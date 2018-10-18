'I say sorry to Pakistan': Danish Kaneria admits to involvement in spot-fixing scandal
Danish Kaneria has finally admitted his role in a fixing scandal that led to the imprisonment of former Essex team-mate Mervyn Westfield after six years of denials, Britain's Daily Mail reported late on Wednesday.
Kaneria, who was given a life ban by English cricket chiefs that effectively applied worldwide, said in an interview for an Al Jazeera television documentary quoted by the Mail: "My name is Danish Kaneria and I admit that I was guilty of the two charges brought against me by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2012."
Leg-spinner Kaneria, who insisted he was repentant as he called for his life ban to be overturned, added: "I want to apologise to Mervyn Westfield, my Essex team-mates, my Essex cricket club, my Essex cricket fans. I say sorry to Pakistan."
Westfield spent two months at Belmarsh prison in south-east London after pleading guilty to accepting 6,000 pounds ($7,862) from an illegal bookmaker, Anu Bhatt, to concede 12 runs in his first over of an English county 40-over game against Durham in 2009. He conceded only 10, but still took the money.
Kaneria was the "middle-man" in the scam, having introduced Westfield to Bhatt, but avoided criminal charges when English legal authorities decided they lacked the evidence for a conviction.
Now 37, Kaneria remains Pakistan's leading spinner with 261 Test wickets.
'Forgiveness'
He last played for Pakistan in the Trent Bridge Test of 2010, and has not appeared in any first-class game since March 2012, with all major boards upholding the ECB ban under International Cricket Council guidance.
"I want to ask people's forgiveness," said Kaneria. "Cricket has given me so much in my life and I want to give something back."
"If the ECB and ICC and other bodies would give me a second chance I can help to educate young people in cricket, teach them that if you do wrong you are finished like me."
Kaneria said the fear of embarrassing his father, who died in 2013 and had been suffering from cancer, explained part of the reason behind his repeated denials of wrongdoing.
"His health was getting worse and worse," he recalled. "I didn't have the courage to face him and tell him that I was wrong. He was a very, very proud guy. Very, very proud of me and what I did, representing Pakistan, representing my country."
"I want to apologise to my father, who has always been a role model for me."
Meanwhile Westfield told the Mail he accepted Kaneria's apology, saying: "This whole chapter of spot-fixing changed my life, but I have never blamed anyone for the terrible mistake I made.
"However, opening up about my wrongdoing and telling the truth allowed me to move on," added Westfield, now 30, who was banned from professional cricket for five years after being released from jail but has since played club and minor county matches.
"I hope that Danish finds peace and closure by doing this, and I wish him all the best for the future."
This is bad but ok. If you admit mistake , you are on the right path. To err is a sign of human. Hope that concerned will forgive you.
Repeated Spot-fixing scandals by Pakistani cricketers is Pakistan's shame !
It takes a lot of courage, to admit your mistakes specially after the time when he has very little to gain if the ban is lifted.
Shame, its too big a mistake to forgive ?
Finally a gentleman words.We must learn from our mistakes and to admit so that our coming generation to know the effects of criminal mistakes and forgive after the punishment Our ruling class must also follow the Kaneria style of admission of wrong doing.
Don't need you anymore, have a nice life.
I think he deserves a second chance atleast at the end of his career
I would recommend Kanaria should be pardoned and allowed to play cricket at least in domestic competition.
Best thing is that you accepted and realized. We all make mistakes. I forgive you my brother and I hope you would get inner peace by confessing your mistake.
Apology accepted. Wish you all the best in future. Lesson for others. Don't sell your dignity for money. Its not worth it. It will come back and haunt you, even if you don't get caught, your sense of pride will be abolished.
Too late now
Great great bowler. Probably the best leg spinner from Pakistan.
Thank you for humiliating Pakistan. When all avenues were closed and all fake claims of being discriminated did not work, there was no option. Why would you go on TV programmes and claim innocence? You are not sorry. You have lost options. No, you don't need to teach young people. Don't go near them.
It is never too late but for you it is over now!
Everyone deserves second chance.. let giv him chance to correct his mistake..
He was a good spinner and his record could have been far better if Pakistan had a decent wicket keeper instead of Akmal. Now that he is repentant and asking for forgiveness, the nation should forgive him and let him move on. Hope he finds a good career in cricket or elsewhere.
Sorry is not enough to dissipate the feelings of regret and remorse for Pakistanis. However, if now he truly accepts his guilt and expresses regret, he must return and deposit the amount in the national treasury that he earned from this bad act.
Had he accepted his crime at that time, he would be playing cricket now after completing his ban.
Danish Kaneria was the face of the Pakistani-Hindus. A symbol of success, one who made it to the top national team. He not only let down his own comunity but the whole Pakistani nation for peanuts like 6000 pounds.
Danish is himself responsible for his misery but once you have accepted the mistake from your inner circle that would you to move further. Cricket is not everything is once life he can do lot of other things.
Apology accepted thank you for being honest (although it tolok 6 years ) And thank you to Britain for capturing him and others like Amir with the no ball scandal whom we are unwilling to capture in Pakistan
Your Karma catch you. Now since you have accepted mistake. Pakistan cricket board should forgive you as there is hardly any cricket left in him.
What a Shame...!!
Move on Mr Kaneria. You should do this earlier, now time passed and you have to face it.
Another "hero" for Pakistan.