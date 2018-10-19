Creative Chaos CEO steps down over discrimination against hijab-wearing employee
The chief executive officer of a Karachi-based software house was asked to resign on Friday after a newly recruited female employee was told to either stop wearing her hijab at work or leave.
The incident came to light through a Facebook post which detailed how the female recruit, just a few days into her employment with Creative Chaos, was told by her line manager that she could keep her job only if she would take off her hijab.
The said person told Dawn.com that the implication was that her wearing the hijab would spoil the company’s image as an "all-embracing" workplace.
Read: Hijab — a hurdle for a job?
The discriminatory policy was reportedly defended in a meeting of the affected employee with the company's CEO, Jawwad Kadir, who, the woman claims, refused to make the demand in writing but pushed her to resign, even recommending her two Islamic banks as possible alternatives.
The victim says that she was also warned not to consider legal options against the company.
After the Facebook post narrating the incident went viral and drew sharp criticism on social media, Kadir publicly confirmed that the incident had indeed taken place, and also issued an apology.
"Yesterday, a senior member of our staff asked a colleague to resign on unprofessional and unethical grounds," admitted Kadir. "She was told that her obligations may come in the way of her performance.
"Not only is this action disgraceful but shows extremely poor moral judgement by her hiring manager. I take full responsibility for this failure and am deeply ashamed that a colleague was put through distress and trauma."
Read: Guard who denied women entry to Punjab secretariat 'for not wearing dupatta' issued show cause notice
Kadir, in his public apology, stated that the manager responsible had been suspended and a transparent inquiry ordered. Moreover, he said that the victim has been asked to withdraw her resignation and resume her job.
However, his initial statement made no mention of the employee's claim that he himself had also asked her to resign on the controversial grounds.
Later in the evening, the software house in a Facebook post said Kadir had been asked to step down "for workplace discrimination".
In an email sent to board members and associates, titled "My apology is not enough", Kadir said he was resigning as CEO of the software house.
"I have crossed a line which I deeply regret," Kadir wrote in the email, a copy of which was provided to Dawn.com by a source.
"I have jeopardised the image of Creative Chaos and tarnished its reputation due to my inability to act in accordance with the ethos of [the company] and moral code of human decency," he added. "The buck stops at the CEO."
Comments (87)
And then we blame France and other countries for descriminating on the basis of hijab
Its really hurting that in a Muslim country we are facing same problems like in other countries. I grew bread and start wearing Shalwar Kameez and my Shalwar above ankle as per teaching of Islam. But I was asked by an Islamic Bank that you must wear Paint, Shirt with tie otherwise we will not offer you job. So start working with Saethiya type of organisation after resigning from conventional banking. It was all happen to me and many of friends in this so called Muslim Country Pakistan.
Unless she has luck her office will no longer be a welcoming place (whatever happens) and she will choose to leave.
Islamic Republic of Pakistan - not India where religious freedom is under attack. This must become a police case and the company must be fined heavily.
It should not even be an issue in Pakistan whether a woman wears the hijab or not.
Such companies should be boycotted. If Muslims in our own country are discriminated for following their religious obligations, what should we expect from western countries.
Bullying and Harassment at work!
Women have the RIGHT to CHOOSE how they want to dress, whether conservative or western.
Who are those criminalizing Islamic attire in an Islamic country, they belong in jail. We don't need their talent and business. There should be full investigation and punishment for this incident.
If its a company policy then I think should be followed by employee. Company policies are usually approved by secp and Labour department. If this is a documented policy then law should prevail. Please do not judge the company as these are the companies who work with western customers to bring remittances here and sometimes these strange rules have to be followed to reduce chatter.
The power of social media is once again affirmed. This is why we ask our brothers and sisters to at least use it to raise your voice against oppression and injustice in Pakistan and abroad, like Yemen, Syria, Bahrain, Hijaz etc.
One word! Boycott
Don't hire Hijabis if you got problems. But, don't discriminate once hired.
@Sajjad memon Utter nonsense! She is entitled to dress in the manner which does not offend society at large. Making silly excuses brings even more ridicule to the organisation of whichever kind it may be.
Very disappointing behaviour from the company. This is just another example of men 'imposing' on women what to wear and what not. All the slogans of 'humanitarian rights' and 'women liberation' just proving to be hollow and rubbish. A woman has the liberty and it is her own decision whether she wants to wear hijab or not. No one should be allowed to steal this right from her.
Manager got wrong definition of "all-embracing". He needs to update his education.
Essentially, when hiring and building a team, you have to ensure that team cohesion and compatibility is respected. If the entire team is extremely liberal, and you introduce someone overly religious, you will not have team cohesion. This applies vice versa as well. If this was the reason, she shouldn't have been hired in the first place. That being said, you cannot fire someone if they chose to cover there hair or wear a skirt.
I can’t believe this is happening in Islamic Republic of Pakistan, shame on those people.
