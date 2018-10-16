DAWN.COM

SC seeks reports on luxury vehicles in use of govt officials

Haseeb BhattiUpdated October 16, 2018

This file photo shows a luxury car which was auctioned off by the PM house last month.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered federal and provincial governments to furnish within 10 days reports on the use of government-owned vehicles by government officials and their purpose for doing so.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar delivered the instructions while heading a three-member bench hearing a case on the use of luxury vehicles by government officials.

"This is basically a matter that falls under the jurisdiction of provincial governments," said the assistant attorney general present in court.

"Some cars were kept under the name of Saaf Pani and 56 other companies," the chief justice replied.

"27 cars were found [in the use of] the Punjab government; these were hidden away in Ali Complex," he added.

"Where did the 500 cars recovered by the Sindh government go?" the chief justice asked the Sindh advocate general.

During the hearing today, the Punjab advocate general told the court that the Punjab government had recovered 201 cars.

"We should know which officials can use these cars as millions of rupees are spent on their upkeep," the chief justice said, adding that the extra cars in the government's use should be sold and the money be used for some "greater cause".

The federal and provincial governments were then ordered to compile and submit their reports on the matter within 10 days.

"No more time will be given after that," the chief justice warned before adjourning the hearing till October 26.

Farooq
Oct 16, 2018 03:30pm

How we define a luxury car as all luxuries of past are now necessities

EMA
Oct 16, 2018 03:35pm

All funds recovered from the sale/auction should perferably be transferred to the DAM Fund. Also, how much if any, has been recovered thusfar from the the rouge ministers and Ex-PM? Are the public entitled to know or was it just "hot air" ?

Nawaz
Oct 16, 2018 03:56pm
