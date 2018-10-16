10 dead as train crushes rickshaw near Kashmor

At least 10 people lost their lives in Kashmor district on Tuesday when Khushhal Khan Khattak Express, travelling from Karachi to Peshawar, slammed into an overloaded rickshaw carrying 15 passengers, Radio Pak reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred this afternoon at an intersection located between the Haibat Shaheed and Kandh Kot railway stations.

Of the 15 people riding the speeding rickshaw, 10 people died on the spot while the others received severe injuries. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

A spokesperson from Pakistan Railways said that incidents like these occur because railway crossings do not have gates attached to them.

"The provincial government is responsible for attaching these gates," the spokesperson said, adding that people crossing such areas are always told that they should look both ways before crossing railway intersections.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed expressed sorrow at the incident and formed an inquiry committee to look into the matter. The committee has been directed to provide a report on the matter as soon as possible.