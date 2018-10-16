Navy commissions indigenously built 17,000-tonne fleet tanker

PNS Moawin is the biggest warship ever constructed at Karachi Shipyard.

Pakistan Navy on Tuesday commissioned an indigenously built 17,000-tonne fleet tanker named PNS Moawin to its fleet during a ceremony held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard in Karachi, which was attended by President Dr Arif Alvi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

According to a statement issued by the navy’s media wing, PNS Moawin is the biggest warship ever constructed at Karachi Shipyard.

The newly inducted ship is “capable of performing a variety of maritime operations including the provision of logistic support to other ships at sea by transferring fuel and other important military cargo”, read the statement.

“PNS Moawin can transport two helicopters. The ship is also equipped with state of the art medical facilities and can provide overseas support to friendly countries during any humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” the navy’s media wing said.

While addressing the ceremony, President Alvi said the development of the maritime sector will enhance the country’s exports, generate employment and increase foreign exchange.

“With the realisation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the maritime trade and activity off our coast will increase manifold which calls for a strong navy to provide security and seaward defence,” the president was quoted as saying.

