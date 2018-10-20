DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Two weeks after his disappearance, Saudi Arabia admits Khashoggi was killed inside Istanbul consulate

AFPUpdated October 20, 2018

Email

The kingdom sacked a top intelligence official Ahmad al-Assiri and royal court media adviser Saud al-Qahtani, both top aides to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. —File
The kingdom sacked a top intelligence official Ahmad al-Assiri and royal court media adviser Saud al-Qahtani, both top aides to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. —File

Saudi Arabia on Saturday admitted that dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside its consulate in Istanbul in a "fist fight", state media said, two weeks after his disappearance sparked a global furore.

"The discussions between Jamal Khashoggi and those he met at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul... devolved into a fistfight, leading to his death," the Saudi Press Agency said, citing the public prosecutor.

The kingdom also announced the sacking of a top intelligence official Ahmad al-Assiri and royal court media adviser Saud al-Qahtani, both top aides to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who has faced mounting pressure over the Khashoggi affair.

Editorial: Jamal Khashoggi case

Saudi journalist Khashoggi, a critic of the kingdom's leadership and a Washington Post contributor, was last seen on October 2 entering his country's consulate in Istanbul.

His disappearance had been shrouded in mystery and triggered an international crisis, with Turkish officials accusing Saudi Arabia of a state-sponsored killing.

The kingdom announced that 18 people had been arrested in the ongoing probe.

Also read: US, Europe shun Saudi conference over journalist Khashoggi's disappearance

The Saudi king also ordered the setting up of a ministerial committee under the chairmanship of the crown prince to restructure the kingdom's intelligence agency and "define its powers accurately", state media said.

Shortly before Riyadh confirmed that Khashoggi had been killed, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi King Salman agreed in telephone talks to continue cooperation in the investigation into the Khashoggi affair.

Erdogan and Salman "emphasised the importance of continuing to work together with complete cooperation", said a Turkish presidential source, who asked not to be named.

The United States warned on Friday of a "wide range" of responses should it determine that Saudi Arabia is behind the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as Turkey widened its investigation into the scandal.

President Donald Trump said the United States, which is Saudi Arabia's biggest backer, could impose sanctions over the feared murder of Khashoggi.

His top diplomat Mike Pompeo told Voice of America Radio: "We'll certainly consider a wide range of potential responses."

The Trump administration has been notably slow to criticise Saudi Arabia, despite mounting evidence that Khashoggi, a critic of the petro-state's powerful crown prince, vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The Khashoggi case has presented Trump with one of the most acute foreign policy crises of his nearly two-year-old presidency.

Pro-government Turkish media have repeatedly claimed that Khashoggi was tortured and decapitated by a Saudi hit squad inside the diplomatic mission, although Turkey has yet to divulge details about the investigation.

The controversy has put the kingdom — for decades a key Western ally and bulwark against Iran in the Middle East — under unprecedented pressure to offer an explanation to take the heat off its rulers.

JamalKhashoggi
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (66)

1000 characters
Jasim Khan
Oct 20, 2018 04:37am

What a facade. They assasinated an innocent human being because he spoke the truth. Now they are lying to cover a previous lie. Shame on saudis

Recommend 0
Dilruba
Oct 20, 2018 04:41am

All pre planned murder

Recommend 0
Shah
Oct 20, 2018 04:43am

Sugar coating a murder. But a murder is a murder. Where is the body ? Hand it to loved ones for proper burial.

Recommend 0
Omar
Oct 20, 2018 04:48am

Really! I don't buy ONE BIT OF THIS "NEW STORY" by the saudis.

Note to self: Don't ever visit saudi consulate.

Recommend 0
Alba
Oct 20, 2018 04:55am

The media advisor was fired!!! For not keeping the scandal quiet. What did the media advisor have to do with the murder the royals are trying to claim was not premeditated murder but only simple manslaughter? Firing the media advisor shows us where the king's and crown prince's heads are at.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Oct 20, 2018 04:56am

the head of the snake should be chopped.

Recommend 0
Bill
Oct 20, 2018 04:59am

There was a fist fight. Khashoggi's face and their fists. He got into a fistfight with a clerk while finishing the paperwork for his marriage? Don't think so.

Recommend 0
SSH
Oct 20, 2018 05:02am

So what were rhey doing with the bone saw in the Counsel general office.

Recommend 0
Sojourn truth
Oct 20, 2018 05:03am

That is a stupid lie. If he did die in a fist fight, then why are you hiding his body? A prominent journalist is dead, have courage and be truthful. Now work little harder and cook up another explanation.

Recommend 0
Pakistan deserves better
Oct 20, 2018 05:09am

Lies from start to finish.

