Election campaign for second round of by-polls to end at midnight

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued the polling scheme for the second round of by-elections scheduled for Sunday.

A total of 858,866 male and female voters will be eligible to cast their ballots in the October 21 by-polls for the National Assembly constituency of NA-247 Karachi and the provincial assembly seats PS-111 Karachi and PK-71 Peshawar.

The time for campaigning for the by-polls will end at 12 midnight on Friday. Candidates will not be allowed to hold rallies, corner meetings or conduct door-to-door campaign after the deadline, while violators will be served with jail terms and fine, according to the ECP.

The three seats were vacated after the candidates elected on them in the July 25 general elections tendered their resignations. All three of the winners belonged to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Arif Alvi, who was elected from NA-247, resigned after being elected the country's president. Imran Ismail, who had won from PS-111 (Karachi South), gave up his seat after being appointed as the Sindh governor, while Shah Farman resigned from PS-71 Peshawar after being named the govenor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.