IHC grants 5-day protective bail to Tariq Mansha

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted five-day protective bail to Tariq Mansha, the son of suspected land grabber Malik Mansha Ali Khokhar, alias Mansha Bomb, DawnNewsTV reported.

IHC judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard Tariq's appeal.

Tariq along with his father and brothers Faisal and Asim, was booked earlier this month for attacking a Lahore Development Authority team during an anti-encroachment operation in Lahore's Johar Town area.

An anti-terrorism court had issued arrest warrants for Mansha and his three sons in the case registered by Johar Town police, but the suspects neither appeared before the ATC nor joined the police investigation.

In a petition filed in the IHC, Tariq said that he came to know about the case against him while he was in Islamabad. He said that he was unable to request pre-arrest bail in the Lahore High Court since he was not in the provincial capital.

He said that he was ready to cooperate in the investigation against him but feared that he would be arrested in Lahore.

While speaking to the media, Tariq claimed that the cases against him and his father were filed at the behest of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza. He alleged that the PML-N leaders wanted to take over his family's property.

Earlier this week, Mansha was taken into custody from the Supreme Court after he went there to "surrender himself".