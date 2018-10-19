DAWN.COM

Ten-wicket Abbas destroys Australia for Pakistan's series win

AFPUpdated October 19, 2018

Mohammad Abbas (L) celebrates after dismissing Australian cricketer Travis Head. — AFP
Medium pacer Mohammad Abbas took his maiden ten-wicket haul in a match to fire Pakistan to a 373-run win over Australia in the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Abbas followed his 5-33 in the first innings with figures of 5-62 to wreck Australia for 164.

The victory, after Australia were set a 538-run target, allowed Pakistan to wrap up the two-match series 1-0 after Australia fought back to draw the first Test in Dubai last week.

It was Australia's heaviest defeat against Pakistan, beating the 356-run hammering at this same venue four years ago.

It was Abbas, 28, who destroyed Australia with a haul of 17 wickets in the series — becoming the first Pakistani fast bowler to take ten wickets in a Test since Mohammad Asif did so against Sri Lanka at Kandy in 2006.

Abbas had jolted Australia with four wickets off just 23 balls while Yasir Shah finished with 3-45 to give Pakistan their tenth series win on the neutral venues of United Arab Emirates.

They have only lost one series — 2-0 to Sri Lanka last year — since being forced to play their home matches in UAE since 2009.

Pakistan were forced to play their home matches in UAE since attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009.

Australia's batsmen had no answers to his accurate seam bowling under cloudy conditions at Sheikh Zayed Stadium as only Marnus Labuschagne (43), Travis Head (36) and Aaron Finch (31) offered some resistance.

Yasir dismissed number ten Jon Holland soon after lunch to hand Pakistan victory.

The first Test ended in a draw in Dubai last week.

Australian opener Usman Khawaja could not bat after suffering a recurrence of a knee injury during practice on Thursday.

Abbas jolted the Australians in the seventh over of the day when he removed a solid-looking Head, getting an edge to substitute wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, deputising for Sarfraz Ahmed.

'Youngsters coming through'

Sarfraz, who was hit on the helmet by a rising Mitchell Starc delivery on Thursday, had gone for a precautionary scan which came back clear.

Sarfraz was full of praise for Abbas, the man of the match.

“The way Abbas has bowled all series is one of the biggest positives for us,” said Sarfraz. “All the youngsters who have come through in recent times have done well.

We have to groom them all to become a good Test team,” said Sarfraz.

Australian skipper Tim Paine said his side had thrown away a chance to win the match.

“Obviously really disappointing to have them five for 57 on day one and we let that opportunity slip,” said Paine.

“Abbas challenged our defence time and time again. There's certainly no sugar coating that we've got some real issues with our batting.”

Head and Finch put on 61 runs for the second wicket while Starc (28) and Labuschagne added 67 for the sixth wicket, but it only delayed the inevitable.

Abbas had Mitchell Marsh (five) and Finch (31) leg-before wicket and dismissed Tim Paine for nought — before Yasir Shah removed Starc and Peter Siddle for three.

Australia had reached 155-7 at lunch with the writing very much on the wall.

Pakistan made 282 in their first innings and then bowled out Australia for a paltry 145, gaining a match winning 137-run lead.

The highlights of Pakistan's batting in this match were 94 and 66 from opener Fakhar Zaman in his first Test while skipper Sarfraz returned to form with innings of 94 and 81.

Both the teams now play a series of three Twenty20 internationals with the first in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Truth
Oct 19, 2018 02:46pm

Series victory ? Really

Recommend 0
Shahzaib
Oct 19, 2018 02:55pm

Pakistan Wins the Series,

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 19, 2018 02:56pm

1-0 series is good enough.

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Oct 19, 2018 02:57pm

@Truth, yeah. I could be wrong but a team winning more matches than their opponents usually win the series. That could be different where you are from but it's still like that in our part of world.

Recommend 0
Shahzaib
Oct 19, 2018 02:57pm

@Truth It is not rocket science, it is 2 match Series 1st ended in draw, Pakistan wins the 2nd, so who wins the series do the simple maths

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 19, 2018 03:04pm

There were some poor decisions from umpire Sundaram Ravi where he didn't give out in favour of Pakistan bowlers but Pakistan got the decisions in their favour on reviews.

Recommend 0
Mahesh
Oct 19, 2018 03:16pm

Awesome......new gem discovered in Pakistan cricket.....take good of him PCB !!!

Recommend 0
Shazad Khalid
Oct 19, 2018 03:19pm

@Truth Its a serious victory!

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Oct 19, 2018 03:26pm

Great win.. great bowling by Abbas.. there must more like him in domestic waiting for chance.

Recommend 0
Rogers Evans
Oct 19, 2018 03:38pm

congratulations, Pakistan Team.

Recommend 0
Mahesh
Oct 19, 2018 03:47pm

@Mahesh sorry for the typo...I meant take good care of him PCB !!!

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Oct 19, 2018 03:51pm

@Harmony-1© , Thought the same thing myself. How he missed that LBW of Siddle on last ball of first day was truly shocking. It was hitting middle of middle stump and batsman was right back in batting crease. Not saying there is a conspiracy theory and umpires do make mistakes, Aleem Dar missed Broad's catch at slip in Ashes few years back, but Ravi doesn't look like an elite umpire to me but thankfully we have DRS available.

Recommend 0
Lohpurush
Oct 19, 2018 04:25pm

Big victory , congratulations from India

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 19, 2018 04:27pm

Cmon our neighbours should celebrate with us. Where are they?

Recommend 0
Proud to be Indian
Oct 19, 2018 04:32pm

Well played Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Texan
Oct 19, 2018 04:35pm

Amazing bowler. He was in wilderness for so long despite performing consistently in domestic cricket while Misbah was giving chances after chances to Wahab Riaz and Rahat Ali. he should have started playing at 24.

Recommend 0
Manish
Oct 19, 2018 04:39pm

Umpirng by Sundaram Ravi was horrible, not fit for international cricket

Recommend 0
Real Salaria
Oct 19, 2018 05:28pm

Congratulations from india. Its a shame that we could not see the match live in India, because demand for this series was so poor that none of the private tv channels bought the rights for it. But definitely if such interesting cricket is played, than in future the tv broadcasters will buy the rights for such matches.

Recommend 0
atif
Oct 19, 2018 05:35pm

@Proud to be Indian Thanks

Recommend 0
atif
Oct 19, 2018 05:36pm

@Pakistani

They have now another reason for not playing bilateral series and the reason is Abbas

Recommend 0

