DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

36 'missing' persons traced in Sept: report

Haseeb BhattiOctober 16, 2018

Email

Of the total 36 'missing' persons traced in September, 13 were found detained at various internment centres. ─ AFP/File
Of the total 36 'missing' persons traced in September, 13 were found detained at various internment centres. ─ AFP/File

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances on Tuesday in a monthly progress report submitted to a special bench said that 36 'missing' persons had been traced in Sept 2018, of whom 13 are currently detained in internment centres.

The special bench comprising SC Justices Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood was constituted by the chief justice to supervise long-running 'missing' persons cases, monitor the commission’s proceedings, and ensure implementation of production orders issued by the commission.

The commission had been directed to share details of missing persons from 2011 onwards, and to provide the bench a monthly progress report on the cases.

According to the progress report submitted today, 36 'missing' people had been tracked down by the commission.

Of the total traced, 14 were found to be detained at various internment centres for militants. Six have been detained at internment centre Paithom (Pak-Austrian Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management), four at Lakki Marwat, two at Fizagat, and one at Kohat.

The case was adjourned for an indefinite period of time.

MISSING PERSONS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

PML-N’s endgame

PML-N’s endgame

It all depends on what the PML-N wants to achieve. Or, rather, what it thinks it can achieve.

Editorial

October 16, 2018

Election truths

THE PTI politicians are reporting the ‘positives’ from the by-election held on Oct 14. It will be no surprise,...
October 16, 2018

Remembering Asma

THIS week, the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell and Supreme Court Bar Association held its first ‘Justice for...
Updated October 15, 2018

US-Taliban talks

A PUBLICLY acknowledged meeting between a US envoy and the Afghan Taliban is perhaps another sign that the US is, at...
October 15, 2018

Public service message

IN a room full of cameramen, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah enrolled his eight-year-old daughter into a...
October 15, 2018

Investing in the young

NEW World Bank research explains investing in human capital should be prioritised by governments aiming for ...