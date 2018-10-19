PM Khan to attend investment conference in Saudi Arabia next week

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia to attend the Future Investment Initiative Conference (FIIC) on the "special invitation of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz", according to a Foreign Office (FO) statement issued on Friday.

The premier is expected to travel to Riyadh on October 23 to participate on the first of the two-day conference. The conference, which will host businessmen and "representatives of hi-tech industry" from around the world, will serve as an "opportunity to interact with important business leaders who are interested in investing in Pakistan", the statement said.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan’s participation in first day of the conference is aimed at projecting Pakistan’s economic and investment potential and the [premier's] vision of the country in the five years to come," the press release read.

PM Khan will also meet King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to discuss "matters of mutual interest".

The prime minister's participation in the conference signifies Pakistan's "solidarity with the Kingdom in its efforts to become emerging hub of international business and investment", the press statement said.

This will be PM Khan's second visit to Saudi Arabia since he assumed office.

The FIIC, which comes amid the chaos following Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance, has been boycotted by United Kingdom, United States and France.