'I want to talk about NAB and PTI's unholy alliance': Shahbaz addresses National Assembly

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif is addressing the National Assembly session convened on the opposition's demands to protest his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shahbaz thanked opposition parties and leaders — in particular PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — at the start of his address in the session being chaired by NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

"This is the first time in history that an opposition leader was arrested without any charges in such a hasty manner," said Shahbaz, adding he did not want to discuss the merit of the case against him. "I want to talk about the unholy alliance between PTI and NAB."

"During the election campaign, I openly said that PTI and NAB are arm in arm.

He pointed out that only PML-N members were arrested by NAB and that his arrest came right before the by-elections. "But man imposes and God disposes," said Shahbaz, adding that despite all efforts, PML-N members won many seats [in the by-polls] that were won by PTI previously.

Shahbaz, speaking about the references and verdicts against his brother Nawaz Sharif, said: "NAB court's verdict clearly says that no corruption could be proven against Nawaz Sharif."

"Yet, he was arrested. He came back, leaving behind his very sick wife who is no more today, to satisfy his conscience.

"We need to find answers to this. You are the custodian of this house, Mr Speaker," said Shahbaz.

"I'm not here to argue my case, I'm not here to cry, or discuss the merit of the case," he reiterated, but went on to narrate details of different aspects of the case.

"A NAB official told me that in the Ashiyana-i-Iqbal housing scam, there is no corruption allegations against you, but that you tried to use your political influence to pass this project on to Kamran Kayani, the younger brother of the then army chief Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani.

"I told him [NAB official] that I first met Kamran Kayani in 2008, when we formed a coalition government in Punjab. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was in power at that time.

Shahbaz recalled telling General Kayani to ask his brother Kamran to do his job properly. "General Kayani told me to cancel the contract if Kamran was not delivering," the PML-N leader said.

"Later, Kamran promised me that he wouldn't give me a chance to complain again. However when he didn't deliver I withdrew the contract from him. Gen Ashfaq Kiani has never complained to me about it."

Shahbaz also questioned the circumstances in which he was arrested by the corruption watchdog. "I was called in for the Saaf Pani case but then told that I was being arrested in the Ashiyana scam," said the PML-N president about his arrest on Oct 5. "Is this the tabdeeli [change] that was promised?"

"Those who are fascist and do not obey the law, should remember the end of Hitler and Mussolini."

The younger Sharif said that the NAB has also accused him and his children of having properties and investments in China. "I told them that if that was the case and you have evidence, I will apologise personally and that I don't deserve to be in the assembly," he said. "[But] I told them to produce their evidence.

"However if this is not true, 'it is not just me you are accusing but you are also accusing China and Turkey, our most trusted friends.'"

He claimed that at being asked to provide evidence, NAB investigators changed their allegation and instead accused him of holding assets in benami account.

"This is what is happening in that cell," he said, before adding: "Earlier, PTI had accused me of having properties in Turkey and China and today NAB is saying the same thing. After this no one needs proof of their unholy alliance."

Shahbaz told the house that the NAB even asked him to stand witness against his fellow PML-N leader Khawaja Asif. "I said 'what? Is that why you called me here?'"

"I had heard reports that NAB had been offering [free passes] to people to stand witness against me.I believed those reports when [a similar offer] was extended to me."

The PML-N politician said that he remains undeterred by his incarceration and will continue with his political struggle. "They know I am a stumbling block," he said. "I would like to say in all humility that I do not fear prison. I have always raised my voice in my own humble way"

Shahbaz also defended his conduct as the former Punjab CM, saying: "I have committed many sins but when it comes to governance I have given my blood and sweat to Punjab."

He claimed that he had made a Turkish company lower its contract cost in Punjab's solid waste management project, asking the house "would I have done that if I were corrupt?"

Towards the end of his speech, Shahbaz also took aim at Prime Minister Imran Khan's 2017 claim that he had been offered a Rs10 billion bribe by a close associate of Shahbaz to drop the Panama case against his sibling Nawaz Sharif.

"I served him notices, but he has never appeared before court," he said. "Neither him nor his lawyer.

The PML-N president has been in custody of the NAB since Oct 5 in the Ashiyana-i-Iqbal housing scam. His production orders were issued by NA Speaker Asad Qaiser last week, after the opposition requested him to convene a session for a discussion on the matter.

Arrival to Parliament

The PML-N president was brought to Islamabad from Lahore by NAB earlier in the morning. Upon reaching the parliament, Shahbaz was handed over to the assembly's junior sergeant of arms by NAB authorities at Gate Five of the building.

Shahbaz was barred from chairing a meeting of PML-N's parliamentary committee in the building, DawnNewsTV reported, as the production orders were only issued for him to attend the NA session.

PML-N leaders, including Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Asif Kirmani and Maiza Hameed, had arrived in the NA building to attend the meeting.

Shahbaz Sharif meets PPP leader Khursheed Shah in his chamber. — Photo courtesy Fahad Chaudhry

Former leader of the opposition Khursheed Shah met Shahbaz in his chamber after the latter's arrival. The leaders discussed opposition's future course of action.

Meanwhile Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that opposition's "noise" will not put a stop to the process of accountability.

Opposition demands NA sesssion

On Oct 6, lawmakers of a couple of opposition parties in both houses of parliament had met Speaker Qaiser at his residence and demanded immediate convening of an NA session, and sought the issuance of production orders for the leader of the opposition so that he could attend the session.

The delegation of opposition leaders comprised PML-N chairman and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and PML-N lawmaker Rana Tanvir.

During the meeting, the opposition leaders demanded that the NA session be summoned immediately so that they could raise the issue of Shahbaz’s arrest effectively.

Earlier this month, Shahbaz was arrested by NAB authorities in the Rs14 billion Ashiyana-i-Iqbal housing project scam, when he visited the anti-corruption body's Lahore office for a hearing. The arrest was termed as an attempt "to steal the by-elections" by Sadiq.