Mike Pompeo meets King Salman over Saudi journalist's disappearance
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met on Tuesday with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman over the disappearance and alleged slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, who vanished two weeks ago during a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.
Pompeo landed in Riyadh on Tuesday morning and was welcomed by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on landing. He didn’t make any remarks to the media.
Soon after, Pompeo arrived at a royal palace, where King Salman greeted him. America’s top diplomat thanked the king “for accepting my visit on behalf of President (Donald) Trump” before going into a closed-door meeting.
A Turkish Foreign Ministry official said Turkish authorities will search the residence of the top Saudi diplomat in Istanbul over Khashoggi’s disappearance.
The official did not say when the search of the consul’s home would take place. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government regulations.
Meanwhile, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday urged Saudi Arabia and Turkey to “reveal everything they know about the disappearance and possible extrajudicial killing” of Khashoggi.
“Given there seems to be clear evidence that Mr Khashoggi entered the consulate and has never been seen since, the onus is on the Saudi authorities to reveal what happened to him from that point onwards,” Bachelet said.
Turkish officials say they fear Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the consulate. Saudi officials previously have called the allegations “baseless” but reports in US media on Tuesday suggested the kingdom may acknowledge the writer was killed there. No official, however, has corroborated this claim.
Earlier in the morning, a Turkish forensics team finished a search inside the consulate. Technicians in coveralls, gloves and covered shoes treated the diplomatic mission as a crime scene during their hours-long search. It wasn’t immediately clear what evidence they gathered. Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic posts are technically foreign soil that must be protected and respected by host countries.
President Donald Trump, after speaking with King Salman, had dispatched Pompeo to speak to the monarch of the world’s top oil exporter over Khashoggi’s disappearance. Trump himself said without offering evidence that the slaying could have been carried out by “rogue killers”, offering the US-allied kingdom a possible path out of a global diplomatic firestorm.
Just a drama they can not stop supply of arms to the Sadis Mr Trump says the US get 'massive amount 'of money selling weapons to Riyadh .Whenever Election are on the U.S.road such problems are in the air .Slogan up to the coming Election... Do they care for so many Afghans they die in Afghanistan . + Syria . .
I doubt TRUTH will prevail as there is a price tag for everything in this world.
The path being shown by the TRUMP will require the dead body of the journalist. And this will be something that could not be easy if the have dismembered and dumped back home by the squad that came / gone in a private plane. May each one of them was carrying some part of the journalist.
Mr.Trump's statement
"Rogue killers could be behind the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi"
Above statement clearly indicates there is a price tag for everything.
Killing and then dismembering the body. Nowadays, such heinous and barbaric acts can only be done by a sadist and mentally disoriented person.
What has US to do with a turk killed in SA????
Admission by Saudis, they have killed Jamal Khassogi.
This sounds like a visit to settle a 'price' to provide the Saudi's a cover-up. As the saying goes, never let missing man get in the way of a potential deal-of-the-century.