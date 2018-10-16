Dar's property confiscated, efforts to extradite him underway, SC told

The Supreme Court on Tuesday was informed that former finance minister Ishaq Dar's property in Pakistan has been confiscated and that efforts to extradite him are underway.

A day after an accountability court asked the Punjab government to confiscate three plots owned by Dar, his spouse Tabassum and son Ali Mustafa, additional attorney general gave the apex court an update on the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dar, once a senior minister in former PM Nawaz Sharif's cabinet, has been declared an absconder in a reference pertaining to his assets.

"NAB has confiscated the properties," the additional attorney general told the Supreme Court today, adding that "talks are being held with the UK government for Dar's arrest."

Following the attorney general's remarks, the case's hearing was adjourned till an unspecified date.

A day earlier, accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir, in his order issued on an application of NAB regarding confiscation of three more plots of Mr Dar, had said that the plots had been placed at the disposal of the provincial government within the meaning of Section 88(7) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The investigation officer is directed to inform the provincial government concerned in this regard,” he ordered.

NAB special prosecutor Mohammad Imran Shafique had further informed the accountability court that the two vehicles — Mercedez Benz and Land Cruiser — could not be taken into possession as these were yet to be traced.

Last month, during the hearing of a case related to non-appearance of Dar before the apex court, the SC had asked the government departments concerned to find a way of getting the former finance minister extradited so that he could be produced in court.

The court has already suspended the notification declaring Dar a senator-elect over his failure to appear before it despite repeated summons.