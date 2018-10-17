PM meets APNS delegation, vows to clear dues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his government will extend all-out support to the newspaper industry to enable it to deal with its longstanding problems.

At a meeting with a delegation of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on Tuesday, Mr Khan said that dues of the print media would be cleared soon, according to a press release of the PM’s Office.

A strategy was being formulated to ease the financial pressures being encountered by the newspaper industry through payment of outstanding bills inherited from the previous government, the prime minister said.

The government would support the print media because the industry had played an important role in strengthening democracy in the country, Mr Khan said.

Talking about the role media had played in his ascent to power, he said: “I would not be here without the help of media.”

Earlier, members of the APNS delegation congratulated Mr Khan on assuming the office of prime minister and apprised him of the problems being faced by the newspaper industry.

Complaint cell

A special wing dealing with people’s complaints would start functioning at PM’s Office soon.

Chairing a separate meeting, the prime minister directed the officials concerned to establish a cell within two days, with a formal inauguration by next week.

The main function of the cell would be to receive complaints and forward it to the ministries and divisions concerned.

The prime minister will personally oversee the complaint cell’s performance.

There will be 40 telephone lines through which the public will be able to contact the cell.

Complaints will also be submitted through emails and WhatsApp, according to sources.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2018