DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Gen Bajwa meets Italian defence minister, army chief

APPUpdated October 18, 2018

Email

ROME: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa inspecting Italian guns and other weapons.—APP
ROME: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa inspecting Italian guns and other weapons.—APP

ROME: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has called on the Italian defence minister, army chief and secretary general of defence and discussed with them enhancement in bilateral defence and security cooperation, including potential joint initiatives.

The Italian leadership was highly appreciative of the role played by Pakistan in regional stability and also towards global security, said a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Wednesday.

They maintained that Pakistan was well on its way towards a prosperous future and that Italy and Pakistan would benefit by building on the existing relationship between the two countries.

Asked about the success formula in the war against terrorism, Gen Bajwa said that it was due to the spirit of sacrifice and support of the nation, especially the people of tribal areas and the families of Shuhada and Ghazis.

The army chief said that although the fight was still on, Pakistan had emerged stronger from the tribulations.

He said that today’s Pakistan was open to the world and the government was looking for peace within and peace without to provide its people the prosperity they deserved after the difficult times.

During the visit, the army chief was also presented demonstrations of Italian defence capabilities both for land and amphibious operations.

He also interacted with representatives of the Pakistani community and the Italian defence industry.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Shahbaz’s claims
Updated October 18, 2018

Shahbaz’s claims

It is necessary for NAB to be scrupulously fair, and act in a manner that is beyond reproach.
October 18, 2018

Jamal Khashoggi case

THE accounts doing the rounds of senior Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s possible murder in the kingdom’s...
October 18, 2018

Trees and mass transit

PAKISTAN’S biggest city has suffered long-standing transportation woes. With its expanding population, and a large...
IMF and China’s support
Updated October 17, 2018

IMF and China’s support

There is no reason for PTI govt to continue with the excessive secrecy that characterised PML-N’s approach to CPEC.
October 17, 2018

E-voting lessons

THE pilot project for e-voting by overseas Pakistanis in the by-elections on Sunday has gone smoothly and, as it...
October 17, 2018

Brick kiln workers

EACH winter, Lahore is enveloped by a thick blanket of smog. Fearing yet another public health disaster this year,...