Govt constitutes parliamentary committee to finalise ToRs for poll rigging probe

The National Assembly Secretariat on Monday announced the formation of "Parliamentary Committee on General Elections, 2018," to finalise the terms of reference (ToRs) for rigging allegations probe and named the 30 parliamentarians who will be part of the committee, DawnNewsTV reported.

The committee comprises 21 members of the National Assembly and nine senators, however, the government is yet to decide that who will head the committee.

According to a notification issued by the NA Secretariat, the parliamentary committee will be responsible for finalising the ToRs for looking into the allegations of rigging.

The members of treasury benches, who were made part of the committee, include Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood, Shireen Mazar, Fawad Chaudhry, Aamir Dogar, Khalid Magsi, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Ameen ul Haq, and Tariq Cheema.

Meanwhile, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Rana Sanaullah will represent the PML-N in the committee.

From the PPP's side, former leader of opposition Khurshid Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Raja Pervez Ashraf have been taken on board, along with former CM KPK Ameer Haider Khan Hoti from ANP and Abdul Wasay from MMA.

In addition to this, Senators Azam Khan Swati, Mohammad Ali Saif, Sarfraz Bugti, Nauman Wazir, Hidayatullah, Javed Abbasi, Asad Junejo, Usman Kakar, Rehman Malik and Abdul Ghafoor Haidery will also be a part of the committee.

Last month, the government had agreed to form a special committee of the National Assembly to probe allegations of rigging in the July 25 general election after both sides took a step back from their stated positions over its composition.

Under an agreed formula, the committee will have equal representation from the government and the opposition sides and it will be headed by a person to be nominated by PM Khan.