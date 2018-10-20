Envoy to US doesn’t appear before NAB in Rs150m transaction case
LAHORE: Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Ali Jahangir Siddiqui did not appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, on Friday in connection with a transaction of Rs150 million between him and Fawad Hasan Fawad, the former principal secretary to the prime minister.
NAB had summoned Mr Siddiqui to quiz him on charges that he had transferred Rs150m to the account of Mr Fawad before his appointment as ambassador to the US.
During interrogation, Mr Fawad is reported to have claimed that he had received Rs150m as a ‘loan’ from Mr Siddiqui.
“Neither Mr Siddiqui turned up nor his lawyer appeared before NAB on Friday,” an official of NAB said.
NAB had termed Mr Siddiqui’s reply in the case of stocks manipulation “unsatisfactory”.
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had criticised former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for appointing Mr Siddiqui for the post, citing nepotism.
Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2018
Comments (4)
Don't think he will return to Pakistan. I wonder why the govt is dithering and not replacing him?
What compulsion does PTI have in keeping this guy as an ambassador? I voted for PTI , btw.
Call him as he is on job or he will be the other Haqanni in US. Corrupt pml n & ppp appointed corrupt ppl in missions abroad to disguise their corruption in last 20 years.
NAB is just doing media trails. They have incompetent people!