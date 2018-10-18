Punjab IGP’s abrupt transfer offensive to top police circles

LAHORE: Many police officers at the level of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) seem to have taken offence at the change of command at Central Police Office after Amjad Javed Saleemi assumed his charge as the new inspector general of police (IGP). It has also triggered a heated debate among the top police officials as some of them have expressed support to the government decision.

Mr Saleemi replaced Muhammad Tahir as Punjab IGP after the latter signed relieving documents while handing over charge to the former, respecting the decision of the federal government in letter and spirit reportedly despite some reservations.

Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had suspended the government’s decision to appoint Mr Saleemi as new head of the Punjab Police, stating the police chief’s replacement would be considered a violation of its rules due to the by-polls that were scheduled for Oct 14.

The decision of the PTI government to remove Mr Tahir as IGP Punjab almost a month after his posting had triggered a controversy, inviting criticism from all relevant quarters as it violated the criteria for appointment of the head of the provincial police mentioned in the law.

Since it was the fifth appointment of the head of police of the largest province of the country in less than five months, the ‘disrespect’ towards the senior police officers left the PSP officers upset for the first time. Normally, they keep themselves aloof whenever the new head of the Punjab Police is removed, setting aside ‘reasons or factors’ behind the move.

Long ago, they were of the view that transfer/posting of the IGPs is an administrative decision and prerogative of the government rather than a legal subject. However, after promulgation of the Police Order 2002, this matter directly relates to the law. That’s why the recent frequent violations of the Section 12 of the Police Order 2002 in appointment and removal of the IGP Punjab have kicked off a an unprecedented debate and unrest among the police circles.

The Section 12 of Police Order 2002 categorically states: “The term of office of Provincial Police Officer, Capital City Police Officer and Head of a Federal Law Enforcement Agency posted under Article 11 shall be three years from the date of his/her posting”.

According to reports, a majority of the PSP officers have termed the federal government’s decision (last removal of IGP) political, contrary to its claim of granting independence/autonomy to the police. They say they are not against the ‘change of face’ rather the humiliating way the IGPs have been shown the door in violation of the law.

On the other hand, there are many others who support the new IGP’s appointment, saying that Mr Saleemi is known as a professional officer in the available lot.

Dawn spoke to many police officers serving in senior grades, including additional IGs, DIGs, SSPs and SPs, to seek their feedback in this respect.

“Amjad Saleemi is a professional officer. However, the government’s abrupt decision was not taken well in police circles,” says a senior cop, well-versed in the service matters of the PSP. He says unless certainty of tenure is ensured to police officers, especially DPOs/ RPOs and above, who are to implement reform agenda, the officers can’t wholeheartedly formulate a bit long-term policies.

“Uncertainty of tenure makes officers work on a day-to-day basis rather than designing plans for future under long-term strategy,” he adds.

Another officer says: “The continuity of tenure is must if we want some real change in police department as if the chief is uncertain, how can he plan for something good? Secondly, the removal of the IGP, commander of the force, without showing any cogent reasons shows that anyone can be removed if he/she doesn’t serve as per the whims and wishes of those who matter”.

He said the government needs some serious planning; otherwise, the previous regime was better in service delivery and output (regarding police) because they knew how to handle and tackle such matters.

“It is solely the prerogative of the government to post head of the provincial police from the available lot,” says another police officer who had a different point of view from his peer.

“The sad part is that rules and laws are being blatantly ignored without any cognizance (of the situation),” comments another DIG ranked officer.

“The issue is not of personalities. Whoever becomes the IGP, he must be posted and transferred as per the law,” he says.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2018