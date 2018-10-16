10 dead as train crushes rickshaw near Kashmor
At least 10 people lost their lives in Kashmor district on Tuesday when Khushhal Khan Khattak Express, travelling from Karachi to Peshawar, slammed into an overloaded rickshaw carrying 15 passengers, Radio Pak reported.
According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred this afternoon at an intersection located between the Haibat Shaheed and Kandh Kot railway stations.
Of the 15 people riding the speeding rickshaw, 10 people died on the spot while the others received severe injuries. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
A spokesperson from Pakistan Railways said that incidents like these occur because railway crossings do not have gates attached to them.
"The provincial government is responsible for attaching these gates," the spokesperson said, adding that people crossing such areas are always told that they should look both ways before crossing railway intersections.
Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed expressed sorrow at the incident and formed an inquiry committee to look into the matter. The committee has been directed to provide a report on the matter as soon as possible.
Comments (6)
15 people riding rickshaw. How..?
Sad for the poor who lost their lives due to negligence of Rickshaw driver. This is not the first time it has happened. I hope opposition will not throw blame on Rashid. In Pakistan people crossing railway lines are always in a hurry well knowing that train is approaching.
Imran Khan used to demand the resignation of Railway minister during PMLN's tenure on any such incident. Let us see if he will do the same this time.
There are few countries on earth today having unmanned railways crossings, Pak is one. This is not the first time, earlier similiar accidents occurred, and each time an inquiry report is sought. Since the responsibility lies on SindhGovt it must act fast and instal gates at all such unmanned crossings.
This is a sad commentary on the bad management and lack of relevant policy on the part of the Railway authorities as well as the interior ministry. How come there are no gates on dangerous crossings. Now-a-days, the gates can be controlled by push buttons from miles. Furthermore, how come the rickshaw driver had 15 passengers and the police did not notice it! Aren't there any rules that the taxi and rickshaw drivers are supposed to follow?
Shaikh Rashid should take moral responsibility for this accident.