@Sajjad memon You should be ashamed what you saying, what Western clients, even they don't object on your attire.
And we complain about intolerance of the outside world Look into our own minds such narrow minded we r
A society of extremes, " Guard who denied women entry to Punjab secretariat for not wearing dupatta issued show cause notice" versus " Young female recruit asked to resign or stop wearing a hijab to work"................tolerance and education is the only answer.
Wish she were here in US; she would be working fine in the industry with her hijab and if the employer asks her to stop wearing hijab, she would be getting at least $5 million from her employer when sued.
Absolutely Disgusting, Muslims aren't even left alone in their own country.
@Sajjad memon
Thanks. The only SENSIBLE comment....
@Sajjad memon: Name me one western customer who would mind dealing a company where some of the employees wear hijab, or has a documented policy to refrain doing business with such companies. Don't they deal with companies in Indonesia and Malaysia where many women wear hijab at work? Western companies don't care about hijab or not hijab, they care about quality products with minimum cost.
Where is the govt now? This company needs to be closed and management needs to be fined and arrested.
What is the name of this company by the way? Let’s write some reviews on their Facebook page And google?
@Sajjad memon company policy cannot contradict law of the land. It’s a private company in a country that has to adhere to all laws related to that industry and labour laws in general as well. So the question of appeasing foreigners for the sake of foreign exchange is not valid at all. What the company did was break a law and that should be prosecuted. The company personnel involved lack the foresight required to grow thier business internationally.
Great job Dawn for reporting on this. There should be no discrimination on the basis of caste, gender, creed and sexual orientation in naya Pakistan. We should strive towards a tolerant society
This is disgusting to say the least. Muslim women are free to work in west with their hijab and to see this happening in Pakistan is very disappointing
This lady should not stay with such a biased employer!
@Sajjad memon - Equal Employment Opportunity, that is what it must be. If one is a lawful citizen and is legal to work then there must not be any discrimination based on gender, race or religion.
This is rediculious and unethical happening in a Muslim country, so what do you expect from a non-Muslim country. For readers information, this kind of incident does not happens in the UK - Muslims and Shiks are allowed to wear Hajab and turbans, as they wish.
@Zulfiqar they are not saying don't follow religion, it's just a dress code they have to adhere as in various companies, if you know it all started in automobile sector to have common dress to remove difference between rich and poor
@Sajjad memon - I live in the US, wear hijab and I am at a senior position. I attend business meetings, make presentations and not once was I discriminated based on my attire or religious belief.
Really.It happened in Pakistan ? Not in France , U K. or US.
@Sajjad memon I disagree. I live in Canada and here I see employees in hijab and the bank I have account in has employees who wear shalwar Kurta. No excuse for Pakistan.
If companies want foreign clients in West to earn foreign exchange for the country, they will want to give image of modern company and employees.
In INDIA we are free to wear Hijab in all private and government sector.
Simply disgusted. This is one company that wont be successful i assure you. If this is how they treat their staff they deserve notjing from the people of this country. Discrimation is so wrong in any form
Indeed an unfortunate, nonprofessional behavior shown by the management. This needs to stop!!!
Creative Chaos !!!, the name of company suggests they are creative at inventing chaos.
@Khanjee - No 'we' don't blame France and other countries. Only you guys do pretending to be 'we', like here!
@Khanjee Are you stupid. This is nothing to do with the country. It's the company to blame. Not Pakistan as a whole. It's sorted out. In the West its far worser as some companies wont employ you based on your religion and Hijab in the interview process.
@Common Sense And employers have the right to hire/promote whom they want.
who these people are?
Surprised Creative Chaos turned turned out to be such a ludicrious workplace.
Well done islamic people.i live in uk.i have many musilm colleagues who wear beard.no problem with workmate and senior staff.and above all employer.iam amazed to hear pakistan muslim country stop people not to follow ethics unbelivable.i would say rational thinker in uk revered peopl who strictly follow their culture.
Any discrimination should not be tolerated and must be taken in higher strict note.
@Kashif What is the name of this company by the way? Let’s write some reviews on their Facebook page And google?
The name of the company, given at the start of this article, is "Creative Chaos". The name suggests that the company is, or rather likes to think of itself, as a free-spirited and open-minded organisation, thinking out of the box, etc. Its practices reveal that is anything but that.
I do not know anything about this company, but do know that one of the best ways to judge a company is by how it treats its most precious asset, which is its employees. By that test, it comes out badly.
IT companies, at least in the West in places like Silicon Valley or here in London where I live, have a reputation of being extremely liberal with regard to their employees' dress preferences and other requirements. They genuinely believe that they more diverse the workforce, the more robust the company's outlook and performance. A pity that Pakistan's IT sector is unable to get this.
The irony of the company asking her to take the hijab off to maintain it's "all-embracing workplace". And where is the reprimand against the company by the authorities? The company only reneged fearing the bad PR that this brings; no promises to end this practice were made.
