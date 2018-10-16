Punjab govt told to confiscate three plots owned by Dars

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court has asked the Punjab government to confiscate three plots owned by Ishaq Dar, his spouse Tabassum and son Ali Mustafa, since the former finance minister has been declared an absconder in a reference pertaining to his assets.

Accountability judge Mohammad Bashir, in his order issued on an application of NAB regarding confiscation of three more plots of Mr Dar on Monday, said the plots had been placed at the disposal of the provincial government within the meaning of Section 88(7) of the Criminal Procedure Code. “The investigation officer is directed to inform the provincial government concerned in this regard,” he ordered.

NAB special prosecutor Mohammad Imran Shafique informed the court that the two vehicles — Mercedez Benz and Land Cruiser — could not be taken into possession as these were to be traced.

On Oct 10, Mr Shafique had informed the accountability judge that a sum of Rs508.31 million had been attached and placed at the disposal of the Punjab government.

Accountability court’s directive follows the declaration of former finance minister as absconder in the assets beyond means case

The accountability court, on the request of NAB, has already placed Mr Dar’s properties at the disposal of the provincial government.

Following the filing of the reference against Mr Dar in the accountability court in September last year, NAB had seized all of his moveable and immoveable assets, including a house in Gulberg III, Lahore; three plots in Al-Falah Housing Society, Lahore; six acres of land in Islamabad; a two-kanal plot in the Parliamentarians Enclave, Islamabad; a plot in the Senate Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad; another plot measuring two kanals and nine marlas in Islamabad and six vehicles.

The anti-graft body alleged that Mr Dar had acquired in his name and/or in the names of his dependants assets worth Rs831.7m, which is disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Citing Section 88 (attachment of property of person absconding) and sub-sections (2) & (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code, the prosecutor requested the court to appoint a “receiver” who would receive and deposit the revenue collected from the properties in government’s treasury.

Regarding the attachment of shares, the court was informed that a compliance report regarding shares amounting to Rs3.4m of Hajveri Holding (Private) Limited in the name of Ishaq Dar and Tabassum Ishaq and shares amounting to Rs2,700 in the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited was awaited from the joint registrar of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan that would be submitted on the next date of hearing.

The accountability court directed NAB to submit the compliance report on the shares of Mr Dar at the next hearing on Oct 17.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2018