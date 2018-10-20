DAWN.COM

Saudi Arabia admits Khashoggi was killed in 'fistfight' inside Istanbul consulate

AFPUpdated October 20, 2018

The kingdom sacked a top intelligence official Ahmad al-Assiri and royal court media adviser Saud al-Qahtani, both top aides to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. —File
Saudi Arabia on Saturday admitted that dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside its consulate in Istanbul, state media said, two weeks after his disappearance sparked a global furore.

The kingdom also announced the sacking of a top intelligence official Ahmad al-Assiri and royal court media adviser Saud al-Qahtani, both top aides to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who has faced mounting pressure over the Khashoggi affair.

Editorial: Jamal Khashoggi case

Saudi journalist Khashoggi, a critic of the kingdom's leadership and a Washington Post contributor, was last seen on October 2 entering his country's consulate in Istanbul.

His disappearance had been shrouded in mystery and triggered an international crisis, with Turkish officials accusing Saudi Arabia of a state-sponsored killing.

"The discussions between Jamal Khashoggi and those he met at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul... devolved into a fistfight, leading to his death," the Saudi Press Agency said, citing the public prosecutor.

The kingdom announced that 18 people had been arrested in the ongoing probe.

Also read: US, Europe shun Saudi conference over journalist Khashoggi's disappearance

The Saudi king also ordered the setting up of a ministerial committee under the chairmanship of the crown prince to restructure the kingdom's intelligence agency and "define its powers accurately", state media said.

Shortly before Riyadh confirmed that Khashoggi had been killed, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi King Salman agreed in telephone talks to continue cooperation in the investigation into the Khashoggi affair.

Erdogan and Salman "emphasised the importance of continuing to work together with complete cooperation", said a Turkish presidential source, who asked not to be named.

The United States warned on Friday of a "wide range" of responses should it determine that Saudi Arabia is behind the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as Turkey widened its investigation into the scandal.

President Donald Trump said the United States, which is Saudi Arabia's biggest backer, could impose sanctions over the feared murder of Khashoggi.

His top diplomat Mike Pompeo told Voice of America Radio: "We'll certainly consider a wide range of potential responses."

The Trump administration has been notably slow to criticise Saudi Arabia, despite mounting evidence that Khashoggi, a critic of the petro-state's powerful crown prince, vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The Khashoggi case has presented Trump with one of the most acute foreign policy crises of his nearly two-year-old presidency.

Pro-government Turkish media have repeatedly claimed that Khashoggi was tortured and decapitated by a Saudi hit squad inside the diplomatic mission, although Turkey has yet to divulge details about the investigation.

The controversy has put the kingdom — for decades a key Western ally and bulwark against Iran in the Middle East — under unprecedented pressure to offer an explanation to take the heat off its rulers.

Dilruba
Oct 20, 2018 04:41am

All pre planned murder

Shah
Oct 20, 2018 04:43am

Sugar coating a murder. But a murder is a murder. Where is the body ? Hand it to loved ones for proper burial.

Omar
Oct 20, 2018 04:48am

Really! I don't buy ONE BIT OF THIS "NEW STORY" by the saudis.

Note to self: Don't ever visit saudi consulate.

Alba
Oct 20, 2018 04:55am

The media advisor was fired!!! For not keeping the scandal quiet. What did the media advisor have to do with the murder the royals are trying to claim was not premeditated murder but only simple manslaughter? Firing the media advisor shows us where the king's and crown prince's heads are at.

fairplay
Oct 20, 2018 04:56am

the head of the snake should be chopped.

Bill
Oct 20, 2018 04:59am

There was a fist fight. Khashoggi's face and their fists. He got into a fistfight with a clerk while finishing the paperwork for his marriage? Don't think so.

SSH
Oct 20, 2018 05:02am

So what were rhey doing with the bone saw in the Counsel general office.

Sojourn truth
Oct 20, 2018 05:03am

That is a stupid lie. If he did die in a fist fight, then why are you hiding his body? A prominent journalist is dead, have courage and be truthful. Now work little harder and cook up another explanation.

Pakistan deserves better
Oct 20, 2018 05:09am

Lies from start to finish.

Ishtiaque
Oct 20, 2018 05:10am

Just a cover-up to save MBS. All others know who is behind this murder but money is important for everyone. Take money to forget what happened inside the consulate. The world is the hypocrite.

IQBAL HADI ZAIDI
Oct 20, 2018 05:13am

Saudi population stands at minus one. Generally people take protective refuge in their embassies and consulates in case of any eventuality or danger but in this case it happened otherwise. I pray the departed soul rests in peace, aameen. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Jawaid kamal
Oct 20, 2018 05:13am

Premeditated murder, as simple as that, with the blessings from Riyadh.

John hoffman
Oct 20, 2018 05:17am

It took them such a long time to adnit their folly.

Pervez
Oct 20, 2018 05:18am

This means MBS will be a "persona non grata" in most of the Countries hope Pakistan is one of them.

Anwar Syed. St.Louis. MO. USA
Oct 20, 2018 05:19am

Sad news but world already knew some time ago. He was on the list . Nothing will happen, just another killing of a journalist.

Babloo
Oct 20, 2018 05:19am

A heinous murder. An abhorrent cover up.

gaitor
Oct 20, 2018 05:22am

Do you really expect us to believe this? A mild mannered 59 year old got into a "fist fight" with 15+ security agents? This was murder, plain and simple, organized by the Saudis. Why would you send a team with a forensic pathologist equipped with a saw bone? I hope Trump will be able to look beyond his personal financial entanglements with the Saudis and deliver a hammer blow to the kingdom. They deserve it. I feel for the family of Jamal who have had to live this nightmare.

Pakistani
Oct 20, 2018 05:22am

David Ignatius, a columnist of The Washington Post, wrote in an article published on October 16, 2018, that " One possible scapegoat, according to several sources, may be Maj. Gen. Ahmed al-Assiri ". Now, this has turned out to be true. MBS is flying high because of his grip in Kingdom and support of USA. Killing in Yemen, Syria, Palestine, all have involvement of this MBS directly or indirectly. The USA attacked Iraq to remove the dictator Saddam because he was oppressing his people but no stern action on this episode, rather sent Pompeo, the former director of CIA, to the Kingdom to cover-up the situation. Bravo!

