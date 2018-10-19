DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

IHC grants 5-day protective bail to Tariq Mansha

Mohammad ImranOctober 19, 2018

Email

Tariq Mansha talks to media outside IHC. — Photo courtesy Mohammad Imran
Tariq Mansha talks to media outside IHC. — Photo courtesy Mohammad Imran

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted five-day protective bail to Tariq Mansha, the son of suspected land grabber Malik Mansha Ali Khokhar, alias Mansha Bomb, DawnNewsTV reported.

IHC judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard Tariq's appeal.

Tariq along with his father and brothers Faisal and Asim, was booked earlier this month for attacking a Lahore Development Authority team during an anti-encroachment operation in Lahore's Johar Town area.

An anti-terrorism court had issued arrest warrants for Mansha and his three sons in the case registered by Johar Town police, but the suspects neither appeared before the ATC nor joined the police investigation.

In a petition filed in the IHC, Tariq said that he came to know about the case against him while he was in Islamabad. He said that he was unable to request pre-arrest bail in the Lahore High Court since he was not in the provincial capital.

He said that he was ready to cooperate in the investigation against him but feared that he would be arrested in Lahore.

While speaking to the media, Tariq claimed that the cases against him and his father were filed at the behest of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza. He alleged that the PML-N leaders wanted to take over his family's property.

Earlier this week, Mansha was taken into custody from the Supreme Court after he went there to "surrender himself".

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Hm
Oct 19, 2018 11:47am

These notorious mafia members can get bail. Murderers can get bail. Corrupt police and govt officials can get bail. But PMLN leaders cannot. There should be no bail for anyone, or for all. This is mockery.

Recommend 0
AW
Oct 19, 2018 11:59am

Another allegation that Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza had extended their sphere of corruption to land grabbing as well. A few weeks ago ex police inspector Mr. Boxer also publicly alledged that Shahbaz Sharif was behind several murders in Punjab pertaining to forcible acquisition of land. Can IG punjab and FIA investigate these allegations please.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Human development first

Human development first

Economic growth is not an end in itself; it is important because it allows people to have better lives.

Editorial

October 19, 2018

Population crisis

THE perils of a runaway population are well known. Pakistan, with 208m people at last count, is often described as a...
October 19, 2018

Border abductions

THE periodic violence along the Pakistan-Iran border has the potential to escalate into a full-blown crisis if not...
October 19, 2018

Billboard business

Athree-member bench of the SC, while hearing a case about billboards on public property in Lahore, ordered the...
Shahbaz’s claims
Updated October 18, 2018

Shahbaz’s claims

It is necessary for NAB to be scrupulously fair, and act in a manner that is beyond reproach.
Jamal Khashoggi case
Updated October 18, 2018

Jamal Khashoggi case

It is critical that KSA shares facts about Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance.
October 18, 2018

Trees and mass transit

PAKISTAN’S biggest city has suffered long-standing transportation woes. With its expanding population, and a large...