Recommend 0
Ishtiaque
Oct 20, 2018 05:10am

Just a cover-up to save MBS. All others know who is behind this murder but money is important for everyone. Take money to forget what happened inside the consulate. The world is the hypocrite.

Recommend 0
IQBAL HADI ZAIDI
Oct 20, 2018 05:13am

Saudi population stands at minus one. Generally people take protective refuge in their embassies and consulates in case of any eventuality or danger but in this case it happened otherwise. I pray the departed soul rests in peace, aameen. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0
Jawaid kamal
Oct 20, 2018 05:13am

Premeditated murder, as simple as that, with the blessings from Riyadh.

Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Oct 20, 2018 05:14am

First it was said he left the building alive, next they said they don’t know and now they say he got killed in a gust fight but they still don’t know where the body is? Cut into pieces and took it to KSA or dumped the body in a nearby forest ? They now have arrested 18 guys and are they going to behead them fiorcservibg a prince? What about MSB who was responsible for ordering the killing

Recommend 0
John hoffman
Oct 20, 2018 05:17am

It took them such a long time to adnit their folly.

Recommend 0
Pervez
Oct 20, 2018 05:18am

This means MBS will be a "persona non grata" in most of the Countries hope Pakistan is one of them.

Recommend 0
Anwar Syed. St.Louis. MO. USA
Oct 20, 2018 05:19am

Sad news but world already knew some time ago. He was on the list . Nothing will happen, just another killing of a journalist.

Recommend 0
Babloo
Oct 20, 2018 05:19am

A heinous murder. An abhorrent cover up.

Recommend 0
MILF_Hunter
Oct 20, 2018 05:21am

Question: Where is his body? Did he cut himself into pieces after the fist fight?

Recommend 0
gaitor
Oct 20, 2018 05:22am

Do you really expect us to believe this? A mild mannered 59 year old got into a "fist fight" with 15+ security agents? This was murder, plain and simple, organized by the Saudis. Why would you send a team with a forensic pathologist equipped with a saw bone? I hope Trump will be able to look beyond his personal financial entanglements with the Saudis and deliver a hammer blow to the kingdom. They deserve it. I feel for the family of Jamal who have had to live this nightmare.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 20, 2018 05:22am

David Ignatius, a columnist of The Washington Post, wrote in an article published on October 16, 2018, that " One possible scapegoat, according to several sources, may be Maj. Gen. Ahmed al-Assiri ". Now, this has turned out to be true. MBS is flying high because of his grip in Kingdom and support of USA. Killing in Yemen, Syria, Palestine, all have involvement of this MBS directly or indirectly. The USA attacked Iraq to remove the dictator Saddam because he was oppressing his people but no stern action on this episode, rather sent Pompeo, the former director of CIA, to the Kingdom to cover-up the situation. Bravo!

Recommend 0
zuk
Oct 20, 2018 05:24am

One murder too many by MBS.

Recommend 0
Tariq
Oct 20, 2018 05:31am

Where is body. It’s a barbaric act .

Recommend 0
Ankur
Oct 20, 2018 06:02am

What a joke. Saudi thinks world is stupid. His body is dismembered. Unless of course he had a fist fight with wolverine!

Recommend 0
Patriot
Oct 20, 2018 06:03am

19 against 1 an even fistfight.

Recommend 0
Vijay B.
Oct 20, 2018 06:26am

The major question that still remains unanswered being, what was Khashoggi's mega crime that he (according to Salman) deserved to be murdered so unceremoniously and with such audacity?

Recommend 0
RealKhan
Oct 20, 2018 06:39am

What happened to his body?

Recommend 0
SK9595
Oct 20, 2018 06:40am

Lies after lies by the saudis

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Oct 20, 2018 06:40am

@Pakistani

Mr. Pakistani,

Correct.

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Oct 20, 2018 06:41am

@Dilruba

Ms. Dilruba,

Without any doubt.

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Oct 20, 2018 06:44am

@Sojourn truth

Mr. Sojourn truth,

It seems the Saudi government has no

explanation.

Recommend 0
Wasim Baig
Oct 20, 2018 06:44am

Imran Khan should show some spine and not attend the investors conference. We don't need thier blood stained riyals.

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Oct 20, 2018 06:46am

@Jawaid kamal

Mr. Jawaid kamal,

You are right.

Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 20, 2018 06:50am

Yes, He was fighting for his life. And part of the fight was dismembering him alive? ok

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Oct 20, 2018 06:56am

So they found someone to blame.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Oct 20, 2018 06:58am

All this to keep the little prince safe.

Recommend 0
Syed
Oct 20, 2018 07:00am

Blood of an innocent will haunt you MBS

Recommend 0
Srivatsan K S
Oct 20, 2018 07:04am

The ever murderous kingdom of Saudi Arabia.... from Yemen to dissidents .... just an oil rich country wielding its money power !!!!

