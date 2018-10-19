PTI govt unlikely to complete its five-year term, says Bilawal
KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari predicted on Thursday that the newly elected government of Imran Khan was unlikely to complete its five-year term as his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had turned itself into “Pakistan Tehreek-i-Intiqam [Pakistan Vendetta Movement]”, referring to recent moves by the government, including the arrest of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.
Talking to reporters at Karsaz monument of the Oct 18 victims where he along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and senior party leaders arrived on the 11th anniversary of the incident, the PPP chairman lashed out at the PTI government and said that despite his “desire for stable democratic process” he could not resist to share his thoughts about its future.
“We are democratic people. We always want democracy and democratic process to get strengthened. But the attitude of Khan Sahab [PM Imran Khan] and the way poor people have been burdened with inflation, I don’t think that people of Pakistan would tolerate this government for five years,” he said in reply to a question about future of the government after its recent moves that caused inflation.
Mr Bhutto-Zardari cited a few episodes that emerged over the past few weeks and mainly referred to the arrest of the Pakistan Muslim League president, calling it a violation of due process of law.
PPP chairman cannot explain reasons for Sindh government’s lack of interest in probing Oct 18 Karsaz bombing
“I don’t hold any relief for Shahbaz Sharif. In the past what he and his party had done with my family and other political families, we for sure condemn that. But the arrest of the opposition leader just before by-elections cast serious doubts. We thought that we had left behind the politics of vendetta, but unfortunately the trend is not over yet,” he regretted.
While being strong against the PTI government for its policies, Mr Bhutto-Zardari, however, could not explain reasons behind the lack of interest shown by the PPP-led Sindh government that had been enjoying third straight term while probing the Oct 18 bombing despite announcing re-investigation into the incident more than once.
“I think that it should better be answered by the Sindh chief minister,” he said while responding to a question about the fate of such announcements by the provincial government. “But as I have been briefed about the incident and its probe, that night right after the incident the crime scene was washed out by the authorities that had all key evidence. It’s not about that particular incident, unfortunately in many terrorist activities victims in our country have never got justice.”
After ending her self-imposed exile, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto landed at the Karachi airport on Oct 18, 2007, where she was received by a large number of party workers. When the procession reached the Karsaz area at night, it came under twin bomb attacks. Ms Bhutto survived, but the assault left some 200 people dead and several others injured.
At that time, the Sindh government, led by then chief minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim, had set up an inquiry tribunal to investigate the incident. The tribunal, headed by retired Justice Dr Ghous Mohammad, started proceedings and recorded the statements of about 40 witnesses. However, the PPP boycotted the tribunal and refused to recognise it. In fact, the party filed a petition in the Sindh High Court against it.
Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2018
No Bilawal.. PRI will rule for more then five years as the country has no choice but two corrupt and dishonest parties I:e PPP and ML-Nawaz. Shame on you
Five year looks too far, take it year by year. The country is in big crisis.
The statement made by Bilawal indicates their worry about corruption charges, as both PPP and PMLN do not want any investigation against their corrupt practices and overseas assets. This will not happen, as PTI government, judiciary, NAB and other authorities are determined to expose corrupt mafia and their black activities. As usual, they will continue to shred crocodile's tears to divert public attention from real corruption issues.
‘PTI Government will not complete its five year tenure’ - Bilawal. Here goes the democracy of these corrupt to the core family of pseudo democrats led by Bilawal whose own travel tickets were being paid by money launderers.For these corrupt politicians saving their illegal wealth is more important. The government should hold them accountable and if convicted by the courts put them in jail where they belong.
Kid I feel so very sorry for you and your dead party. Do these recent polls tell you something.
Look who is talking who doesn’t even can speak clean Urdu. People listen to him as he got inherited with the stolen money by his father. He is nothing.
Surely he doesn't think it is that big of a prediction since Imran Khan himself said he'll quit he finds he is unable to implement his policies.
Your father’s cell is being refurbished in Adiala as he’s seems next on list to be put behind bars for bankrupting this Nation.
Wait soon all corrupts will be behind bars Mr. Select Chairman ppp.
No Bilawal, you are wrong. Look at the tenure of your father - an incompetent and a crook who played his role to destroy the country. You are in politics becuase your parents were in politics but you are also incompetent, poor communicator, and a visionless baffoon. Have you donated money (your own money not the stolen money from the poor) for dam building or for paying down country's debt or to alleviate poverty or setup power plants, or for one of other million good causes? Is most of your wealth in Pakistan or outside? Please stop sucking blood of your poor countrymen and stop inciting doubt and hatered among your countrymen.
Again well thought orchestrated political statement spreading apprehension that though you cannot complete your term, but you can, if you seek our support, But our support always is conditional , you just unclamps charges of corruption, and forget our fake accounts, let us continue the money extraction game, we are at your service.
Just amazing arrogance of the young man!! Once more shows that these people are only interested in their own tribal ways of taking turns to loot the country and of ourselves they cannot wait for five years! All those expensive properties in Dubai, France & the UK cost a lot to maintain and they have little to no income to support their luxury lifestyles!!
Look at your own party first.. its merely a Sindh based party and even ypu lost karachi seats.. solve your inhouse issues first Mr Bilawal...
He hopes The PTI will go out of business before his father goes to prison. He is talking nonsense.
Take your offshore money and go back to London.
Translation: "Accountability noose is tightening around daddy and I might get caught too. All these properties, all that money, and no money trail..."
If PTI fails, that would not mean PPP or PML-N will return to power. If Bilawal really wants democratic process to continue, he must cooperate with PTI and hand over all his PPP corrupt mafia goons including his father and aunt to authorities.
@Zack well said