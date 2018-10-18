Imran’s close aide refuses to become his special assistant

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan got a setback on Wednesday when one of his close aides refused to become his special assistant.

According to a notification issued a couple of days ago by the Cabinet Division, the prime minister had appointed Sahibzada Amir Jahangir as a special assistant on foreign investments.

The notification said that Mr Jahangir’s term as the prime minister’s special assistant had begun on Oct 11.

Mr Jahangir had been serving as a senior adviser to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman on foreign trade, investment and development. He is also head of the PTI’s chapters for Britain and Europe.

However, on Wednesday Mr Jah­a­n­gir expressed regrets and anno­unced that he would not be assisting the prime minister owing to the severe criticism levelled at him by opposition parties and other people active on social media.

Amir Jahangir says he has taken decision after severe criticism levelled at him by opposition parties

In a tweet, he said: “To work to attract foreign investments. I cannot permit any controversy and problems for my prime minister. Therefore I have decided to voluntarily withdraw from the assignment, though in my private capacity I will continue to bring foreign investments to Pakistan.”

“I am honoured as the prime minister trusted in me by appointing me as special adviser for foreign investments. It is an honorary assignment. I decided not to [take] salary or benefits. However, fake allegations and media propaganda to malign my character and dignity could affect my performance,” he added.

Interestingly, a prominent educationist from Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, Dr Amir Muhammad Khan Jogezai, had refused to accept the position of Balochistan governor that was offered to him by Mr Khan in August.

Similarly, adviser to the prime minister on parliamentary affairs, Babar Awan, had to step down from the post because the National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against him for his alleged involvement in an inordinate delay in the construction of the Nandipur power plant.

Likewise, former inspector general of police Nasir Khan Durrani, who was appointed as chief of a task force formed to suggest reforms in Punjab police, resigned last week amid media reports that he had developed differences with the PTI leadership.

Prime Minister Khan also had to ask a well-known economist, Atif Mian, to resign from membership of the Economic Advisory Council following severe criticism over the fact that he belonged to a minority community.

