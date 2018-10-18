DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Development funds sanctioned for Karachi not utilised properly, says Fawad Chaudhry

Dawn.comUpdated October 18, 2018

Email

Provinces will have to reduce their share in NFC award to give 3pc share for development of erstwhile Fata, says Fawad Chaudhry. —File
Provinces will have to reduce their share in NFC award to give 3pc share for development of erstwhile Fata, says Fawad Chaudhry. —File

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said the federal government has received complaints that the funds sanctioned for the development of Karachi have not been utilised properly, Radio Pakistan reported.

While briefing the media about the proceedings of a federal cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chaudhry said that the government has decided to give 3 per cent share to erstwhile Fata under National Finance Commission (NFC) award by reducing the share of provinces.

Chaudhry, who was accompanied by Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, further said that the development of Balochistan and Karachi was the top priority of the PTI government.

The minister informed the media that it was decided in the federal cabinet meeting to hand over the administrative apparatus of the tribal areas to Chief Minister Secretariat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by abolishing Fata Secretariat.

“The provinces will have to reduce their share in National Finance Commission (NFC) Award to give a three per cent share for the development of erstwhile Fata,” the information minister said.

Chaudhry said the prime minister has already asked Finance Minister Asad Umar to conduct meetings with provincial representatives and take them on board in this regard on a fast track basis.

The information minister said the federal cabinet has also decided to establish a high-level committee for the transformation of Karachi. "Karachi Infrastructure Development Company Limited will be revamped to make it more effective in executing projects," he said.

Sindh govt accuses federation of exceeding its authority

Commenting on the remarks made by the federal information minister regarding the proposed cut in the NFC award, the Sindh government’s information adviser said that the federation does not hold the authority to announce any reduction in the quota reserved for provinces.

While taking credit for the annexation of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murtaza Wahab said that PPP was the biggest supporter of development and progress of Fata. “However, it is not right to deprive the underdeveloped provinces of their due share of resources in the name of Fata’s development,” he said.

The Sindh government’s adviser was of the view that by forming a task force for Karachi’s development the federal government interfering in provincial matters.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Shib
Oct 18, 2018 07:06pm

What does Mr.Fawad Choudhary means by the finds sanctioned for Karachi was not utilized properly...Can you be kind enough to further elaborate was the funds has been lapsed or the funds has been looted..In either case the sufferer are Karachiests...Karachi being top most contributor to national Kitty....Does not it deserve better treatment in all aspects.

Recommend 0
Ali R.Q.
Oct 18, 2018 07:44pm

When have development funds for Karachi ever been utilized properly?

Recommend 0
Shafiq Shah
Oct 18, 2018 08:07pm

I support government decision to allocate 3% of NFC award to FATA by cutting provinces share.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Shahbaz’s claims
Updated October 18, 2018

Shahbaz’s claims

It is necessary for NAB to be scrupulously fair, and act in a manner that is beyond reproach.
Jamal Khashoggi case
Updated October 18, 2018

Jamal Khashoggi case

It is critical that KSA shares facts about Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance.
October 18, 2018

Trees and mass transit

PAKISTAN’S biggest city has suffered long-standing transportation woes. With its expanding population, and a large...
IMF and China’s support
Updated October 17, 2018

IMF and China’s support

There is no reason for PTI govt to continue with the excessive secrecy that characterised PML-N’s approach to CPEC.
October 17, 2018

E-voting lessons

THE pilot project for e-voting by overseas Pakistanis in the by-elections on Sunday has gone smoothly and, as it...
October 17, 2018

Brick kiln workers

EACH winter, Lahore is enveloped by a thick blanket of smog. Fearing yet another public health disaster this year,...