DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Women again stopped from entering temple in India

ReutersUpdated October 19, 2018

Email

Indian policemen contain Hindu devotees and activists during a protest against the Supreme Court verdict revoking a ban on women's entry to Sabarimala's Ayyappa Hindu temple, in Nilackal in the southern Kerala state on October 17. — Photo/File
Indian policemen contain Hindu devotees and activists during a protest against the Supreme Court verdict revoking a ban on women's entry to Sabarimala's Ayyappa Hindu temple, in Nilackal in the southern Kerala state on October 17. — Photo/File

NILAKKAL: Conservative Hindu groups including youth members of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party returned to an Indian hill temple on Thursday to block women from entering for a second day, in defiance of a court ruling that says banning them is illegal.

For centuries, the Sabarimala temple in Kerala state has banned women and girls between the ages of 10 and 50 from entering the holy site. But last month, India’s Supreme Court ruled the ban infringed on the right to worship.

Since then, the case has become a focal point for women’s rights in India.

There were clashes between police and protesters when the temple opened for the first time since the ban was lifted on Wednesday, preventing women from entering.

Kerala’s secular state government says it wants to uphold the court’s decision, but Hindu groups, including branches of the BJP and its parent organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, say the court’s decision is offensive to worshippers.

“A large number of women, who follow the tradition, were not heard; their emotions weren’t respected,” RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat told a rally of supporters on Thursday.

In response, the state’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a tweet that the RSS and other Hindu groups “are obstructing believers and spreading terror”.

The temple is located in a remote tiger reserve in the western Ghats mountain range. Many visitors trek through the mountains to get to the temple.

Kerala’s police department has imposed an emergency law until midnight on Friday preventing groups of four or more people from gathering within 30 km (19 miles) of the temple.

A police official, who declined to be identified, said seven members of a youth wing of the BJP were arrested on Thursday after disguising themselves as worshippers and staging a sit-in at Nilakkal, about 18 km (11 miles) from the temple and the main entry point to the site.

On Thursday, a female reporter from The New York Times was pelted with stones while trying to visit the temple. The journalist, Suhasini Raj, abandoned her trip under police protection, footage from Reuters partner ANI showed.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 19, 2018 08:30am

The so called biggest democracy is action by stopping women entering their religious places. Is this democracy and violating women's rights?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Human development first

Human development first

Economic growth is not an end in itself; it is important because it allows people to have better lives.

Editorial

October 19, 2018

Population crisis

THE perils of a runaway population are well known. Pakistan, with 208m people at last count, is often described as a...
October 19, 2018

Border abductions

THE periodic violence along the Pakistan-Iran border has the potential to escalate into a full-blown crisis if not...
October 19, 2018

Billboard business

Athree-member bench of the SC, while hearing a case about billboards on public property in Lahore, ordered the...
Shahbaz’s claims
Updated October 18, 2018

Shahbaz’s claims

It is necessary for NAB to be scrupulously fair, and act in a manner that is beyond reproach.
Jamal Khashoggi case
Updated October 18, 2018

Jamal Khashoggi case

It is critical that KSA shares facts about Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance.
October 18, 2018

Trees and mass transit

PAKISTAN’S biggest city has suffered long-standing transportation woes. With its expanding population, and a large...