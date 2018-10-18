DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Ali Zafar harassed me on more than two occasions': Meesha Shafi responds to defamation charges

Rana BilalUpdated October 18, 2018

Email

After Meesha Shafi (L) accused Ali Zafar of harassment, Zafar had filed a defamation case against her for damages worth Rs1 billion. — File photos
After Meesha Shafi (L) accused Ali Zafar of harassment, Zafar had filed a defamation case against her for damages worth Rs1 billion. — File photos

Musician and actor Meesha Shafi on Thursday filed her response to a defamation case filed against her by fellow artist Ali Zafar in a Lahore sessions court.

In her reply to the court, Shafi has stated that Zafar had harassed her on more than two occasions.

"Ali Zafar harassed [me] at a private studio and family functions," she said in the response submitted through her counsels Mohammad Saqib Jilani and Advocate Tasawwur.

She stated that she had been "compelled" to take action against Zafar because of the harassment incidents, adding that Zafar had also harassed several other female artists aside from her.

"I will also provide evidence [of the allegations] when the court asks for it," Shafi said.

Denying all defamation charges levelled against her by Zafar, she said Zafar "is trying to act innocent before the court".

She urged the court to dismiss the defamation suit filed against her by Zafar.

After receiving the reply, the court summoned the lawyers for both artists to present their arguments at the next hearing, scheduled for November 5.

In a statement on Twitter on April 19, Shafi had written: "I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar [...] It has been an extremely traumatic experience for me and my family [...] I feel betrayed by his behaviour and attitude and I know that I'm not alone."

Following Shafi's allegations, several women had come forward on Twitter to also accuse Zafar of harassment.

Shortly after, Zafar denied the allegations in a statement and sent a legal notice to Shafi, demanding that Shafi delete the tweet accusing him of harassment and issue an apology on Twitter.

Zafar then filed a defamation case against Shafi for damages worth Rs1 billion in June. The court, in its last hearing in September, had given Shafi the "last opportunity" to submit a reply in the case.

In an earlier hearing, the sessions court had restrained her from "making any derogatory remarks" against Zafar "in any manner on print or electronic or social media".

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Iqbal Z K
Oct 18, 2018 04:58pm

No smoke without a fire.

Recommend 0
SAEED MASOOD
Oct 18, 2018 05:00pm

Very very sorry situation for Meesha, this case should be handled by a female Judge.

Recommend 0
nit
Oct 18, 2018 05:49pm

i am surprised to see so little support for her in Pakistan.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Shahbaz’s claims
Updated October 18, 2018

Shahbaz’s claims

It is necessary for NAB to be scrupulously fair, and act in a manner that is beyond reproach.
Jamal Khashoggi case
Updated October 18, 2018

Jamal Khashoggi case

It is critical that KSA shares facts about Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance.
October 18, 2018

Trees and mass transit

PAKISTAN’S biggest city has suffered long-standing transportation woes. With its expanding population, and a large...
IMF and China’s support
Updated October 17, 2018

IMF and China’s support

There is no reason for PTI govt to continue with the excessive secrecy that characterised PML-N’s approach to CPEC.
October 17, 2018

E-voting lessons

THE pilot project for e-voting by overseas Pakistanis in the by-elections on Sunday has gone smoothly and, as it...
October 17, 2018

Brick kiln workers

EACH winter, Lahore is enveloped by a thick blanket of smog. Fearing yet another public health disaster this year,...