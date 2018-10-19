DAWN.COM

Pakistan still awaiting decision by Saudi govt on Umrah tax exemption: Religious affairs ministry

Javed HussainUpdated October 19, 2018

A view of the Ka'aba in Makkah. —File photo
The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Friday issued a statement of clarification regarding an exemption from additional tax for Pakistanis performing more than one Umrah within two years, saying that a reply from the Saudi government in this regard was still awaited.

The ministry's spokesperson said that the Saudi government had imposed a tax of 2,000 riyals on any individual, from any country, who visited the kingdom more than once in two years to perform an Umrah.

"This was done to bring improvements to the arrangements made for visitors and to curb the ever-increasing rush," he said explaining the rationale behind the imposition of tax.

He said that upon a request filed by the Turkish and Egyptian governments, an exemption was granted to their citizens from paying the added tax.

The spokesperson said that the Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri had also raised the issue before the Saudi information minister and Saudi ambassador to grant Pakistanis exemption.

“The prime minister during his visit to Saudi kingdom took up the matter with the Saudi crown prince and assurance was provided that the matter would be taken into consideration,” he said, adding that it was a matter of time and the Saudi government would notify the waiver soon.

He urged the media to stop the spread of false information that the exemption had already been granted and provided assurance that the people would be informed through the release of an official statement once confirmation is received from the Saudi government.

Awan
Oct 19, 2018 06:58pm

PTI keeping its tradition of U turn alive.

Winston Tamer Abbasi
Oct 19, 2018 07:01pm

The Turkish and Egyptian governments are a little closer to Saudi hearts.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 19, 2018 07:03pm

It could be another false promise Ike previous unclear news - this the Saudi way.

Alla Bux
Oct 19, 2018 07:51pm

If you have money to perform the Umrah so often they should no problem in paying this piddly tax of just 2000 riyals. Pakistan has no business in protesting. This tax is for the rich 2% of Pakistanis. The rest are content of doing Umrah once in their lifetime. Let us not waste our goodwill by unnecessariy protesting.

Najum
Oct 19, 2018 07:52pm

Another day. Another U-turn.

Mitzvah Kehimkar, Beersheba, Israel
Oct 19, 2018 07:59pm

Saudi cannot have separate rules for countries.

