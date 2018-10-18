Gen Bajwa meets Italian defence minister, army chief

ROME: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has called on the Italian defence minister, army chief and secretary general of defence and discussed with them enhancement in bilateral defence and security cooperation, including potential joint initiatives.

The Italian leadership was highly appreciative of the role played by Pakistan in regional stability and also towards global security, said a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Wednesday.

They maintained that Pakistan was well on its way towards a prosperous future and that Italy and Pakistan would benefit by building on the existing relationship between the two countries.

Asked about the success formula in the war against terrorism, Gen Bajwa said that it was due to the spirit of sacrifice and support of the nation, especially the people of tribal areas and the families of Shuhada and Ghazis.

The army chief said that although the fight was still on, Pakistan had emerged stronger from the tribulations.

He said that today’s Pakistan was open to the world and the government was looking for peace within and peace without to provide its people the prosperity they deserved after the difficult times.

During the visit, the army chief was also presented demonstrations of Italian defence capabilities both for land and amphibious operations.

He also interacted with representatives of the Pakistani community and the Italian defence industry.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2018