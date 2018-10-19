DAWN.COM

20 men jailed for sexual abuse of teenage girls in northern England

APUpdated October 19, 2018

Email

This undated handout photo shows, top row from left, Amere Singh Dhaliwal, Irfan Ahmed, Zahid Hassan, Mohammed Kammer, Raj Singh Barsran, and bottom row from left, Mohammed Rizwan Aslam, Abdul Rehman, Nahman Mohammed, Mansoor Akhtar, and Mohammed Irfraz, ten of the twenty men jailed in Huddersfield, England. — West Yorkshire Police via AP
Twenty men have been jailed for raping and abusing more than a dozen girls in a northern England town, in what a judge called a “vile and wicked” campaign of exploitation.

The men in the town of Huddersfield were found guilty in three trials this year, but the verdicts could not be reported until a judge lifted reporting restrictions on Friday.

The cases are the latest in a series of prosecutions in northern English towns and cities for child sexual exploitation involving British Asian men of mostly Pakistani heritage.

The men were accused of being part of a gang that groomed vulnerable girls described in court as from “isolated” backgrounds and were convicted of more than 120 offences against 15 victims aged between 11 and 17.

This undated handout photo shows, top row from left, Nasarat Hussain, Sajid Hussain, Faisal Nadeem, Mohammed Azeem, Wiqas Mahmud, and bottom row from left, Manzoor Hassan, Niaz Ahmed, Mohammed Imran Ibrar, Asif Bashir and Mohammed Akram, ten of the twenty men jailed in Huddersfield, England. — West Yorkshire Police via AP
Prosecutors said the victims were plied with alcohol and drugs before being sexually abused by the men at parties and in cars, parking lots, a snooker centre and a fast-food restaurant.

Amere Singh Dhaliwal, whom prosecutors said was the gang's ringleader, was found guilty of 22 counts of rape and sentenced earlier this year to a minimum of 18 years in prison. The judge told him that “the way you treated these girls defies understanding.”

“This abuse was vile and wicked,” judge Geoffrey Marson said as he passed sentence at Leeds Crown Court.

The other men received sentences of between five and 18 years in prison.

The cases in Huddersfield, Rochdale and other towns in which most of the victims were white have heightened ethnic tensions in Britain and spurred criticism of local authorities, who failed to protect vulnerable girls, and of police, who often did not listen to the victims.

In August, a UK appeals court had upheld a government decision to strip three men of citizenship who were convicted of grooming girls for sex. They now face deportation to Pakistan.

Far-right figures have used the crimes to argue that “Muslim grooming gangs” pose a particular threat to Britain.

Anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who uses the pseudonym Tommy Robinson, was jailed for contempt of court in May after broadcasting live on Facebook outside the trial of some of the Huddersfield gang, breaching reporting restrictions.

Police statistics in Britain show that most offenders in child exploitation cases are white men, and most of the abuse takes place online, at home or in institutions such as schools.

But former prosecutor Nazir Afzal, who has brought many abusers to trial, says Pakistani men are disproportionately involved in the sort of street grooming seen in recent high-profile cases.

He says that reflects the high number of South Asian men working for taxi firms and takeaway restaurants in the late-night economy, as well as their widespread sexist attitudes about women.

Comments (10)

Harmony-1©
Oct 19, 2018 11:13pm

Very shameful acts...they deserve what they got.

A lot of it goes on in South Asia as well but never comes to light as many will not speak because of stigma attached.

Anand
Oct 19, 2018 11:20pm

Life sentences for all hopefully

Omar
Oct 19, 2018 11:47pm

No thanks . You may keep them. Btw, when are you going to deport Altaf “Bhai”.

Majnu
Oct 19, 2018 11:51pm

Why can't these men be deported back to their respective country?

Yousuf
Oct 20, 2018 12:01am

Devils in the form of human.

Sholay121
Oct 20, 2018 12:01am

Prison then send back home

Hissar
Oct 20, 2018 12:02am

These people went to UK for better life or make life of other people hell.

Keeley Marshall
Oct 20, 2018 12:03am

These criminals think after getting UK Citizenship they are free to do anything.

naji
Oct 20, 2018 12:07am

Maximum possible punishment for those who are really involve and according to offense.

Gen Pasha ret.
Oct 20, 2018 12:08am

Shameful they should be stripped of their nationality and sent back

