PM Khan to attend investment conference in Saudi Arabia next week

Naveed SiddiquiOctober 19, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia to attend FIIC next week. — Photo/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia to attend FIIC next week. — Photo/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia to attend the Future Investment Initiative Conference (FIIC) on the "special invitation of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz", according to a Foreign Office (FO) statement issued on Friday.

The premier is expected to travel to Riyadh on October 23 to participate on the first of the two-day conference. The conference, which will host businessmen and "representatives of hi-tech industry" from around the world, will serve as an "opportunity to interact with important business leaders who are interested in investing in Pakistan", the statement said.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan’s participation in first day of the conference is aimed at projecting Pakistan’s economic and investment potential and the [premier's] vision of the country in the five years to come," the press release read.

PM Khan will also meet King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to discuss "matters of mutual interest".

The prime minister's participation in the conference signifies Pakistan's "solidarity with the Kingdom in its efforts to become emerging hub of international business and investment", the press statement said.

This will be PM Khan's second visit to Saudi Arabia since he assumed office.

The FIIC, which comes amid the chaos following Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance, has been boycotted by United Kingdom, United States and France.

Comments (11)

Hm
Oct 19, 2018 12:02pm

Unbelievable. Whole world is expressing outrage and Captain is running to answer call of duty.

Recommend 0
syed Ahmed
Oct 19, 2018 12:07pm

PMIK in economic conference KSA , really?

Recommend 0
Leoman
Oct 19, 2018 12:08pm

What is the use of such conferences ?? No government has ever thought about raising the standard of living of common people through safe, legal and small investments. Without attending any conference one can understand what to do in a country like pakistan, ie legal protection by the government.

Recommend 0
MA
Oct 19, 2018 12:09pm

Good move

Recommend 0
Dost
Oct 19, 2018 12:14pm

In present economic conditions Pakistan needs FDI badly. For FDI Peace, incentives, Fair laws, and quality infrastructure needed.so govt should clearly one slighted focus on maintaining peace, humans resources development. stopping unnecessary sumoto of court's. Country will come on development path.its just needed to put in first forward gear. B positive and create atmosphere of being business friendly nation

Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 19, 2018 12:25pm

Most of the representatives of hi-tech industry are no longer attending this conference. So this is probably going to be a dud.

Recommend 0
PK085
Oct 19, 2018 12:29pm

What is the benefit to attend considering the major players have boycotted? Instead, send the Finance and Commerce Ministers.

Recommend 0
Khurram
Oct 19, 2018 12:34pm

IK has got this wrong it seems. KSA is hosting the conference to invite investment in KSA and not to give it out.

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Oct 19, 2018 12:47pm

@Hm "Unbelievable. Whole world is expressing outrage and Captain is running to answer call of duty." Whole world is expressing outrage over Pakistan as well, should he stop visiting Pakistan as well??.

Recommend 0
JA-Australia
Oct 19, 2018 12:57pm

I think this conference aims to attract investment to Saudi Arabia, not to Pakistan.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 19, 2018 12:57pm

@Khurram: Mixing apples with oranges. That conference is different where Pakistan is not a party.

Recommend 0

