PM Khan to attend investment conference in Saudi Arabia next week
Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia to attend the Future Investment Initiative Conference (FIIC) on the "special invitation of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz", according to a Foreign Office (FO) statement issued on Friday.
The premier is expected to travel to Riyadh on October 23 to participate on the first of the two-day conference. The conference, which will host businessmen and "representatives of hi-tech industry" from around the world, will serve as an "opportunity to interact with important business leaders who are interested in investing in Pakistan", the statement said.
"Prime Minister Imran Khan’s participation in first day of the conference is aimed at projecting Pakistan’s economic and investment potential and the [premier's] vision of the country in the five years to come," the press release read.
PM Khan will also meet King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to discuss "matters of mutual interest".
The prime minister's participation in the conference signifies Pakistan's "solidarity with the Kingdom in its efforts to become emerging hub of international business and investment", the press statement said.
This will be PM Khan's second visit to Saudi Arabia since he assumed office.
The FIIC, which comes amid the chaos following Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance, has been boycotted by United Kingdom, United States and France.
Comments (11)
Unbelievable. Whole world is expressing outrage and Captain is running to answer call of duty.
PMIK in economic conference KSA , really?
What is the use of such conferences ?? No government has ever thought about raising the standard of living of common people through safe, legal and small investments. Without attending any conference one can understand what to do in a country like pakistan, ie legal protection by the government.
Good move
In present economic conditions Pakistan needs FDI badly. For FDI Peace, incentives, Fair laws, and quality infrastructure needed.so govt should clearly one slighted focus on maintaining peace, humans resources development. stopping unnecessary sumoto of court's. Country will come on development path.its just needed to put in first forward gear. B positive and create atmosphere of being business friendly nation
Most of the representatives of hi-tech industry are no longer attending this conference. So this is probably going to be a dud.
What is the benefit to attend considering the major players have boycotted? Instead, send the Finance and Commerce Ministers.
IK has got this wrong it seems. KSA is hosting the conference to invite investment in KSA and not to give it out.
@Hm "Unbelievable. Whole world is expressing outrage and Captain is running to answer call of duty." Whole world is expressing outrage over Pakistan as well, should he stop visiting Pakistan as well??.
I think this conference aims to attract investment to Saudi Arabia, not to Pakistan.
@Khurram: Mixing apples with oranges. That conference is different where Pakistan is not a party.