued show cause notices to news channels which had aired a controversial speech by former PML-N senator Syed Nehal Hashmi allegedly criticising the armed forces while defending the role of politicians in the development of the country.

Hashmi, who had previously been imprisoned for his controversial remarks against the judiciary, while addressing a function at the Karachi Medical and Dental College on Friday, reportedly said that the armed forces had “done nothing for the defence and betterment of the country” and that the weapons acquired for the defence were “merely showpieces”.

The outspoken politician's speech was subsequently broadcast on TV channels — something which Pemra has deemed a violation of its code of conduct.

The regulatory body, in its notification today, asked news channels why they had aired the speech of an individual who has a history of making controversial remarks. It also instructed the said channels to explain why they should not be punished with a fine or even a suspension.

Soon after Hashmi’s hard-hitting speech went on air, the PML-N had launched a damage control exercise and dissociated itself from what the former senator had said about the military.

Senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah had said that Hashmi’s statement had nothing to do with the party and reflected his personal views.

“Mr Hashmi has been expelled from the PML-N, so the party cannot take any action against him,” the former Punjab law minister said. “He was sacked after he refused to step down as a senator on party orders over the statement that he made against the judiciary. One may disagree with state institutions but this is not the way to register a protest.”

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Zillay Husnain
Oct 20, 2018 12:29pm

Those should be fined who want channel ratings through unfair means.

Recommend 0
TAYYAB
Oct 20, 2018 12:37pm

time to regulate the Media.

Recommend 0
SMI
Oct 20, 2018 12:41pm

This guy want something

Recommend 0
Tarik
Oct 20, 2018 12:52pm

He needs to go back to his Alma mater: the jail.

Recommend 0
Syed Kamal
Oct 20, 2018 12:54pm

And we thought media was free in Pak!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Kandahar attack
Updated October 20, 2018

Kandahar attack

Assassination of a notorious police general inside governor’s compound is shocking.
October 20, 2018

GSP-Plus facility

GENEROUS tariff concessions given by the European Union on its imports from Pakistan under the GSP-Plus facility...
October 20, 2018

Kaneria’s confession

FORMER leg-spinner Danish Kaneria’s recent confession regarding his role in a spot-fixing scandal that had rocked...
Updated October 19, 2018

Population crisis

THE perils of a runaway population are well known. Pakistan, with 208m people at last count, is often described as a...
October 19, 2018

Border abductions

THE periodic violence along the Pakistan-Iran border has the potential to escalate into a full-blown crisis if not...
October 19, 2018

Billboard business

Athree-member bench of the SC, while hearing a case about billboards on public property in Lahore, ordered the...