DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Politicians have done more for country than military: Nehal

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterOctober 20, 2018

Email

KARACHI: Former PML-N Senator Syed Nehal Hashmi, who previously faced imprisonment for his controversial remarks against the judiciary, on Friday criticised the armed forces while defending the role of politicians in the development of the country.

The politician, addressing a function at the Karachi Medical and Dental College, alleged that the armed forces had “done nothing for the defence and betterment of the country” and that the weapons acquired for the defence were “merely showpieces”.

Soon after television channels had broadcast news reports about Mr Hashmi’s hard-hitting speech, the PML-N launched a damage control exercise and dissociated from what the former senator had said about the military.

Senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that Mr Hashmi’s statement had nothing to do with the party and reflected his personal views.

“Mr Hashmi has been expelled from the PML-N, so the party cannot take any action against him,” he said. “He was sacked after he refused to step down as a senator on party orders over the statement that he made against the judiciary. One may disagree with state institutions but this is not the way to register a protest.”

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
moazi
Oct 20, 2018 07:29am

Is he planning to go to jail again like his boss and then come back and ask for forgiveness? Typical crooked politician.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 20, 2018 07:30am

This guy has had an easy ride so far. But his irresponsibility seems to know no bounds. He deserves no mercy.

Recommend 0
Shafiq Shah
Oct 20, 2018 07:35am

Pak forces who have laid their lives to protect Pakistan and you thief politicians have robbed Pakistan by selling the word democracy. No wonder I hate this word of democracy.

Recommend 0
ALI khan
Oct 20, 2018 07:37am

With people like these who needs enemies

Recommend 0
Tarik
Oct 20, 2018 07:38am

Yes politicians has done more........Looted, Loooted & more Looted. Many Politician are traitors also like you.

Recommend 0
ABCD
Oct 20, 2018 07:41am

A neutral thinking person can feel but can not express.

Recommend 0
Nasir
Oct 20, 2018 07:48am

Yes politicians have done more but in negative way!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 20, 2018

Kandahar attack

IT is an attack that will have significant repercussions and perhaps a lasting effect on a war that has entered its...
October 20, 2018

GSP-Plus facility

GENEROUS tariff concessions given by the European Union on its imports from Pakistan under the GSP-Plus facility...
October 20, 2018

Kaneria’s confession

FORMER leg-spinner Danish Kaneria’s recent confession regarding his role in a spot-fixing scandal that had rocked...
October 19, 2018

Population crisis

THE perils of a runaway population are well known. Pakistan, with 208m people at last count, is often described as a...
October 19, 2018

Border abductions

THE periodic violence along the Pakistan-Iran border has the potential to escalate into a full-blown crisis if not...
October 19, 2018

Billboard business

Athree-member bench of the SC, while hearing a case about billboards on public property in Lahore, ordered the...