Pakistan lose Hafeez after Abbas wrecks Australia

AFPUpdated October 17, 2018

Pakistan cricketer Fakhar Zaman (C-front) plays a shot during day two of the second Test cricket match in the series between Australia and Pakistan. — AFP
Pakistan Bilal Asif (C) celebrates after he dismissed Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon during day two of the second Test cricket match in the series between Australia and Pakistan. — AFP
Pakistan cricketers celebrates after Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh was dismissed during day two of the second Test cricket match in the series between Australia and Pakistan at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. — AFP
Pakistan lost opener Mohammad Hafeez early in their second innings but were still at 51-1 at tea on the second day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Fakhar Zaman was unbeaten on 32 and Azhar Ali on 12 not out as Pakistan stretched their lead to 188 with eight wickets in hand to force a 1-0 win in the two-match series.

Hafeez, who scored a hundred in the drawn first Test in Dubai, fell to a lazy shot off pacer Mitchell Starc, caught at short mid-off for six.

Earlier, medium pacer Mohammad Abbas (5-33) and spinner Bilal Asif (3-23) wrecked Australia for 145 in their innings.

Abbas had Shaun Marsh, in the fourth over of the day, for three and Travis Head for 14 before wrapping up the innings by trapping Starc leg-before for 34.

This becomes Abbas's third five-wicket haul in a burgeoning career of ten Tests.

Asif had removed Aaron Finch (39) and in the last over before lunch trapped Tim Paine leg-before for three.

Marnus Labuschagne offered some resistance during his 25 before falling to a freakish run out, backing up too far as a drive from Starc was deflected to the stumps by Yasir Shah with Labuschagne out of his crease.

Abbas, whose first wicket of the match made him the joint second fastest Pakistani to 50 wickets, gave Pakistan an early wicket in the fourth over of the day, removing Marsh with a catch in the slip.

He then had Head caught in the second slip to leave Australia at 56-4.

Leg-spinner Yasir made it 75-5 with the wicket of Mitchell Marsh, caught close to the wicket for 13 before Australia lose two more to reach lunch at 91-7.

Harris
Oct 17, 2018 02:18pm

How effective is this bowling unit without amir? Extremely effective. What was a toothless bowling unit, suddenly has a spine. He was the weak link, and was only playing to keep his place in the team. Keep him out.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 17, 2018 02:58pm

Don't get excited, as anything is possible in cricket! Look what happened during the first test.

Hamza
Oct 17, 2018 03:15pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani don't think anyone is bothered to be honest. What is great to see is the individuals who deserved accolades, did deliver. Namely Fakhar and Abbas. Not much concerned about anything else, biased selections will continue next series or something.

Waseem Sarwar
Oct 17, 2018 03:16pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani , yeah Pakistan failed to get final few wickets of Australia who played out of their skins. It's not that Pakistan lost that match or anything. Hopefully we won't mess this one but considering the amount of time left in this match and 137 lead, Pakistan should be winning this match and series.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 17, 2018 04:03pm

If green-shirts could bat remaining part of today and all day tomorrow, they have the right talents and resources to bowl-out the kangaroos in the second inning and win this test match as well as the 2018 test series against the Australians.

Alien1
Oct 17, 2018 04:09pm

Australia might come back strongly and win the game, that's cricket.

Kashif
Oct 17, 2018 04:13pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad do you not have any form of employment?

Human first
Oct 17, 2018 04:30pm

Cricket world is tranforming one time giants like west indies,australia are looking like minnows on the other hand AF BD are emerging as giant killers..

BAXAR
Oct 17, 2018 04:36pm

@Human first "Cricket world is tranforming one time giants like west indies,australia are looking like minnows on the other hand AF BD are emerging as giant killers." They shine in other sports, we don't play anything else.

AZulfi
Oct 17, 2018 05:07pm

A remarkable turn around by men in green

BAD SHAH
Oct 17, 2018 05:24pm

@Kashif

Great question Kashif; he gets very tiring, doesn't he??

Sagar
Oct 17, 2018 05:36pm

Pakistan should easily win this unless they do something extraordinarily stupid or Australia does something extraordinarily brilliant. I would say 90-10 in Pakistan's favor.

Mumtaz
Oct 17, 2018 05:49pm

Hafeez should be dropped from team for next 10 matches after he scores high in any match.

