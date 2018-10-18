Development funds sanctioned for Karachi not utilised properly, says Fawad Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said the federal government has received complaints that the funds sanctioned for the development of Karachi have not been utilised properly, Radio Pakistan reported.

While briefing the media about the proceedings of a federal cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chaudhry said that the government has decided to give 3 per cent share to erstwhile Fata under National Finance Commission (NFC) award by reducing the share of provinces.

Chaudhry, who was accompanied by Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, further said that the development of Balochistan and Karachi was the top priority of the PTI government.

The minister informed the media that it was decided in the federal cabinet meeting to hand over the administrative apparatus of the tribal areas to Chief Minister Secretariat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by abolishing Fata Secretariat.

“The provinces will have to reduce their share in National Finance Commission (NFC) Award to give a three per cent share for the development of erstwhile Fata,” the information minister said.

Chaudhry said the prime minister has already asked Finance Minister Asad Umar to conduct meetings with provincial representatives and take them on board in this regard on a fast track basis.

The information minister said the federal cabinet has also decided to establish a high-level committee for the transformation of Karachi. "Karachi Infrastructure Development Company Limited will be revamped to make it more effective in executing projects," he said.

Sindh govt accuses federation of exceeding its authority

Commenting on the remarks made by the federal information minister regarding the proposed cut in the NFC award, the Sindh government’s information adviser said that the federation does not hold the authority to announce any reduction in the quota reserved for provinces.

While taking credit for the annexation of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murtaza Wahab said that PPP was the biggest supporter of development and progress of Fata. “However, it is not right to deprive the underdeveloped provinces of their due share of resources in the name of Fata’s development,” he said.

The Sindh government’s adviser was of the view that by forming a task force for Karachi’s development the federal government interfering in provincial matters.