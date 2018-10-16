DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan bowled out for 282 in second Test

AFPUpdated October 16, 2018

Email

Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during day one of the second Test cricket match in the series between Australia and Pakistan. — AFP
Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during day one of the second Test cricket match in the series between Australia and Pakistan. — AFP
Pakistan's Muhammad Hafeez leaves after being dismissed by Australia's Mitchell Starc during their test match in Abu Dhabi. — AP
Pakistan's Muhammad Hafeez leaves after being dismissed by Australia's Mitchell Starc during their test match in Abu Dhabi. — AP

Pakistan, who won the toss and opted to bat, were bowled out for 282 in their first innings on the first day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Debutant Fakhar Zaman and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed both scored 94 and togther added 147 for the sixth wicket after Pakistan were jolted by spinner Nathan Lyon with four wickets off six balls in the first session.

Read: Last chance saloon for Pakistan to nip a blip in the bud

Lyon finished with 4-79 while leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne took 3-45.

The first Test ended in a draw.

Teams:

Australia: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Azhar Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND) and Richard illingworth (ENG) Tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough(ENG) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (33)

1000 characters
Avi
Oct 16, 2018 01:07pm

3 middle bataman on golden duck. Ranji trophy players are good than pakistan cricket team

Recommend 0
KAMAL KANT MADAN
Oct 16, 2018 01:14pm

5-1 (Mohammad Hafeez, 2.6), 57-2 (Azhar Ali, 19.5), 57-3 (Haris Sohail, 19.6), 57-4 (Asad Shafiq, 21.2), 57-5 (Babar Azam, 21.4). Day 1 Wicket and 4 wickets down on same score!!!! What is happening??

Recommend 0
Bpd
Oct 16, 2018 01:16pm

77/5

Recommend 0
sanjeev
Oct 16, 2018 01:17pm

Dawn forgot to tell the score.

Recommend 0
wsyed
Oct 16, 2018 01:21pm

When bowling is more reliable, the decision has to bowling first. This will haunt Sarfraz once more.

Recommend 0
Hedonist
Oct 16, 2018 01:28pm

Poor captaincy.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 16, 2018 01:38pm

@Hedonist: It was 100 percent correct decision to bat first but then again it is true that there is no cure for "ism". Get well soon my friend.

Recommend 0
LOHPURUSH
Oct 16, 2018 01:41pm

Shaky Start for Pakistan

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 16, 2018 01:42pm

@KAMAL KANT MADAN : "What is happening?". There are two matches going on today. One is against Australia. Second is against those are filled with "ism" conspiring against Sarfaraz Ahmed both on the field and in the commentary box.

Recommend 0
Vikas
Oct 16, 2018 01:43pm

Economy or sports or any field. Pakistan is really providing great entertainment these days. More pop corn time.

Recommend 0
pervez
Oct 16, 2018 02:20pm

This is what I feared the most. They have tasted blood in last test match. And this is Australia. Now everything depends on Australian 1st innings. If they take a lead of more than 100, then we are up for another unpleasant result.

Recommend 0
ajay
Oct 16, 2018 02:23pm

Lyon hunting the self proclaimed Lions in their own den.

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Oct 16, 2018 02:40pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan , yup, Asad Shafiq, another from Karachi and a close friend of Sarfraz threw his wicket too. May he is next in line to become test skipper hence he want's Sarfraz gone as well.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 16, 2018 02:46pm

The blessings in disguise is that if the Australian off-spinner can take four wickets in the first session and on the first day of the 2nd test match between green-shirts and Kangaroos in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., talented, budding and upcoming green-shirts off-spinner Bilal Asif has the dynamic abilities and outstanding traits to turn the tables on his opponents too. However, first, they must put some decent score on the board. Let's wait and see what happens next?

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 16, 2018 02:57pm

@Waseem Sarwar : Are you really watching the game? because Asad got out on a ball which turned sharply. It was an excellent delivery. Well you won't understand. Lets pray for Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan team. Sarfaraz is batting beautifully. Showing his true class.

Recommend 0
wsyed
Oct 16, 2018 03:08pm

If Pakistan wins this match, it will be a bad day, because that will give Sarfraz an excuse to stay on. He is bad for the morale of the team, is childish, is annoying to the team and the opposition for constant shouting. Anybody can score few runs once in a while, to be a good Captain one must be able to lead from the front.

Recommend 0
Jamshed
Oct 16, 2018 03:20pm

@Waseem Sarwar ha ha very well said sir. I think this guy lives in an ism kind of land.

