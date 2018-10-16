No effort will be spared to locate missing Iranian guards: Foreign Office

Pakistan on Tuesday "noted with concern" the reports regarding the alleged abduction of Iranian border guards from Lulakdan area near the Pak-Iran border.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the Foreign Office has pledged to offer all possible assistance to locate the missing Iranian security personnel.

"Both militaries, under a joint mechanism established since last year, are working to ascertain the whereabouts of the Iranian guards. The Director General Military Operations from the two sides are coordinating actions in this regard," read the Foreign Office statement.

"No effort will be spared to assist our Iranian brothers in finding the missing guards," it added.

Earlier in the day, Iranian state media reported that 14 Iranian security personnel, including Revolutionary Guards intelligence officers, were allegedly abducted near the Pak-Iran border.

The border guards were “abducted between 4am and 5am in the Lulakdan area of the border by a terrorist group”, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Lulakdan is a small village 150 kilometre southeast of Zahedan, capital of the province of Sistan-Balochistan.

Of the 14, two were members of the elite Revolutionary Guards intelligence unit, and seven were volunteers in the Basij militia involved in “a security operation”.

The rest were regular border guards, according to the Young Journalists' Club, a state-owned news website.

The reports did not name a specific group as a suspect in the alleged abduction.