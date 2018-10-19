DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sarfraz taken to hospital after complaining of headaches

AP | Dawn.comUpdated October 19, 2018

Email

Sarfraz was hit by Peter Siddle's short delivery on Thursday. — ICC
Sarfraz was hit by Peter Siddle's short delivery on Thursday. — ICC

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed was sidelined at the start of play of the second Test against Australia on Friday after complaining of headaches.

Team management said Sarfraz was taken to a hospital for precautionary scans and Asad Shafiq led the team in his absence, with Mohammad Rizwan deputizing as wicketkeeper.

Sarfraz was struck near to his left ear as he tried to duck Peter Siddle's short delivery while he was batting on Thursday.

The skipper reportedly has a case of slight concussion.

Meanwhile, Australian opening batsman Usman Khawaja is a doubtful starter for the team's next series against India after injuring his left knee during the second Test against Pakistan.

Khawaja has not participated in the second test since he twisted his knee during a warm-up before the third day's play, and has been pushed down the batting order despite wickets falling in the fourth innings on Friday.

In Khawaja's absence, Australia opened with Shaun Marsh after Pakistan setup a monumental target of 538 with six sessions remaining in the match.

Scans showed a cartilage tear that could sideline Khawaja for up to eight weeks.

He batted for more than 125 overs and scored 141 runs in the last innings of first test to help Australia salvage an unexpected draw in Dubai.

Australia has struggled since then and after Khawaja was dismissed early in the first innings of the second test, Australia was bundled out for just 145 and conceded 137-run lead.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Sarah
Oct 19, 2018 02:01pm

Good luck Captain you should be fine and all good.

Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 19, 2018 02:16pm

Usman injury was a double blow for Australia.

Recommend 0
Raju
Oct 19, 2018 02:33pm

Prayers from India Captain. Get well soon.

Recommend 0
Ahram
Oct 19, 2018 02:48pm

Never liked this guy to be honest,

Recommend 0
Imy
Oct 19, 2018 02:53pm

@Ahram sounds like you don't like yourself much either.

Recommend 0
M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Oct 19, 2018 02:53pm

@Ahram no one is interested in your Personal Wishes

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Human development first

Human development first

Economic growth is not an end in itself; it is important because it allows people to have better lives.

Editorial

October 19, 2018

Population crisis

THE perils of a runaway population are well known. Pakistan, with 208m people at last count, is often described as a...
October 19, 2018

Border abductions

THE periodic violence along the Pakistan-Iran border has the potential to escalate into a full-blown crisis if not...
October 19, 2018

Billboard business

Athree-member bench of the SC, while hearing a case about billboards on public property in Lahore, ordered the...
Shahbaz’s claims
Updated October 18, 2018

Shahbaz’s claims

It is necessary for NAB to be scrupulously fair, and act in a manner that is beyond reproach.
Jamal Khashoggi case
Updated October 18, 2018

Jamal Khashoggi case

It is critical that KSA shares facts about Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance.
October 18, 2018

Trees and mass transit

PAKISTAN’S biggest city has suffered long-standing transportation woes. With its expanding population, and a large...