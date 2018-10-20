Two weeks after his disappearance, Saudi Arabia admits Khashoggi was killed inside Istanbul consulate
Saudi Arabia on Saturday admitted that dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside its consulate in Istanbul in a "fist fight", state media said, two weeks after his disappearance sparked a global furore.
"The discussions between Jamal Khashoggi and those he met at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul... devolved into a fistfight, leading to his death," the Saudi Press Agency said, citing the public prosecutor.
The kingdom also announced the sacking of a top intelligence official Ahmad al-Assiri and royal court media adviser Saud al-Qahtani, both top aides to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who has faced mounting pressure over the Khashoggi affair.
Saudi journalist Khashoggi, a critic of the kingdom's leadership and a Washington Post contributor, was last seen on October 2 entering his country's consulate in Istanbul.
His disappearance had been shrouded in mystery and triggered an international crisis, with Turkish officials accusing Saudi Arabia of a state-sponsored killing.
The kingdom announced that 18 people had been arrested in the ongoing probe.
The Saudi king also ordered the setting up of a ministerial committee under the chairmanship of the crown prince to restructure the kingdom's intelligence agency and "define its powers accurately", state media said.
Shortly before Riyadh confirmed that Khashoggi had been killed, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi King Salman agreed in telephone talks to continue cooperation in the investigation into the Khashoggi affair.
Erdogan and Salman "emphasised the importance of continuing to work together with complete cooperation", said a Turkish presidential source, who asked not to be named.
The United States warned on Friday of a "wide range" of responses should it determine that Saudi Arabia is behind the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as Turkey widened its investigation into the scandal.
President Donald Trump said the United States, which is Saudi Arabia's biggest backer, could impose sanctions over the feared murder of Khashoggi.
His top diplomat Mike Pompeo told Voice of America Radio: "We'll certainly consider a wide range of potential responses."
The Trump administration has been notably slow to criticise Saudi Arabia, despite mounting evidence that Khashoggi, a critic of the petro-state's powerful crown prince, vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
The Khashoggi case has presented Trump with one of the most acute foreign policy crises of his nearly two-year-old presidency.
Pro-government Turkish media have repeatedly claimed that Khashoggi was tortured and decapitated by a Saudi hit squad inside the diplomatic mission, although Turkey has yet to divulge details about the investigation.
The controversy has put the kingdom — for decades a key Western ally and bulwark against Iran in the Middle East — under unprecedented pressure to offer an explanation to take the heat off its rulers.
What a facade. They assasinated an innocent human being because he spoke the truth. Now they are lying to cover a previous lie. Shame on saudis
All pre planned murder
Sugar coating a murder. But a murder is a murder. Where is the body ? Hand it to loved ones for proper burial.
Really! I don't buy ONE BIT OF THIS "NEW STORY" by the saudis.
Note to self: Don't ever visit saudi consulate.
The media advisor was fired!!! For not keeping the scandal quiet. What did the media advisor have to do with the murder the royals are trying to claim was not premeditated murder but only simple manslaughter? Firing the media advisor shows us where the king's and crown prince's heads are at.
the head of the snake should be chopped.
There was a fist fight. Khashoggi's face and their fists. He got into a fistfight with a clerk while finishing the paperwork for his marriage? Don't think so.
So what were rhey doing with the bone saw in the Counsel general office.
That is a stupid lie. If he did die in a fist fight, then why are you hiding his body? A prominent journalist is dead, have courage and be truthful. Now work little harder and cook up another explanation.
Lies from start to finish.
Just a cover-up to save MBS. All others know who is behind this murder but money is important for everyone. Take money to forget what happened inside the consulate. The world is the hypocrite.
Saudi population stands at minus one. Generally people take protective refuge in their embassies and consulates in case of any eventuality or danger but in this case it happened otherwise. I pray the departed soul rests in peace, aameen. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Premeditated murder, as simple as that, with the blessings from Riyadh.
First it was said he left the building alive, next they said they don’t know and now they say he got killed in a gust fight but they still don’t know where the body is? Cut into pieces and took it to KSA or dumped the body in a nearby forest ? They now have arrested 18 guys and are they going to behead them fiorcservibg a prince? What about MSB who was responsible for ordering the killing
It took them such a long time to adnit their folly.
This means MBS will be a "persona non grata" in most of the Countries hope Pakistan is one of them.
