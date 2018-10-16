Mani calls BCCI 'hypocrite' over refusal to play bilateral series
PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani believes that India's continued refusal to play bilateral series with Pakistan when it routinely faces the arch-rivals in ICC events amounts to "hypocrisy".
Pakistan and India last played a bilateral event in 2013 when the former toured the latter for a three-match ODI series. In the half a decade since, India has refused to honour its contractual obligations with the PCB by neither sending its team to Pakistan nor inviting them over.
During this time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has used political tensions between the two neighbours as its excuse.
But Mani, in an interview with ESPNcricinfo, wondered where his Indian counterparts' reasoning disappears when it comes to ICC tournaments such as the Champions Trophy or the two world cups.
"There is a lot of hypocrisy at the moment," said the PCB chair whose board is locked in a legal battle with the BCCI. "India plays an ICC event against us but doesn't play a bilateral series. That is something that we need to address."
While Mani admitted that Pak-India matches have an unmatched financial side to it, he insisted that that is not the real reason why he wants the two rivals to renew their rivalry.
"Money isn't the issue, it's more about the game," he said. "There are more viewers for an India-Pakistan match than any other match in the world. So, if the Indian government decides to deprive its own citizens of watching an India-Pakistan match then that is their choice."
Mani linked the BCCI's hardened stance on the matter with next year's Indian elections, something he feels will not change in the immediate future. However, he is fairly confident that due to public demand the Indian government will find it very hard to keep on blocking Pak-India bilateral series.
"The main thing is that we play cricket against each other. When we play cricket, especially in our countries - when we go to India or when they come here - helps in increasing people-to-people contact. Indian fans come to Pakistan. Lakhs of fans have come to Pakistan from India and everyone goes back happy.
"There's no better way to improve the relations between countries than having sporting contacts, cultural contacts. For me, that is far more important than any amount of money that comes into the game.
"Indian public obviously love to see India and Pakistan playing, and so does the Pakistan public. Rest of the work is of the politicians and frankly, once India is in the lead-up to its elections next year, so I don't think there will be any softening in their attitude. But in the long term, the people want it and you can't go against the will of the people forever."
Mani is of the opinion that the bilateral inactivity is a loss for the sport but he has also made it clear that he is not desperate for the cricketing ties to be rekindled.
"I don't intend to ask India to play us at all," he said. "If they want to play they tell us, if they don't want to play that's fine. But we are not going to go after them, we are not going to beg them. It's good for the game if India-Pakistan play each other but it will be on equal terms."
The two countries currently await the verdict of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) dispute panel — a route of mediation Mani's predecessor Najam Sethi had chosen. If it was up to Mani, however, he says he would not have gone the same way and instead opted to resolve the dispute with the BCCI without involving the global governing body.
"I would have preferred for there to be board-to-board discussions and board-to-government decisions," he said. "I was ICC [president] in 2003 and India and Pakistan were not playing each other then.
"I went and met the Indian government and I took with me the people that were leading the Indian cricket board at that time - Mr. [Jagmohan] Dalmiya, Mr. [IS] Bindra, Mr. Rajsingh [Dungarpur] - and we went to the different ministries concerned with India-Pakistan cricket relations, and they spoke more in favour of resuming cricket between India and Pakistan than I did as a Pakistani."
Comments (49)
Very well exposed them.
PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani failed in very basic. he already went for arbitration and job in progress. So better be silent and wait for the result.
Absolutely! It makes no sense. India should adopt a unified stance. Either play against or don't.
What happened to ur legal case with ICC?
My dear Mani please leave india. Play cricket with good friendly countries.
India and Pakistan are enemies, or doesn't the chairman get that? Sport is held hostage to hatred and political hostility.
Mani wants money !
@rajan the article has completely taken out of context what he said. He used that word towards the end of a long two minute answer. He basically said he has always enjoyed backing of Indian in ICC. That was the main theme of his interview. Its on cricinfo. Dont always believe what you read, he is a professional and also a gentleman.
@Harmony-1© what did he expose? seems like he doesn't know the basic difference between bilateral matches and ICC tournament matches?
@Alam No bilateral series with Pakistan. No means No.
It's simple, we decide when and whom to play. If it were up to BCCI to schedule ICC events, then you won't see India and Pakistan in the same group.
@Harmony-1© As if the world cares.
