DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Washington Post accuses Trump of 'diplomatic cleanup' over Khashoggi

AFPOctober 17, 2018

Email

US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House. —AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House. —AFP

The Washington Post, whose columnist Jamal Khashoggi was reported to have been killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, has accused the administration of US President Donald Trump of performing a “diplomatic cleanup operation” for Riyadh.

In an editorial headlined “Why is the Trump administration cleaning up Saudi Arabia's mess?” the paper backed calls by UN officials for an independent international commission into the disappearance of the journalist earlier this month, which has tarnished the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was sent to Riyadh on Tuesday, according to the administration, to press the Saudi leadership to get to the bottom of the case.

But Pompeo, “who smiled broadly as he greeted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, appeared less intent on determining the truth than in helping the de facto Saudi ruler escape from the crisis he triggered,” said the Post.

Read: ‘This has not been business as usual in my country’: excerpts from Saudi journalist Khashoggi’s writings

“The best metaphor for Mr Pompeo's diplomacy seemed to be what reporters witnessed outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, where Mr Khashoggi was last seen Oct. 2: the arrival of a cleaning crew with buckets, mops and fluids.” Trump, it added, had “signaled that he is more than ready to assist in that dodge.

“The president tweeted that in a phone call, the young Saudi leader had 'totally denied any knowledge of what took place' — as if that should settle the matter.”

The Post, which is generally critical of Trump and is frequently attacked by the president in return, added that the case should be investigated by the UN's Security Council or Human Rights Council.

“Until the full truth about Mr Khashoggi is disclosed, US businesses should shun the Saudi regime and Congress should block all military sales,” it added.

Trump on Wednesday denied he was covering for the longtime US ally.

“No not at all, I just want to find out what's happening,” he told journalists in the White House.

“I'm not giving cover at all,” he said, adding that he would be getting a “full report” on the affair from Pompeo by the end of the week.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF and China’s support
Updated October 17, 2018

IMF and China’s support

There is no reason for PTI govt to continue with the excessive secrecy that characterised PML-N’s approach to CPEC.
October 17, 2018

E-voting lessons

THE pilot project for e-voting by overseas Pakistanis in the by-elections on Sunday has gone smoothly and, as it...
October 17, 2018

Brick kiln workers

EACH winter, Lahore is enveloped by a thick blanket of smog. Fearing yet another public health disaster this year,...
October 16, 2018

Election truths

THE PTI politicians are reporting the ‘positives’ from the by-election held on Oct 14. It will be no surprise,...
October 16, 2018

Remembering Asma

THIS week, the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell and Supreme Court Bar Association held its first ‘Justice for...