Mansha 'Bomb' handed over to Punjab police on one-day remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over suspected land grabber Malik Mansha Ali Khokhar — widely known as Mansha 'Bomb' — to the Punjab police on a one-day transit remand.

Mansha was presented before ATC Judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi from where the Township police took him to the judicial complex.

Mansha, who is wanted by police in over 80 criminal cases in Lahore, was taken into custody from the Supreme Court on Monday after he had gone there to "surrender himself".

He had spent more than four to five hours in the SC premises on Monday in the hopes of meeting Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in person.

However, the chief justice did not take the matter up or meet Mansha. The suspected land grabber was then taken into custody by officials of the Secretariat Police Station.

The court on Tuesday rejected the request for judicial remand put forward by Mansha's lawyer.

During the hearing, Mansha expressed fear for his life in the Punjab police's custody.

"I am being maligned, false cases are being made on the basis of politics," he said.

The ATC judge told the inspector of the Township police station that Mansha's safety was his responsibility and that the suspect should be presented in the relevant court tomorrow.

An ATC had earlier issued arrest warrants for Mansha and his three sons in a case registered by Johar Town police on charges of attacking a team of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

According to the FIR, Mansha and his sons Faisal, Tariq and Asim, were accused of attacking an LDA team during an anti-encroachment operation in Johar Town area.

The suspects neither appeared before the court nor joined police investigation.

On Oct 4, an investigating officer (IO) told the court that the suspects had gone underground since the Supreme Court ordered a crackdown on land grabbers in Johar Town.

The IO asked the court to issue warrants for the arrest of the suspects. The court accepted the request and issued warrants, directing the police to produce them on Oct 10.