DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Australia dismissed for 145 in second Test

AFPUpdated October 17, 2018

Email

Pakistan cricketers celebrates after Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh was dismissed during day two of the second Test cricket match in the series between Australia and Pakistan at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. — AFP
Pakistan cricketers celebrates after Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh was dismissed during day two of the second Test cricket match in the series between Australia and Pakistan at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. — AFP

Australia, resuming at 20-2, were dismissed for 145 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Mohammad Abbas (5-33) and Bilal Asif (3-23) rocked Australia as they conceded a big 137-run lead over Pakistan's first innings total of 282.

Opener Aaron Finch (39) and Mitchell Starc (34) were the main Australian run-getters.

The first Test ended in a draw in Dubai last week.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 17, 2018 02:58pm

Don't get excited, as anything is possible in cricket! Look what happened during the first test.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF and China’s support
Updated October 17, 2018

IMF and China’s support

There is no reason for PTI govt to continue with the excessive secrecy that characterised PML-N’s approach to CPEC.
October 17, 2018

E-voting lessons

THE pilot project for e-voting by overseas Pakistanis in the by-elections on Sunday has gone smoothly and, as it...
October 17, 2018

Brick kiln workers

EACH winter, Lahore is enveloped by a thick blanket of smog. Fearing yet another public health disaster this year,...
October 16, 2018

Election truths

THE PTI politicians are reporting the ‘positives’ from the by-election held on Oct 14. It will be no surprise,...
October 16, 2018

Remembering Asma

THIS week, the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell and Supreme Court Bar Association held its first ‘Justice for...