NAB seeks details about minister’s assets from UK

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached authorities in the United Kingdom with a request to give details of assets of Punjab’s senior minister for local government and community development Abdul Aleem Khan, it emerged on Thursday.

“NAB has written to the UK authorities about details of his assets [flats]. Mr Aleem had provided details of assets abroad to NAB during investigation into his offshore company [revealed in the Panama Papers] and assets beyond his known sources of income, but the bureau wants to cross-check,” a source said.

NAB spokesman Nawazish Ali Asim expressed his ignorance about the matter when Dawn sought his comment.

Mr Aleem, the president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Central Punjab chapter, had earlier appeared before NAB officials and recorded his statement regarding the offshore company. The bureau also received record of his tax returns, remittances and bank transactions from the Federal Board of Revenue and the State Bank of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2018