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Oct 20, 2018 07:07am

Cover up already in progress as couple of scapegoats were removed!

Recommend 0
Concerned
Oct 20, 2018 07:15am

Who are they kidding? Cover up written all over their story.

Recommend 0
Nelson Fernandes
Oct 20, 2018 07:18am

@Bill where is his corpse ?

Recommend 0
Ehsan
Oct 20, 2018 07:19am

So where is the body?

Recommend 0
Imad Qureshi
Oct 20, 2018 07:20am

Killed in a fist fight? You can't come up with a better explanation?

Recommend 0
Sajjad
Oct 20, 2018 07:22am

People are surprised this story is not true. Of course it’s not true, it was clear they had to make up a storyline and they did just that.

Recommend 0
moazi
Oct 20, 2018 07:23am

"The Saudi king also ordered the setting up of a ministerial committee under the chairmanship of the crown prince to restructure the kingdom's intelligence agency" I am NOT very surprised to read this.

Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Oct 20, 2018 07:27am

Fooling the world, the main man MBS must be removed from the post

Recommend 0
Yawar
Oct 20, 2018 07:28am

For two weeks the Saudis were saying they did not know what happened to him. So either they were lying then, or they are lying now, or they were lying then and now. Knowing the Saudi government, I will go with the third option.

Recommend 0
Yawar
Oct 20, 2018 07:31am

Isn't beheading the punishment for murder in SA?

Recommend 0
Sunil
Oct 20, 2018 07:36am

@Shah They have not figured out the story on the body yet, soon will come.

Recommend 0
Yawar
Oct 20, 2018 07:36am

@gaitor If you expect Trump to take real action against SA, you are sadly mistaken.

Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Oct 20, 2018 07:53am

It is just a Saudi smoke screen to hide their heinous crime. Saudis did not ask for assistance from the emergency response services in Istanbul because they wanted to hide it from the world.

Recommend 0
Azam Jan
Oct 20, 2018 07:54am

Barbaric and bigots Saudis.

Recommend 0
Lost cause
Oct 20, 2018 08:15am

This is becoming serious. Now tell the world where is his body.

Recommend 0
Murugan
Oct 20, 2018 08:26am

Will PM IK still make the trip for the conference which many are boycotting ?

Recommend 0
raza
Oct 20, 2018 08:29am

another lie.fabricated story about fist fight.It is preplanned murder.saudies cannot be trusted.

Recommend 0
Najma Hisham
Oct 20, 2018 08:34am

Unusual fistfight! . Was his body also accidently cut into pieces too?

Recommend 0
Auginpk
Oct 20, 2018 08:42am

On expected lines.

Recommend 0
Right Voice
Oct 20, 2018 09:02am

So far Saudi acts were limited to their own country. They have now taken their barbarism to international level.Hope Mr. Trump can forget dollars and get justice for Khashoggi.

Recommend 0
Rehmat Ali
Oct 20, 2018 09:09am

Imran Khan should cancel his visit on 23rd Oct to Saudi Arabia. If he still truly stands for his slogan "Justice".

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 20, 2018 09:13am

Killer King !!

Recommend 0
Aamir khan
Oct 20, 2018 09:19am

Another theory could be just like America allowed Saddam to attacked Kuwait they allowed Saudi to do this killing. Remember two weeks ago But president Trump said if they don’t support Saudi their government will be overtaken in two weeks?

Recommend 0
Umesh
Oct 20, 2018 09:21am

Where are mortal remains?

Recommend 0
AA
Oct 20, 2018 09:29am

Yeah almost all fist fights result in death and evaporation of the body

Recommend 0
Sanjeev
Oct 20, 2018 09:34am

Where is his body,it will show if he died in a fist fight.The penalty for killing in Saudi is a promotion.

Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 20, 2018 09:35am

Cooked up story...

Recommend 0
Khurram
Oct 20, 2018 09:39am

Cut ties with such dangerous dictators.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Kandahar attack
Updated October 20, 2018

Kandahar attack

Assassination of a notorious police general inside governor’s compound is shocking.
October 20, 2018

GSP-Plus facility

GENEROUS tariff concessions given by the European Union on its imports from Pakistan under the GSP-Plus facility...
October 20, 2018

Kaneria’s confession

FORMER leg-spinner Danish Kaneria’s recent confession regarding his role in a spot-fixing scandal that had rocked...
October 19, 2018

Population crisis

THE perils of a runaway population are well known. Pakistan, with 208m people at last count, is often described as a...
October 19, 2018

Border abductions

THE periodic violence along the Pakistan-Iran border has the potential to escalate into a full-blown crisis if not...
October 19, 2018

Billboard business

Athree-member bench of the SC, while hearing a case about billboards on public property in Lahore, ordered the...