Politicians have done more for country than military: Nehal
KARACHI: Former PML-N Senator Syed Nehal Hashmi, who previously faced imprisonment for his controversial remarks against the judiciary, on Friday criticised the armed forces while defending the role of politicians in the development of the country.
The politician, addressing a function at the Karachi Medical and Dental College, alleged that the armed forces had “done nothing for the defence and betterment of the country” and that the weapons acquired for the defence were “merely showpieces”.
Soon after television channels had broadcast news reports about Mr Hashmi’s hard-hitting speech, the PML-N launched a damage control exercise and dissociated from what the former senator had said about the military.
Senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that Mr Hashmi’s statement had nothing to do with the party and reflected his personal views.
“Mr Hashmi has been expelled from the PML-N, so the party cannot take any action against him,” he said. “He was sacked after he refused to step down as a senator on party orders over the statement that he made against the judiciary. One may disagree with state institutions but this is not the way to register a protest.”
Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2018
Comments (7)
Is he planning to go to jail again like his boss and then come back and ask for forgiveness? Typical crooked politician.
This guy has had an easy ride so far. But his irresponsibility seems to know no bounds. He deserves no mercy.
Pak forces who have laid their lives to protect Pakistan and you thief politicians have robbed Pakistan by selling the word democracy. No wonder I hate this word of democracy.
With people like these who needs enemies
Yes politicians has done more........Looted, Loooted & more Looted. Many Politician are traitors also like you.
A neutral thinking person can feel but can not express.
Yes politicians have done more but in negative way!