Recommend 0
Jamshed
Oct 16, 2018 03:30pm

@wsyed I agree. Sarfraz might make the team as a middle order batsmen, but as captain most definitely not. He picks failed bowlers like riaz and amir again and again. I have 100 times seen Shenwari bowling his heart out, and Sarfraz always looks for one mistake from him, and then starts mouthing off. Hypocrisy. A fast bowler always makes a good captain. Imran, Ian Botham, the great Wasim. Get Junaid Khan in, he is a diamond bowler.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 16, 2018 04:01pm

@wsyed: "If Pakistan wins this match, it will be a bad day, because that will give Sarfraz an excuse to stay on". Are you for real? Just because you are against Sarfaraz Ahmed. You want Pakistan to lose. Now you know what I meant by "ism". If Sarfaraz Ahmed wins. Pakistan wins.

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Oct 16, 2018 04:05pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan , Hafeez got out to freak catch which will probably be dropped 99 out of 100 times. Haris got one which doesn't turn so I would count him as unlucky too but Hafeez, Imam, Haris, Abbas and Bilal were best performers of first test and all of them are Punjabis. Sarfraz and Karachi based players have already used "Karachi card" for too long now. How Anwar Ali or Sami played all those matches when people like Bilawal Bhatti and Amir Yameen were wasted on bench is well beyond me, Sarfraz should have been sacked on same day Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka 2-0 in UAE. I would gladly see him continue ODIs till 2019 despite the recent Asia cup debacle because he is still the best person to do so. He doesn't merit a place in T20 side and certainly not as a test skipper. Should stop playing T20's and give up his place as skipper of test side but continue playing as a player.

Recommend 0
Malik J Haider
Oct 16, 2018 04:07pm

Why always Pakistan will bat first if they win the toss?

Recommend 0
ZAKASS
Oct 16, 2018 04:24pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad For sake of Pakistan - PLS STOP making predictions! Every time you predict, the exact opposite happens for Pakistan

Recommend 0
Fahad
Oct 16, 2018 04:26pm

@Avi Indian school boys team is better than Pakistan test batsmen.

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Oct 16, 2018 04:35pm

@Fahad "Indian school boys team is better than Pakistan test batsmen." They thrashed England recently!!!

Recommend 0
GHALIBJEEE
Oct 16, 2018 04:45pm

@Vikas We will be happy after India votes Modi into power again, that will really be the beginning of the end for India

Recommend 0
PORK
Oct 16, 2018 04:46pm

I hate some people blame only Sarfraz for everything. What about remaining guys who are failing very often?? Don't they have any responsibilities? Come on... Captain can play only to one level. Team also has to chip in. Captain alone cannot make miracle.

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Oct 16, 2018 04:56pm

@Vikas "Economy or sports or any field. Pakistan is really providing great entertainment these days. More pop corn time." Not as much as your "sir ji, kal strike"s. We can never beat you in entertainment, for sure.

Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 16, 2018 05:05pm

Poor batting by middle order. Lyon bolwed well and seems pakistan are going to struggle.

Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 16, 2018 05:16pm

@GHALIBJEEE Man focus pakistan. India is in safe hands of modiji.

Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 16, 2018 05:23pm

This days the way pakistan fails on home pitch is quite surprising. If you see all other teams, they play wonderful and are unbeatble on home soil. Hope pakistan fights back in bowling. Those qho question indias performance in recwnt past must check the rankings. Yes india failed in england but have qon last 10 series on home soil. Out of 29 test matches in india 25 matches india have won & that is wonderful record friends.

Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 16, 2018 05:23pm

@Malik J Haider To save sometime

Recommend 0
Jamshed
Oct 16, 2018 05:38pm

@Fahad is sam curran a school boy then? Figure it out.

Recommend 0
Afzal Mirza
Oct 16, 2018 05:44pm

When Fakhr missed the century by 6 runs then he should be out at 94 and not 96! What is correct

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

PML-N’s endgame

PML-N’s endgame

It all depends on what the PML-N wants to achieve. Or, rather, what it thinks it can achieve.

Editorial

October 16, 2018

Election truths

THE PTI politicians are reporting the ‘positives’ from the by-election held on Oct 14. It will be no surprise,...
October 16, 2018

Remembering Asma

THIS week, the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell and Supreme Court Bar Association held its first ‘Justice for...
Updated October 15, 2018

US-Taliban talks

A PUBLICLY acknowledged meeting between a US envoy and the Afghan Taliban is perhaps another sign that the US is, at...
October 15, 2018

Public service message

IN a room full of cameramen, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah enrolled his eight-year-old daughter into a...
October 15, 2018

Investing in the young

NEW World Bank research explains investing in human capital should be prioritised by governments aiming for ...