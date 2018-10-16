DAWN.COM

World should thank Pakistan for its contribution towards eliminating terrorism, says Ghafoor

Naveed SiddiquiOctober 16, 2018

Military’s spokesperson says the world powers were able to defeat Al Qaeda with the help of Pakistan. —File
Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) chief Maj Gen Asif Ghafor on Tuesday delivered a lecture at the University of Warwick in central England, where the military’s spokesperson reportedly highlighted “Pakistan’s contribution to regional and global peace” and urged the world to appreciate its efforts.

The ISPR chief is accompanying Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is currently in England on an official visit.

According to the details of the event available with DawnNewsTV, Ghafoor said Pakistan wishes that the United States should keep its military presence in Afghanistan till peace and normalcy returns in the country.

The military’s spokesperson claimed that the global powers were able to defeat Al Qaeda with the help of Pakistan. “Terror activities have reduced following the operation carried out by Pakistan Army,” he was quoted as saying.

“The world should thank Pakistan for its contribution to eliminating terrorism,” Ghafoor said, adding that the military has rendered great sacrifices to achieve peace.

The military’s spokesperson highlighted the importance of peace in Afghanistan for attaining regional peace and stability.

tuk tuk tuk
Oct 16, 2018 09:40pm

Good joke.

Narendra
Oct 16, 2018 09:41pm

What a joke

Ash2000
Oct 16, 2018 09:42pm

World appreciate or criticize what they see on ground and won’t do any of it on somebody saying it multiple times. Right now World is criticizing for decades as they see the reality on the ground.

