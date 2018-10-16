Snake sighting at Islamabad airport causes panic
A snake was sighted on Tuesday on the Islamabad International Airport's apron area — more commonly known as the tarmac — where airplanes are parked, loaded, fueled and boarded.
The sudden appearance of the serpent panicked on-duty staff, who scrambled for safety amidst confusion and panic.
The airport staff told DawnNewsTV that this was not the first time a snake had been spotted on the Islamabad airport's premises, adding that the airport management "always turns a blind eye" and fails to address complaints of this nature.
Moreover, Airport Security Force (ASF) officials said that the trauma centre located within the facility does not have antivenom or medicines to treat animal/reptilian bites.
Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson Farah Hussain, trying to quell the panic, said: "The snake was not of the poisonous variety, like a cobra. It was the regular, harmless kind. It emerged in an area where only staff members have access and no passengers ever go there."
Hussain further said that the airport was spread over 4,000 kanals of land and that during rainy season, snakes often show up at urban spaces in search for dry ground.
"The snake does not know this is an airport," she remarked.
When asked whether the serpent had been killed, the CAA spokesperson failed to provide any concrete information, saying that while she does not have news of it being killed, "it probably must have been".
Early stray dogs were seen, and now snake sighted. Atleast snakes must not be killed and better handed over to WWF.
Very big issue ,need to be tackled with utmost care.
Leaky roof, bad plumbing and now SNAKES!. Thanks you PML(N) for providing jungle safari at the airport.
It is young cobra indeed, the staff is equally important like the passengers...
This can be a news in national news paper?
My goodness that is one scary picture. Look at the length of the thing, jeepers. I know you get snake catchers in rural Punjab and all that, but to see that anywhere would frighten anyone.
Here we go again. A bunch of stray dogs having good time recently on the airport premises & now a reptile having a field day. We should not be surprised if Next time around, a bunch of buffaloes squatting on tarmac are caught on camera. Utterly shameful & undefendable. The CAA representative seems to be a reptile expert who can differentiate between a poisonous or otherwise by just looking. She definitely does not belong where she is posted. On top of this ASF spokesperson disclosure that the airport first aid facility does have anti venom injections, which in presenence of random intrusions from stray dogs & reptiles is highly irresponsible. These incident, if happening at any airport of remote area would not be so shameful as presently it is. We are becoming a laughing stock here, & it is no surprise that such events happening one after the other would discourage touriism by shying away would be visitors to the country. We need to bring our house in order & that too sooner the better
When the people will see the dynasore appearing at Islamabad Airport...
Shows what a lonely Outpost the airport is, lacking proper maintenance or security. First stray dogs, now snakes. What's next? Goats, camels and roaming cows?
Poor planning and bad security is to blame.
Goat, dogs, snake at airport. Are we living in a parallel world.
Islamabad airport was built around a jungle that was a habitat of wildlife.. there is still acres of jungle surrounding it. We just witnessed stray dogs and now snake just few days ago. We will keep on seeing more animals as they are not accustomed to an airport that was built right in between their homes. Unfortunately there should be an animal control department that takes measures to ensure the wildlife stay out of the airport corridors.