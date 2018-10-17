Saudi Arabia agreed to end Umrah tax on Pakistanis, Senate panel told
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs was informed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had requested Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud to waive 2,000 riyals tax imposed by the Saudi government on Pakistanis performing Umrah every year.
The committee, presided over by Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, was briefed about the problems faced by Pakistanis while performing Haj and Umrah.
The chairman of the committee said he had received several complaints about the Saudi government imposing a tax of 2,000 riyals on pilgrims performing more than one Umrah within two years.
“I have been informed that this was some kind of a discriminatory tax on Pakistanis and the government should do something about it,” Senator Haideri said.
Secretary of Religious Affairs Muhammad Mushtaq said that the rationale behind the Saudi move was to discourage repeated Umrah by a few people only and the tax had not been levied on Pakistanis only but it had recently been imposed on anyone coming from any country of the world.
“However this new tax of 2,000 riyals on people performing more than one Umrah within two years has been abolished for the people of Egypt and Turkey after requests were made by governments of these countries to the Saudi government,” Mr Mushtaq said.
He said that the matter had been taken up with the Saudi authorities in Islamabad and it was suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan should make the request to the Saudi crown prince for the tax waiver.
“The prime minister during his visit to Saudi kingdom took up the matter with the Saudi crown prince and he has agreed to abolish the tax,” the secretary said, adding that it was a matter of time and the Saudi government would notify the waiver soon.
Some senators, however, criticised the prime minister’s move saying it would benefit only a few rich people who wanted to perform Umrah every year.
The committee was informed about Haj operations 2018 and was told that the ministry of religious affairs would start preparations for Haj operations 2019 in January.
Senator Sajid Mir demanded that the draft of Haj Policy 2019 should be presented to the committee first, but Minister for Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri said that the committee could only forward its suggestions to the government as amendments to the Haj Policy of 2018.
Several senators criticised arrangements made by the government for Haj pilgrims last year.
The chairman of the committee, Senator Haideri, told the meeting that he had performed Haj almost every year on a special quota granted by the Saudi ambassador.
“I have seen more mismanagement only on Pakistan’s side than any other country,” he said.
He also asked the religious ministry to explain the reason why only army men were required for medical care of Haj pilgrims during Haj.
He suggested the religious ministry to seek applications for the medical mission from provinces and the federal government also.
Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2018
Comments (21)
What about the visit visa fees. Pakistanis are paying more than 300% when compared with outs Neigbour countries.
Will it not be possible that each province do it own arrangements? Healthy competition will start as each province will thrive to provide best services to the pilgrimages.i think Indonesian government do the same practise.
PM Imran Khan should ask Saudi Govt to reduce Pakistani family visit fee to 315 SAR instead of 2000 SAR per passport. Indian family visit fee is 315 SAR per passport for family visit visa but Pakistan fee is 2000 SAR per passport for family visa. This discrimination should be finished by Saudi Govt. Turkey, Egypt and others have family visit visa fee 315 SAR per passport.
Another issue that needs to be taken up the family visa imposed in pakistanis. We have to pay 2000 sr per person for a family visa while indians have to pay only 500 sr. The reason they have to pay less is because their goverment has talked to saudi govt. Umrah tax relief will benefit only those who have a lot of money to come every year. While the family visa is a problem faced by all expats.
Hopefully the government will do something for the visit visa fees of 2000 SR per head. It affects more people like families of Overseas Pakistanis than Umra visitors.
Visit visa for the families of professionals working in KSA has also been increased to 2000 SAR, while for our neighbors it is only 305 SAR. Government should take up this issue too on urgent basis.
Great News mashaALLAH
They have turned Umrah and Hajj into business to make money
Nobody will praise IK for this initiative
Pakistan paying highest Business visa fee comparing to India and other countries.
How many people the waiver would benefit? Only the rich! Pak govt should impose this tax on the rich. Govt must not take initiatives which would only benefit rich.
Tax culture is good for all civic societies only if the tax collected is spent on genuine ends with genuine means...
Good step
shame on people who criticize PTI government.first government after a long time is working for Pakistan and pakistanis
Performing religious duties should be free of all kinds of taxes.,
@Adeel Khan this is called tabdili
Umrah
In Islam all are equal, it should be abolished for all, why only favor Pakistan.
Why only tax relief to a few countries are not all muslims equal?
Saudis charge Indians 315 and Pakistanis 2000?
Very few people are coming for multiple Umrah in one year. The real issue is SAR 2000 on visit visa which for India is only SAR 315. This should be reduced.