DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTA extends deadline for blocking mobile phones by 2 months

Javed ChaudhryOctober 18, 2018

Email

Senate committee says PTA should run an awareness campaign to educate public about the move. — Photo/File
Senate committee says PTA should run an awareness campaign to educate public about the move. — Photo/File

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday agreed to extend its deadline for blocking unregistered mobile phones by two months after the Senate Standing Committee on information technology expressed reservations over the plan.

Earlier this week, PTA had announced that all unregistered mobile phones will become unusable after Oct 20 after its long-anticipated Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) becomes functional. The DIRBS is an indigenous solution aimed to combat the use of smuggled or counterfeit sets which either serve to reduce tax revenues for the state or pose health problems to unsuspecting consumers.

The committee, during a meeting today, asked PTA Chairman Mohammad Naveed and Director Talib Dogar — who had appeared before the members — if they had the forensic data of stolen mobile phones. PTA chairman told members that stolen mobile devices could be traced through the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. They assured the committee that PTA will only shut down non-compliant devices.

The committee responded that there were multiple devices that were registered on the same IMEI number and blocking all of them would affect many people. The PTA officials argued that unregistered mobile phones, including the ones with duplicate IMEIs, create problems for security agencies as it becomes harder for them to trace stolen devices.

They further said that initiating DIRBS will also increase import revenue till $200 billion.

The standing committee, however, expressed its reservations and pointed out that there was a lack of awareness among people that was creating panic. The members said that an awareness campaign should be held to educate the public about the move.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Shahbaz’s claims
Updated October 18, 2018

Shahbaz’s claims

It is necessary for NAB to be scrupulously fair, and act in a manner that is beyond reproach.
Jamal Khashoggi case
Updated October 18, 2018

Jamal Khashoggi case

It is critical that KSA shares facts about Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance.
October 18, 2018

Trees and mass transit

PAKISTAN’S biggest city has suffered long-standing transportation woes. With its expanding population, and a large...
IMF and China’s support
Updated October 17, 2018

IMF and China’s support

There is no reason for PTI govt to continue with the excessive secrecy that characterised PML-N’s approach to CPEC.
October 17, 2018

E-voting lessons

THE pilot project for e-voting by overseas Pakistanis in the by-elections on Sunday has gone smoothly and, as it...
October 17, 2018

Brick kiln workers

EACH winter, Lahore is enveloped by a thick blanket of smog. Fearing yet another public health disaster this year,...