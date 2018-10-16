DAWN.COM

Lyon takes four wickets off six balls as Pakistan slump to 77-5

AFPUpdated October 16, 2018

Pakistan's Muhammad Hafeez leaves after being dismissed by Australia's Mitchell Starc during their test match in Abu Dhabi. — AP
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon took four wickets off six balls to catch Pakistan tottering at 77-5 at lunch on the first day of the second and final Test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Lyon dismissed Azhar Ali caught and bowled for 15 in his fourth over and then next ball had Haris Sohail caught close to the wicket for nought.

In his next over, Lyon had Asad Shafiq caught at short-leg and two balls later had a dancing down the wicket Babar Azam bowled -- both batsmen failing to score.

At lunch opener Fakhar Zaman was unbeaten on 49 and under-performing Sarfraz Ahmed four not out as Pakistan need a big fightback to post a challenging total after winning the toss.

Lyon has figures of 4-12 in his seven overs.

It was pacer Mitchell Starc who provided Australia an early breakthrough in the third over when Mohammad Hafeez fell to a freakish catch at short leg by Marnus Labuschagne for four.

Hafeez had scored 110 in the drawn first Test in Dubai.

Pakistan made two changes from the first Test, handing Test caps to Zaman and pacer Mir Hamza, leaving out injured Imam-ul-Haq and out of form fast bowler Wahab Riaz.

Australia kept the same eleven from the first Test.

Teams:

Australia: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Azhar Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND) and Richard illingworth (ENG) Tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough(ENG) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Comments (10)

Avi
Oct 16, 2018 01:07pm

3 middle bataman on golden duck. Ranji trophy players are good than pakistan cricket team

KAMAL KANT MADAN
Oct 16, 2018 01:14pm

5-1 (Mohammad Hafeez, 2.6), 57-2 (Azhar Ali, 19.5), 57-3 (Haris Sohail, 19.6), 57-4 (Asad Shafiq, 21.2), 57-5 (Babar Azam, 21.4). Day 1 Wicket and 4 wickets down on same score!!!! What is happening??

Bpd
Oct 16, 2018 01:16pm

77/5

sanjeev
Oct 16, 2018 01:17pm

Dawn forgot to tell the score.

wsyed
Oct 16, 2018 01:21pm

When bowling is more reliable, the decision has to bowling first. This will haunt Sarfraz once more.

Hedonist
Oct 16, 2018 01:28pm

Poor captaincy.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 16, 2018 01:38pm

@Hedonist: It was 100 percent correct decision to bat first but then again it is true that there is no cure for "ism". Get well soon my friend.

LOHPURUSH
Oct 16, 2018 01:41pm

Shaky Start for Pakistan

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 16, 2018 01:42pm

@KAMAL KANT MADAN : "What is happening?". There are two matches going on today. One is against Australia. Second is against those are filled with "ism" conspiring against Sarfaraz Ahmed both on the field and in the commentary box.

Vikas
Oct 16, 2018 01:43pm

Economy or sports or any field. Pakistan is really providing great entertainment these days. More pop corn time.

