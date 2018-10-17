Pakistan lose Hafeez after Abbas wrecks Australia
Pakistan lost opener Mohammad Hafeez early in their second innings but were still at 51-1 at tea on the second day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Fakhar Zaman was unbeaten on 32 and Azhar Ali on 12 not out as Pakistan stretched their lead to 188 with eight wickets in hand to force a 1-0 win in the two-match series.
Hafeez, who scored a hundred in the drawn first Test in Dubai, fell to a lazy shot off pacer Mitchell Starc, caught at short mid-off for six.
Earlier, medium pacer Mohammad Abbas (5-33) and spinner Bilal Asif (3-23) wrecked Australia for 145 in their innings.
Abbas had Shaun Marsh, in the fourth over of the day, for three and Travis Head for 14 before wrapping up the innings by trapping Starc leg-before for 34.
This becomes Abbas's third five-wicket haul in a burgeoning career of ten Tests.
Asif had removed Aaron Finch (39) and in the last over before lunch trapped Tim Paine leg-before for three.
Marnus Labuschagne offered some resistance during his 25 before falling to a freakish run out, backing up too far as a drive from Starc was deflected to the stumps by Yasir Shah with Labuschagne out of his crease.
Abbas, whose first wicket of the match made him the joint second fastest Pakistani to 50 wickets, gave Pakistan an early wicket in the fourth over of the day, removing Marsh with a catch in the slip.
He then had Head caught in the second slip to leave Australia at 56-4.
Leg-spinner Yasir made it 75-5 with the wicket of Mitchell Marsh, caught close to the wicket for 13 before Australia lose two more to reach lunch at 91-7.
Comments (13)
How effective is this bowling unit without amir? Extremely effective. What was a toothless bowling unit, suddenly has a spine. He was the weak link, and was only playing to keep his place in the team. Keep him out.
Don't get excited, as anything is possible in cricket! Look what happened during the first test.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani don't think anyone is bothered to be honest. What is great to see is the individuals who deserved accolades, did deliver. Namely Fakhar and Abbas. Not much concerned about anything else, biased selections will continue next series or something.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani , yeah Pakistan failed to get final few wickets of Australia who played out of their skins. It's not that Pakistan lost that match or anything. Hopefully we won't mess this one but considering the amount of time left in this match and 137 lead, Pakistan should be winning this match and series.
If green-shirts could bat remaining part of today and all day tomorrow, they have the right talents and resources to bowl-out the kangaroos in the second inning and win this test match as well as the 2018 test series against the Australians.
Australia might come back strongly and win the game, that's cricket.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad do you not have any form of employment?
Cricket world is tranforming one time giants like west indies,australia are looking like minnows on the other hand AF BD are emerging as giant killers..
@Human first "Cricket world is tranforming one time giants like west indies,australia are looking like minnows on the other hand AF BD are emerging as giant killers." They shine in other sports, we don't play anything else.
A remarkable turn around by men in green
@Kashif
Great question Kashif; he gets very tiring, doesn't he??
Pakistan should easily win this unless they do something extraordinarily stupid or Australia does something extraordinarily brilliant. I would say 90-10 in Pakistan's favor.
Hafeez should be dropped from team for next 10 matches after he scores high in any match.