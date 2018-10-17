DAWN.COM

Case registered against Sargodha police for death of man in custody

Saif KhanOctober 17, 2018

— File Photo
— File Photo

Sargodah Police registered a case on Wednesday against five individuals — including a police inspector — for the death of a man in police custody. The man had been arrested a day earlier on charges of robbery.

According to relatives, Imran Arif, a resident of Sargodha Chak 34, was detained at the City Police Station for a robbery and died in police custody. The relatives claim that Arif had died due to police violence.

The Sargodha Factory Area police station have registered the case against the police officials under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code which pertains to qatl-i-amd.

A first investigation report (FIR) was registered on Oct 17 by the victim's grandmother which stated that Arif was arrested by the City police station on Oct 16 where he was interrogated and fell sick all of a sudden.

According to the FIR, police took the victim to a nearby hospital around 9pm and found out that Asif had died by that time.

In the FIR, Arif's grandmother had said that her grandson had died due to police brutality while in custody.

Relatives of the victim gathered outside the site of the post-mortem examination and protested against the police.

While protesting, the victim's family said that Arif had been falsely accused of robbery and he was innocent. They appealed to senior officials for justice.

