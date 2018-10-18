DAWN.COM

NAB issues arrest warrants for ex-minister Jam Khan Shoro for alleged corruption

Inamullah Khattak | Shafi BalochOctober 18, 2018

A NAB official claims there is enough evidence against former Sindh MPA Jam Khan Shoro to begin cross-examining him. ─ DawnNewsTV
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued arrest warrants for former Sindh MPA Jam Khan Shoro for his alleged involvement in corruption, DawnNewsTV reported on Thursday.

A team has been dispatched to arrest Shoro, a press release issued by the anti-corruption watchdog said.

Shoro is facing allegations of embezzlement and misappropriation of government funds.

A NAB official who wished to remain anonymous confirmed that the warrants had been issued and added that the bureau had enough evidence against the former minister to take him into custody and begin cross-examining him. According to the official, Shoro could be arrested any time today.

Meanwhile, Shoro has approached the Sindh High Court for pre-arrest bail.

More details to follow.

