DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

No effort will be spared to locate missing Iranian guards: Foreign Office

AFP | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated October 16, 2018

Email

14 Iranian security personnel including the Revolutionary Guards were reportedly abducted near the Pak-Iran border on Tuesday. —File
14 Iranian security personnel including the Revolutionary Guards were reportedly abducted near the Pak-Iran border on Tuesday. —File

Pakistan on Tuesday "noted with concern" the reports regarding the alleged abduction of Iranian border guards from Lulakdan area near the Pak-Iran border.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the Foreign Office has pledged to offer all possible assistance to locate the missing Iranian security personnel.

"Both militaries, under a joint mechanism established since last year, are working to ascertain the whereabouts of the Iranian guards. The Director General Military Operations from the two sides are coordinating actions in this regard," read the Foreign Office statement.

"No effort will be spared to assist our Iranian brothers in finding the missing guards," it added.

Earlier in the day, Iranian state media reported that 14 Iranian security personnel, including Revolutionary Guards intelligence officers, were allegedly abducted near the Pak-Iran border.

The border guards were “abducted between 4am and 5am in the Lulakdan area of the border by a terrorist group”, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Lulakdan is a small village 150 kilometre southeast of Zahedan, capital of the province of Sistan-Balochistan.

Of the 14, two were members of the elite Revolutionary Guards intelligence unit, and seven were volunteers in the Basij militia involved in “a security operation”.

The rest were regular border guards, according to the Young Journalists' Club, a state-owned news website.

The reports did not name a specific group as a suspect in the alleged abduction.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)

1000 characters
Suraj71
Oct 16, 2018 02:41pm

Kulbhushan Yadav was also abducted in similar way from Iran. Iran has miserably failed to provide security to own people.

Recommend 0
secular
Oct 16, 2018 02:53pm

the same way Kulbhusan yadav was abducted from Iran to Pakistan

Recommend 0
Mukul
Oct 16, 2018 02:56pm

WHY can't you have good relations with any of your neighbors

Recommend 0
Neo
Oct 16, 2018 06:49pm

@Suraj71 . what was he doing at the border? Yes. Exactly.

Recommend 0
Nizam
Oct 16, 2018 08:20pm

@Neo he was working in Chabhar port

Recommend 0
Sami
Oct 16, 2018 10:33pm

@Mukul They are probably inside Iran itself

Recommend 0
Sami
Oct 16, 2018 10:33pm

Typical Iranians over exaggerating the issue... These IRGC soldiers are probably inside Iran.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 16, 2018 10:42pm

@Nizam Chbahar is 70 kms away from border and well guarded port installation

Recommend 0
Reality
Oct 16, 2018 10:46pm

@Suraj71 Yadav was not an Iranian. He was an Indian.

Recommend 0
Anisaa
Oct 16, 2018 10:58pm

Seems like an attempt to create rift between Pakistan and Iran.

Recommend 0
Sumalani
Oct 16, 2018 11:04pm

Such news items are difficult to be believed. 14 security guards with guns are how easily kidnapped.

Recommend 0
Zack Khan
Oct 16, 2018 11:04pm

@Mukul Because you guys keep send Yadav kinds!!!

Recommend 0
Waqas
Oct 16, 2018 11:04pm

@Nizam yes he was working at Chahbahar port and came for picnic to pak iran border

Recommend 0
Hedonist
Oct 16, 2018 11:39pm

Hope the soliders return in a day or two, else situation will get difficult.

Recommend 0
KHUMBAKARAN
Oct 16, 2018 11:40pm

@Suraj71 Sinc when Yadhav became an Iranian citizen ?.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

PML-N’s endgame

PML-N’s endgame

It all depends on what the PML-N wants to achieve. Or, rather, what it thinks it can achieve.

Editorial

October 16, 2018

Election truths

THE PTI politicians are reporting the ‘positives’ from the by-election held on Oct 14. It will be no surprise,...
October 16, 2018

Remembering Asma

THIS week, the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell and Supreme Court Bar Association held its first ‘Justice for...
Updated October 15, 2018

US-Taliban talks

A PUBLICLY acknowledged meeting between a US envoy and the Afghan Taliban is perhaps another sign that the US is, at...
October 15, 2018

Public service message

IN a room full of cameramen, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah enrolled his eight-year-old daughter into a...
October 15, 2018

Investing in the young

NEW World Bank research explains investing in human capital should be prioritised by governments aiming for ...