Hamza announces PML-N boycott of Punjab Assembly

Arif MalikUpdated October 19, 2018

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz. ─ DawnNewsTV
Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz on Friday warned that the PML-N would boycott the assembly unless six suspended MPAs were permitted to participate in sessions.

Shahbaz was referring to MPAs Malik Muhammad Waheed (PP-156), Muhammad Ashraf Rasool (PP-137), Muhammad Mirza Javed (PP-172), Tariq Masih Gill (NM-371), Zaib-un-Nisa Awam, Muhammad Yasin Amir (PP-162), who were earlier this week issued show-cause notices and banned from attending the ongoing budget session by Speaker Pervaiz Elahi for allegedly "attacking the assembly staff, damaging the furniture and using abusive language about the government".

Shahbaz, speaking outside the PA, said that his party would boycott the assembly unless Elahi's demeanour changed and the temporarily barred MPAs' "honour is not restored".

The PML-N also held a protest outside the PA today against the non-entry of the MPAs to the assembly building.

Rowdyism in the Punjab Assembly

This photograph of the Punjab Assembly premises shows damaged furniture and torn up copies of the budget after Tuesday's rowdy session. ─ Dawn/File
On Tuesday, rowdyism marred the all-important budget session of the Punjab Assembly, with treasury and opposition members coming to blows during the provincial finance minister's speech.

Charged PML-N MPAs wearing black armbands stood on their seats when the speaker did not allow Malik Muhammad Ahmad to speak on a point of order. The speaker said as the finance minister was to present the budget speech, no point of order could be taken before it.

Reacting to it, many opposition members stood on the seats while others came right in front of the speaker’s dais and started chanting slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition lawmakers forced the assembly staff sitting on the front row to leave the bench for them and even went to the extent of tearing the budget copies which they threw at the treasury members. They also shouted slogans, making it difficult for Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht to be audible during his speech.

The protest took an ugly turn when lawmakers Tariq Masih Gill and Malik Waheed tried to pick up the chair of the assembly staff next to the speaker. This prompted the speaker’s sergeant-at-arms to intervene but the lawmakers shoved him back. Many PTI MPAs moved forward and this led to a scuffle between the opposition and treasury members.

Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz and senior PTI legislators then intervened and stopped their ‘charged’ members, but the hullabaloo continued till the finance minister concluded the speech and introduced the Punjab Finance Bill 2018.

Hamza Shahbaz today raised questions over the authenticity of the photograph of the Punjab Assembly following the session. The photograph showed damaged furniture and torn-up copies of the budget littering the floor.

"The fake speaker took a fake step," he alleged, referring to the release of the photograph. The opposition leader claimed that the assembly houses benches, not chairs, and called for a committee to probe the authenticity of the photograph.

"All members of the assembly are my family, and I will stand with them. I will not go to the assembly until they are allowed in," he added.

Comments (18)

1000 characters
Kamran
Oct 19, 2018 11:26am

Honor is not restored??

what do you call destroying public property??

Recommend 0
Hasan
Oct 19, 2018 11:29am

Thats a good step. They should stay out anyway

Recommend 0
ڈاکٹر فہیم ا نجم
Oct 19, 2018 11:33am

The opposition can do more than that.They believed that they are kings forever.

Recommend 0
Dahar
Oct 19, 2018 11:45am

Honour of PA? When the same can be restored?

Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 19, 2018 11:47am

Hooligans have no honor, do you agree mr hamza.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 19, 2018 11:47am

Great news. Finally it will be a nice and clean Punjab assembly.

Recommend 0
JA-Australia
Oct 19, 2018 11:53am

Is there something in the law or constitution that says MNA and MPA will not receive salary for every day they don't show up for work in parliament?

Recommend 0
pakman
Oct 19, 2018 11:54am

There was dis-honour at display. All five should be charge sheeted with FIR; they are nothing but common hoodlums.

Recommend 0
JA-Australia
Oct 19, 2018 12:01pm

What does any private company do to people who collect salary but don't show up for work?

Answer: those people get fired.

Who will fire these tantrum throwing MNAs?

Recommend 0
Leoman
Oct 19, 2018 12:05pm

Now,they can say, PTI, NAB and pmlq has an alliance. Assemblies are actually a kind of playground or recreation centers for them. There must be some disciplinary rules upon every MPA, MNA and Senate members. They must learn and show manners.

Recommend 0
Danish
Oct 19, 2018 12:06pm

All trouble maker in PA should send to prison for damaging the Gov. Property. CJ should take notice and disqualified them for life as MNAS . Also take action against voters who voted them on PMLN seats. Law abiding citizens don't want them in Naya Pakistan. Learn from PTI members when they were in opposition they were so calm and quite always follow the assembly rules not a single chair was broken.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 19, 2018 12:19pm

"MPAs' "honour is not restored""

All PPP and PML-N is always concerned with is the 'honor' of their member sindh assembly. Hello! Assembly is less about your individual esteemed persons' rights and more about doing something for the country.

Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 19, 2018 12:25pm

Good riddance

Recommend 0
OSD
Oct 19, 2018 12:27pm

@Kamran That is called a Dharna.

Recommend 0
Mrs.khalil
Oct 19, 2018 12:36pm

Shame less people , no regrets for looting this country . People of Pakistan are paying heavy price for this monarch democracy

Recommend 0
Real salaria
Oct 19, 2018 12:38pm

Those suggesting they not be paid, keep in mind pti barely showed up in the assemblies when they were in opposition and played the role of the worst opposition party ever to date. Imran himself went to the NA like three times and at times insulted and boycotted it but always drew his salary as MNA.

Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 19, 2018 12:40pm

Those who damaged the property of the assembly should have the same done to their houses... need to come down hard on the corruption sympathisers colluders and abbettors

Recommend 0
Parvez
Oct 19, 2018 12:43pm

This is not about honor ...... it's about bad behavior that has to be called what it is and dealt with for what it is.

Recommend 0