Sad news but world already knew some time ago. He was on the list . Nothing will happen, just another killing of a journalist.
A heinous murder. An abhorrent cover up.
Question: Where is his body? Did he cut himself into pieces after the fist fight?
Do you really expect us to believe this? A mild mannered 59 year old got into a "fist fight" with 15+ security agents? This was murder, plain and simple, organized by the Saudis. Why would you send a team with a forensic pathologist equipped with a saw bone? I hope Trump will be able to look beyond his personal financial entanglements with the Saudis and deliver a hammer blow to the kingdom. They deserve it. I feel for the family of Jamal who have had to live this nightmare.
David Ignatius, a columnist of The Washington Post, wrote in an article published on October 16, 2018, that " One possible scapegoat, according to several sources, may be Maj. Gen. Ahmed al-Assiri ". Now, this has turned out to be true. MBS is flying high because of his grip in Kingdom and support of USA. Killing in Yemen, Syria, Palestine, all have involvement of this MBS directly or indirectly. The USA attacked Iraq to remove the dictator Saddam because he was oppressing his people but no stern action on this episode, rather sent Pompeo, the former director of CIA, to the Kingdom to cover-up the situation. Bravo!
One murder too many by MBS.
Where is body. It’s a barbaric act .
What a joke. Saudi thinks world is stupid. His body is dismembered. Unless of course he had a fist fight with wolverine!
19 against 1 an even fistfight.
The major question that still remains unanswered being, what was Khashoggi's mega crime that he (according to Salman) deserved to be murdered so unceremoniously and with such audacity?
What happened to his body?
Lies after lies by the saudis
@Pakistani
Mr. Pakistani,
Correct.
@Dilruba
Ms. Dilruba,
Without any doubt.
@Sojourn truth
Mr. Sojourn truth,
It seems the Saudi government has no
explanation.
Imran Khan should show some spine and not attend the investors conference. We don't need thier blood stained riyals.
@Jawaid kamal
Mr. Jawaid kamal,
You are right.
Yes, He was fighting for his life. And part of the fight was dismembering him alive? ok
So they found someone to blame.
All this to keep the little prince safe.
Blood of an innocent will haunt you MBS
The ever murderous kingdom of Saudi Arabia.... from Yemen to dissidents .... just an oil rich country wielding its money power !!!!
Cover up already in progress as couple of scapegoats were removed!
Who are they kidding? Cover up written all over their story.
@Bill where is his corpse ?
So where is the body?
Killed in a fist fight? You can't come up with a better explanation?
People are surprised this story is not true. Of course it’s not true, it was clear they had to make up a storyline and they did just that.
"The Saudi king also ordered the setting up of a ministerial committee under the chairmanship of the crown prince to restructure the kingdom's intelligence agency" I am NOT very surprised to read this.
Fooling the world, the main man MBS must be removed from the post
For two weeks the Saudis were saying they did not know what happened to him. So either they were lying then, or they are lying now, or they were lying then and now. Knowing the Saudi government, I will go with the third option.
Isn't beheading the punishment for murder in SA?
@Shah They have not figured out the story on the body yet, soon will come.
@gaitor If you expect Trump to take real action against SA, you are sadly mistaken.
It is just a Saudi smoke screen to hide their heinous crime. Saudis did not ask for assistance from the emergency response services in Istanbul because they wanted to hide it from the world.
Barbaric and bigots Saudis.
This is becoming serious. Now tell the world where is his body.
Will PM IK still make the trip for the conference which many are boycotting ?
another lie.fabricated story about fist fight.It is preplanned murder.saudies cannot be trusted.
Unusual fistfight! . Was his body also accidently cut into pieces too?
On expected lines.
So far Saudi acts were limited to their own country. They have now taken their barbarism to international level.Hope Mr. Trump can forget dollars and get justice for Khashoggi.
Imran Khan should cancel his visit on 23rd Oct to Saudi Arabia. If he still truly stands for his slogan "Justice".
Killer King !!
Another theory could be just like America allowed Saddam to attacked Kuwait they allowed Saudi to do this killing. Remember two weeks ago But president Trump said if they don’t support Saudi their government will be overtaken in two weeks?
Where are mortal remains?
Yeah almost all fist fights result in death and evaporation of the body
Where is his body,it will show if he died in a fist fight.The penalty for killing in Saudi is a promotion.
Cooked up story...
Cut ties with such dangerous dictators.