I guess BCCI s missing a trick here. They are failing to better their record against Pakistan by refusing to play with a much stronger team than Pakistan. We are happy about that. Except for T20s, the overall record of ODIs and tests is still very much in favor of Pakistan. It will not be long before Pakistan will eventually have a strong enough team to challenge India.
The hard truth is that India does not play bilateral series with Pakistan because it does not want Pakistan to benefit financially from the massive revenues generated from any cricket series that India plays with any country. The revenues from ICC events don't directly go to Pakistan, so India is fine with playing Pakistan in those events.
First of all it was MOU and not ‘contractual obligations’. India has told multiple times that they don’t want to play with you and you also said that you are not going to ask India then why you raise this issue every month. You have gone to legal route so now wait for results.
Pakistan has been approaching to play with India for a long time and they are still keeping options open for India to agree. Leave them alone don't antagonize them ( India). After the elections only if Modi is defeated there might be a chance.
But Pakistan is unable to play international cricket in Pakistan itself.
"So, if the Indian government decides to deprive its own citizens of watching an India-Pakistan match then that is their choice." So Mani, why are you so keen on playing india? To appease indian public?
Okay then who is forcing you to play with hypocrites?
Indian people want India Pakistan series? Says who? No Sir we are not interested.
Looking at your performance in the Asia Cup aren't you glad that we don't?
ICC is not under our control.We have no choice but to play with you even if we don't like it. As simple as that.
@Faraz-Canada we don't care about H2H records irrespective of formats, and even when you have a strong team still there won't be bilateral series.
@Faraz-Canada We don't care about head 2 head records, whether your team is strong or weak there won't be any cricket except ICC events.
@Faraz-Canada BCCI doesn't care for h2h records, no series at all.
I've heard many Pakistani ex-cricketers & officials say that the Indian public very much wants to see India play Pakistan in a bilateral series. That is simply not true. India-Pakistan cricket has lost its shine at least for Indians, who would rather see India play South Africa, England, Australia & New Zealand.
There was massive crowd in uae and England for Pak India games England roads were full of Indian supporters and millions of Indians were glued to the TV sets and protested too when lost and there were massive tv programs based on that and India repeatedly acts so childish and barbaric
Mani Sahib, please make Pakistan cricket team a roaring competitor, for past decades national cricket team is infested with players without merit! Once your team is built, India would be envy to play!!!
Ok Mani....what next...
I wonder what makes people like Mani think that he knows what Indian public wants ?
So now Mani will tell us what Indian public wants and what they don't want ?
Mr Mani thinks he knows Indian public preference better than BCCI.
Mr Mani should cater to what his public wants and not worry about what Indian public wants.
@optimist And Modi will have another term.
@optimist I know Pakistanis want Modi to lose election but he will win bigger than 2014.
Afghanistan is playing competitive cricket against all countries including Pakistan as we saw recently. It would be better for Pakistan if regular bilateral long series is played against Afghanistan.As Mr Mani says money is not important hence all hope no more appeal to India to play.
@optimist 'only if Modi is defeated', dream on.
@optimist Modi will have another term, deal with it.
@optimist much to your disappointment, Modi will have another term.
@vineet I think Mr. Mani conducted a survey in India.
@vineet Perhaps he did audience poll.
@vineet Maybe he conducted a survey (sarcasm).
@vineet He thinks he knows Indian public better than BCCI.
Somebody needs to give him a stern reply.
BCCI should give him a strong reply.
yes India should not play against us in International Tournaments as well.
I understand the hatred and frustration Indian people hold for Pakistan. Its not a big difference between what their media says and what they say. We don't wish to play with you either but you had signed a contract stating that few bilateral series would be played between 2017 to 2023.
Your board was asking Pakistan to support the big three which we did. Now it's high time that you people stop being so hypocrites and understand that it was a give and take situation. You got what you wanted, now give us what we want. Either a compensation fee or a bilateral series. Simple.
I would like to compare this situation with one more issue. The government of Pakistan is sitting on the issue of "most favoured trading nation " status to India. This despite the fact that the same trading status was awarded to Pakistan by India decades ago. So ... for those who argue that sports and politics should not be mixed, why should politics and trade be mixed ??
@Patriot! - It was not a "Contract", it was an MOU and its not for you to decide whether BCCI owes any compensation to PCB. The matter will be decided by ICC arbitrators in the near future.