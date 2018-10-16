DAWN.COM

Navy commissions indigenously built 17,000-tonne fleet tanker

PNS Moawin is the biggest warship ever constructed at Karachi Shipyard.
Dawn.comPublished Oct 16, 2018 07:39pm

Pakistan Navy on Tuesday commissioned an indigenously built 17,000-tonne fleet tanker named PNS Moawin to its fleet during a ceremony held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard in Karachi, which was attended by President Dr Arif Alvi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

According to a statement issued by the navy’s media wing, PNS Moawin is the biggest warship ever constructed at Karachi Shipyard.

The newly inducted ship is “capable of performing a variety of maritime operations including the provision of logistic support to other ships at sea by transferring fuel and other important military cargo”, read the statement.

“PNS Moawin can transport two helicopters. The ship is also equipped with state of the art medical facilities and can provide overseas support to friendly countries during any humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” the navy’s media wing said.

PNS Moawin is the biggest warship ever constructed at Karachi Shipyard. —Navy PR
The ship was commissioned during a ceremony held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard in Karachi. —Navy PR
While addressing the ceremony, President Alvi said the development of the maritime sector will enhance the country’s exports, generate employment and increase foreign exchange.

“With the realisation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the maritime trade and activity off our coast will increase manifold which calls for a strong navy to provide security and seaward defence,” the president was quoted as saying.

Admiral Z M Abbasi presents a model of PNS Moawin to President Arif Alvi. —Navy PR
Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Abbasi briefs President Alvi about the newly built ship. —Navy PR
The ship was commissioned during a ceremony held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard in Karachi. —Navy PR
The ceremony was attended by President Alvi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Minister for Defence Production Zubeida Jalal, Naval Chief Admiral Z M Abbasi and senior naval officials. —Navy PR
CPEC calls for a strong navy to provide security and seaward defence, says President Alvi. —Navy PR
President Alvi says the development of the maritime sector will enhance the country’s exports. —Navy PR
Zahid Oct 16, 2018 07:42pm

Good work Pakistan navy. Proud of you

Ravi Oct 16, 2018 07:43pm

How a tanker be warship?

Sayyar Khan Oct 16, 2018 07:47pm

Hope it floats.

Ausaf Ahmed Oct 16, 2018 07:51pm

Well done Pakistan Shipyard. We are proud of our Navy, though comparitive smaller but a quality force.

Dr. Farooq Siddiqui Oct 16, 2018 08:08pm

Well done PN. However, please inform us of the cost, including percentage for FOREX component. What is the cost as compared to imported one. regards.

M. Saeed Oct 16, 2018 08:16pm

A very encouraging news. It is almost 50 years since last ship was built at the Karachi Shipyard.

AbdulMajid Khan Oct 16, 2018 08:17pm

Pakistan must industrial the country and try to produce every thing of its need in Pakistan. This is the way to reduce imports to minimum and save money, increase employment with in the country.and self reliance.

Ubuntu Oct 16, 2018 08:27pm

Very well done... Congratulations. What nice pictures.... Lovely.

