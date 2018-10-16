Fakhar misses hundred in Pakistan's fightback
Opener Fakhar Zaman missed a hundred by six runs on his debut but still lead Pakistan's fightback on the first day of the second Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old left-hander fell leg-before to leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne for 96 but lifted his team from a precarious 57-5 to 204-6 at tea after Pakistan won the toss and batted at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
At the break skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was unbeaten on 78, having added 143 for the sixth wicket stand which brought Pakistan back into the game after losing four wickets to off-spinner Nathan Lyon.
Read: Last chance saloon for Pakistan to nip a blip in the bud
Zaman hit eight boundaries and a six in his enterprising knock as he and Sarfraz took the attack to Australian bowlers, adding 147 runs in the second session.
Sarfraz has so far hit seven boundaries.
It was Lyon who destroyed Pakistan in the first session, taking his wickets off six balls, all falling at the total of 57.
Lyon dismissed Azhar Ali, caught and bowled for 15 in his fourth over, and then next ball had Haris Sohail caught close to the wicket for nought.
In his next over, Lyon had Asad Shafiq caught at short-leg and two balls later had a dancing down the wicket Babar Azam bowled -- both batsmen failing to score.
Lyon has figures of 4-58.
Pacer Mitchell Star provided Australia an early breakthrough in the third over when Mohammad Hafeez fell to a freakish catch at short leg by Labuschagne for four.
Australia kept the same eleven from the drawn first Test in Dubai while Pakistan replaced injured Imam-ul-Haq and Wahab Riaz with Zaman and Mir Hamza.
Teams:
Australia: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Azhar Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza
Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND) and Richard illingworth (ENG) Tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough(ENG) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
Comments (31)
3 middle bataman on golden duck. Ranji trophy players are good than pakistan cricket team
5-1 (Mohammad Hafeez, 2.6), 57-2 (Azhar Ali, 19.5), 57-3 (Haris Sohail, 19.6), 57-4 (Asad Shafiq, 21.2), 57-5 (Babar Azam, 21.4). Day 1 Wicket and 4 wickets down on same score!!!! What is happening??
77/5
Dawn forgot to tell the score.
When bowling is more reliable, the decision has to bowling first. This will haunt Sarfraz once more.
Poor captaincy.
@Hedonist: It was 100 percent correct decision to bat first but then again it is true that there is no cure for "ism". Get well soon my friend.
Shaky Start for Pakistan
@KAMAL KANT MADAN : "What is happening?". There are two matches going on today. One is against Australia. Second is against those are filled with "ism" conspiring against Sarfaraz Ahmed both on the field and in the commentary box.
Economy or sports or any field. Pakistan is really providing great entertainment these days. More pop corn time.
This is what I feared the most. They have tasted blood in last test match. And this is Australia. Now everything depends on Australian 1st innings. If they take a lead of more than 100, then we are up for another unpleasant result.
Lyon hunting the self proclaimed Lions in their own den.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan , yup, Asad Shafiq, another from Karachi and a close friend of Sarfraz threw his wicket too. May he is next in line to become test skipper hence he want's Sarfraz gone as well.
The blessings in disguise is that if the Australian off-spinner can take four wickets in the first session and on the first day of the 2nd test match between green-shirts and Kangaroos in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., talented, budding and upcoming green-shirts off-spinner Bilal Asif has the dynamic abilities and outstanding traits to turn the tables on his opponents too. However, first, they must put some decent score on the board. Let's wait and see what happens next?
@Waseem Sarwar : Are you really watching the game? because Asad got out on a ball which turned sharply. It was an excellent delivery. Well you won't understand. Lets pray for Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan team. Sarfaraz is batting beautifully. Showing his true class.
If Pakistan wins this match, it will be a bad day, because that will give Sarfraz an excuse to stay on. He is bad for the morale of the team, is childish, is annoying to the team and the opposition for constant shouting. Anybody can score few runs once in a while, to be a good Captain one must be able to lead from the front.
@Waseem Sarwar ha ha very well said sir. I think this guy lives in an ism kind of land.
@wsyed I agree. Sarfraz might make the team as a middle order batsmen, but as captain most definitely not. He picks failed bowlers like riaz and amir again and again. I have 100 times seen Shenwari bowling his heart out, and Sarfraz always looks for one mistake from him, and then starts mouthing off. Hypocrisy. A fast bowler always makes a good captain. Imran, Ian Botham, the great Wasim. Get Junaid Khan in, he is a diamond bowler.
@wsyed: "If Pakistan wins this match, it will be a bad day, because that will give Sarfraz an excuse to stay on". Are you for real? Just because you are against Sarfaraz Ahmed. You want Pakistan to lose. Now you know what I meant by "ism". If Sarfaraz Ahmed wins. Pakistan wins.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan , Hafeez got out to freak catch which will probably be dropped 99 out of 100 times. Haris got one which doesn't turn so I would count him as unlucky too but Hafeez, Imam, Haris, Abbas and Bilal were best performers of first test and all of them are Punjabis. Sarfraz and Karachi based players have already used "Karachi card" for too long now. How Anwar Ali or Sami played all those matches when people like Bilawal Bhatti and Amir Yameen were wasted on bench is well beyond me, Sarfraz should have been sacked on same day Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka 2-0 in UAE. I would gladly see him continue ODIs till 2019 despite the recent Asia cup debacle because he is still the best person to do so. He doesn't merit a place in T20 side and certainly not as a test skipper. Should stop playing T20's and give up his place as skipper of test side but continue playing as a player.
Why always Pakistan will bat first if they win the toss?
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad For sake of Pakistan - PLS STOP making predictions! Every time you predict, the exact opposite happens for Pakistan
@Avi Indian school boys team is better than Pakistan test batsmen.
@Fahad "Indian school boys team is better than Pakistan test batsmen." They thrashed England recently!!!
@Vikas We will be happy after India votes Modi into power again, that will really be the beginning of the end for India
I hate some people blame only Sarfraz for everything. What about remaining guys who are failing very often?? Don't they have any responsibilities? Come on... Captain can play only to one level. Team also has to chip in. Captain alone cannot make miracle.
@Vikas "Economy or sports or any field. Pakistan is really providing great entertainment these days. More pop corn time." Not as much as your "sir ji, kal strike"s. We can never beat you in entertainment, for sure.
Poor batting by middle order. Lyon bolwed well and seems pakistan are going to struggle.
@GHALIBJEEE Man focus pakistan. India is in safe hands of modiji.
This days the way pakistan fails on home pitch is quite surprising. If you see all other teams, they play wonderful and are unbeatble on home soil. Hope pakistan fights back in bowling. Those qho question indias performance in recwnt past must check the rankings. Yes india failed in england but have qon last 10 series on home soil. Out of 29 test matches in india 25 matches india have won & that is wonderful record friends.
@Malik J Haider To save sometime