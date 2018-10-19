Prime Minister Khan invites Qatari investors to Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday invited Qatari investment in all sectors of Pakistan's economy, especially in agriculture, livestock, and energy.

He also expressed hope for early implementation of Qatar's decision to import 100,000 workers from Pakistan.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, deputy prime minister and minister for foreign affairs of the State of Qatar, who had called on him in Islamabad to convey felicitations and best wishes on behalf of the Emir of Qatar on PM Khan's election.

The foreign minister of Qatar conveyed the Emir's keen desire to work with the new leadership in Pakistan to further strengthen close and cordial relations between the two countries.

Expressing appreciation for the warm sentiments of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the PM reciprocated by underlining the commitment of his government to build mutually beneficial relations with Qatar.

Referring to an increase in Pakistan's exports to Qatar, PM Khan hoped that bilateral trade will further expand in the coming years.

Qatari FM meets Pakistani counterpart

Earlier in the day, the Qatari foreign minister held talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office.

According to a statement released by the FO, Al Thani congratulated FM Qureshi on assuming office and conveyed a desire to work with Qureshi to cement the relations between Pakistan and Qatar.

"FM Qureshi underscored the importance of the relationship between Pakistan and Qatar. Discussing bilateral, political and economic relations between the two countries, the ministers decided to hold the next Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in December this year," the statement read.

The FO reports that it was also agreed upon to hold bilateral political consultations.

"FM Qureshi highlighted the huge potential for bilateral cooperation in energy, petroleum and petrochemical, agriculture and livestock sectors," the FO statement reads.

The statement adds that during the meeting, FM Qureshi reiterated his request for fast tracking the recruitment process for Pakistani workers, reminding his Qatari counterpart of the discussion held between them in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly last month.

"He also offered the professional services of the Pakistani workforce for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar," the FO statement says.

The FO has also said that FM Al Thani thanked FM Qureshi and reiterated his invitation to him to visit Doha on mutually convenient dates which FM Qureshi accepted.