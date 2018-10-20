DAWN.COM

Envoy to US doesn’t appear before NAB in Rs150m transaction case

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated October 20, 2018

Pakistan's ambassador to US Ali Jahangir Siddiqui. — Photo/File
LAHORE: Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Ali Jahangir Siddiqui did not appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, on Friday in connection with a transaction of Rs150 million between him and Fawad Hasan Fawad, the former principal secretary to the prime minister.

NAB had summoned Mr Siddiqui to quiz him on charges that he had transferred Rs150m to the account of Mr Fawad before his appointment as ambassador to the US.

During interrogation, Mr Fawad is reported to have claimed that he had received Rs150m as a ‘loan’ from Mr Siddiqui.

“Neither Mr Siddiqui tur­n­ed up nor his lawyer appe­ared before NAB on Friday,” an official of NAB said.

NAB had termed Mr Siddiqui’s reply in the case of stocks manipulation “unsatisfactory”.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had criticised former prime minister Shahid Kha­qan Abbasi for appointing Mr Siddiqui for the post, citing nepotism.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2018

Comments (4)

Nawaz
Oct 20, 2018 08:04am

Don't think he will return to Pakistan. I wonder why the govt is dithering and not replacing him?

Recommend
Omar
Oct 20, 2018 08:40am

What compulsion does PTI have in keeping this guy as an ambassador? I voted for PTI , btw.

Recommend
Factual.
Oct 20, 2018 08:45am

Call him as he is on job or he will be the other Haqanni in US. Corrupt pml n & ppp appointed corrupt ppl in missions abroad to disguise their corruption in last 20 years.

Recommend
Harmony-2 ©
Oct 20, 2018 08:59am

NAB is just doing media trails. They have incompetent people!

Recommend

