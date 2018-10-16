36 'missing' persons traced in Sept: report

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances on Tuesday in a monthly progress report submitted to a special bench said that 36 'missing' persons had been traced in Sept 2018, of whom 13 are currently detained in internment centres.

The special bench comprising SC Justices Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood was constituted by the chief justice to supervise long-running 'missing' persons cases, monitor the commission’s proceedings, and ensure implementation of production orders issued by the commission.

The commission had been directed to share details of missing persons from 2011 onwards, and to provide the bench a monthly progress report on the cases.

According to the progress report submitted today, 36 'missing' people had been tracked down by the commission.

Of the total traced, 14 were found to be detained at various internment centres for militants. Six have been detained at internment centre Paithom (Pak-Austrian Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management), four at Lakki Marwat, two at Fizagat, and one at Kohat.

The case was adjourned for an indefinite period of time.