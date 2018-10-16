US consulate vehicle hits bike rider in Karachi

KARACHI: A vehicle belonging to the US consulate in Karachi hit and injured a motorcyclist on Monday night, according to police.

The rider, Abdul Jabbar, was hit by the vehicle near the head office of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation. He sustained minor injuries, said City SSP Dr Samiullah Soomro.

The wounded man is an employee of the Pakistan Navy.

After the accident, another consulate vehicle arrived at the scene and took away a woman who was travelling in the vehicle and her guard.

However, they left the consulate’s vehicle at the spot and it was impounded by Civil Lines police.

Dr Soomro, the SSP, said the injured man was brought to the police station and if he intended to lodge a case, police would do so.

The officer pointed out that some passers-by had gathered at the place of the accident, but no untoward incident took place.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2018