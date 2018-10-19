Hamza announces PML-N boycott of Punjab Assembly
Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz on Friday warned that the PML-N would boycott the assembly unless six suspended MPAs were permitted to participate in sessions.
Shahbaz was referring to MPAs Malik Muhammad Waheed (PP-156), Muhammad Ashraf Rasool (PP-137), Muhammad Mirza Javed (PP-172), Tariq Masih Gill (NM-371), Zaib-un-Nisa Awam, Muhammad Yasin Amir (PP-162), who were earlier this week issued show-cause notices and banned from attending the ongoing budget session by Speaker Pervaiz Elahi for allegedly "attacking the assembly staff, damaging the furniture and using abusive language about the government".
Shahbaz, speaking outside the PA, said that his party would boycott the assembly unless Elahi's demeanour changed and the temporarily barred MPAs' "honour is not restored".
The PML-N also held a protest outside the PA today against the non-entry of the MPAs to the assembly building.
Rowdyism in the Punjab Assembly
On Tuesday, rowdyism marred the all-important budget session of the Punjab Assembly, with treasury and opposition members coming to blows during the provincial finance minister's speech.
Charged PML-N MPAs wearing black armbands stood on their seats when the speaker did not allow Malik Muhammad Ahmad to speak on a point of order. The speaker said as the finance minister was to present the budget speech, no point of order could be taken before it.
Reacting to it, many opposition members stood on the seats while others came right in front of the speaker’s dais and started chanting slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government and Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The opposition lawmakers forced the assembly staff sitting on the front row to leave the bench for them and even went to the extent of tearing the budget copies which they threw at the treasury members. They also shouted slogans, making it difficult for Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht to be audible during his speech.
The protest took an ugly turn when lawmakers Tariq Masih Gill and Malik Waheed tried to pick up the chair of the assembly staff next to the speaker. This prompted the speaker’s sergeant-at-arms to intervene but the lawmakers shoved him back. Many PTI MPAs moved forward and this led to a scuffle between the opposition and treasury members.
Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz and senior PTI legislators then intervened and stopped their ‘charged’ members, but the hullabaloo continued till the finance minister concluded the speech and introduced the Punjab Finance Bill 2018.
Hamza Shahbaz today raised questions over the authenticity of the photograph of the Punjab Assembly following the session. The photograph showed damaged furniture and torn-up copies of the budget littering the floor.
"The fake speaker took a fake step," he alleged, referring to the release of the photograph. The opposition leader claimed that the assembly houses benches, not chairs, and called for a committee to probe the authenticity of the photograph.
"All members of the assembly are my family, and I will stand with them. I will not go to the assembly until they are allowed in," he added.
Comments (18)
Honor is not restored??
what do you call destroying public property??
Thats a good step. They should stay out anyway
The opposition can do more than that.They believed that they are kings forever.
Honour of PA? When the same can be restored?
Hooligans have no honor, do you agree mr hamza.
Great news. Finally it will be a nice and clean Punjab assembly.
Is there something in the law or constitution that says MNA and MPA will not receive salary for every day they don't show up for work in parliament?
There was dis-honour at display. All five should be charge sheeted with FIR; they are nothing but common hoodlums.
What does any private company do to people who collect salary but don't show up for work?
Answer: those people get fired.
Who will fire these tantrum throwing MNAs?
Now,they can say, PTI, NAB and pmlq has an alliance. Assemblies are actually a kind of playground or recreation centers for them. There must be some disciplinary rules upon every MPA, MNA and Senate members. They must learn and show manners.
All trouble maker in PA should send to prison for damaging the Gov. Property. CJ should take notice and disqualified them for life as MNAS . Also take action against voters who voted them on PMLN seats. Law abiding citizens don't want them in Naya Pakistan. Learn from PTI members when they were in opposition they were so calm and quite always follow the assembly rules not a single chair was broken.
"MPAs' "honour is not restored""
All PPP and PML-N is always concerned with is the 'honor' of their member sindh assembly. Hello! Assembly is less about your individual esteemed persons' rights and more about doing something for the country.
Good riddance
@Kamran That is called a Dharna.
Shame less people , no regrets for looting this country . People of Pakistan are paying heavy price for this monarch democracy
Those suggesting they not be paid, keep in mind pti barely showed up in the assemblies when they were in opposition and played the role of the worst opposition party ever to date. Imran himself went to the NA like three times and at times insulted and boycotted it but always drew his salary as MNA.
Those who damaged the property of the assembly should have the same done to their houses... need to come down hard on the corruption sympathisers colluders and abbettors
This is not about honor ...... it's about bad behavior that has to be called what it is and dealt with for what it is.