I actually support company point of view!!
Indeed Very "Creative Chaos"
This is strange, because both in India and US there would be a big lawsuit if an employee was told that she couldn't wear a hijab in the office (safety/uniform considerations aside). Those of you picking on India or the West, please understand this fact.
A clever company would not have made the wearing of the hijab an issue but monitored her performance and gone only by that if there was any discomfort to anybody else or any lack or oversight on her part. Now the ceo is blaming the manager when he had himself issued the instructions it will most likely result in demoralizing the workforce who may think the ceo will not stand by them if any discomfort occurs.
Is there a system in place to address this issue on govt level (law enforcement) in Pakistan? Or we have to ask or wait for the Chief Justice of SCP to take somoto action as in all other cases(he seems to be running everything in Pakistan)
Whats the objective of this company creat chaos.
@Sajjad memon This is nonsense. My wife wears a proper hijab and works for Intel. She coordinates with teams and customers across the globe, including Israel, and everyone appreciates her for how skillful she is. No, “western customers” don’t care as long as you are good at what you do. Please enlighten yourself a little.
Company is creative choas. They are the guilty ppl here. Should be fine. Their customers should boycott them
It is a US based company
Women should be allowed to wear even the full burqa if it doesnt interfere with their work
@Moez Hasan exactly
This and in Islamic republic of Pakistan. Where are we heading too. This shamful should not only be suspended but fired and legal action taken
This is #me too case
It's not a construction job where a woman's attire can affect her work. I work at a software company and can't imagine any reason where a hijab can affect a woman's PERFORMANCE. It's quite clear now why company asked her to resign, they were worried about their SO CALLED 'Modern' image. It's shameful that instead of promoting women, mean companies like this software house are discouraging them. There is no sense of morality in these companies only an urge to earn $$$$.
Chaos it was,,,,,,not sure if it was creative !!!!!
There is a difference between resigning and "being asked to resign" - his Linkedin profile still shows him as CEO of Creative Chaos. If they hope to make amends for this backward display of company culture, they better follow through with their statement.
If you do something stupid and offend the senisibilities of half the population, than you deserve neither brake nor a slap on the wrist. In this day and age, this blatant disregard for basic human rights should not be tolerated. I hope lessons have been learned at this organization, who will review and revise their hiring practices and norms.
There seems to be much more Chaos than Creativity in this software company.
A private organization has the right to its culture code and etiquette.
Its really hurting.
pathetic
@Zak First time you make sense.
Very bold ending to a shameful and embarassing incident..
I work in a Norwegian firm’s office in US. They have offices in UK, Malaysia and Indonesia also, and many of our colleagues in each location wear hijab at work. No one cares about attire, management only cares about quality products, on-time delivery while minimizing cost. Which century this CEO was living in?
@Ash from the West
If you are from the West, you should probably know that we have anti-discrimination laws in the workplace, in the US the company would be sued, every year we have anti-discrimination training to avoid issues like this.
In Canada you can see hundreds of girls at work places wearing Hijab.
Seems very innocent people making comments, very broad minded indeed.
@Shahid This is a civil matter, not criminal, The CEO was fired/resigned that is a good step, the employee should be able to sue and get damages. In the US that would be the case, once the company is hit where it hurts (money) they will put right policies and train their employees so this doesnt happen, That is how civilized societies act, there is a issue we fix it, try to make sure it doesnt happen again and move on.
Company should close its office in Pakistan and should move out to some liberal and sensible country.
Very ‘Creative’ and the needed ‘Chaos’. Very well done Dawn News for giving them the coverage they so wanted!
This is totally unacceptable. It is wrong to force someone to wear it and it's also wrong to force someone not to wear it. Dress is a matter of personal choice and must be respected.
The employee should drag the line manager to the court and the CEO for warning not to pursue legal action. It is disgraceful that Creative Chaos has only suspended the manager and not terminated him outright.
Hijab; Turban and other religious wearable are allowed in workplaces here in Canada (except for Quebec). Even my daughter plays Basket Ball for her school team in Hijab and full coverings and cheered by spectators whereas in Pakistan we are trying to modernize ourselves by restricting Hijab etc. What's wrong I wonder!!!!!!
@KhanHouston -in no way I said wearing hijab at work pace is wrong. Companies can have policies where they can enforce what employees can wear. In Pakistani Banks you must wear formal attire and if you read their rules, women are not an exclusion, its just that its not enforced. so, If creative chaos , a mid size company that does not have a gang of lawyers tries to implement something like that then it becomes a headline.
@Athar Sherwani - As I said, a company has a right to enforce dress code and that comes under it. They are wrong to enforce it at a wrong time. If Banks can enforce male employees to wear a suit then I am not surprise if Creative Chaos does that.
I am very impressed by the action of the company. I have only seen such actions in multi-nationals
Never getting my work.